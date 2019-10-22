OMAHA – Heartland Christian went 1-1 during Day 1 of the Frontier Conference volleyball tournament.

The Eagles swept Park View Christian 25-11, 25-14 and fell to College View 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25.

Shelana Cochran finished the night with 24 kills, seven aces and five digs. Grace Heffernan added 10 kills and Bella Dingus had 42 assists.

H.C. is now 8-11 on the year. It will play Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 1-A Region 2 regional tournament against Woodbine at Iowa School for the Deaf. If the Eagles win Tuesday, they would advance to the Oct. 28 quarterfinal round where they would face St. Albert.

Heartland Christian will also play in the fifth-place match of the Frontier Conference tournament Thursday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Heartland Christian 25 25

Park View Christian 11 14

Heartland Christian stat leaders: Kills: Shelana Cochran 7, Savannah Horan 3, Grace Heffernan. 2. Aces: Horan 8, Cochran 5, Heffernan 3. Digs: Adelyn Selander 2, Horan, Corey Butterbaugh, Cochran 1. Assists: Bella Dingus 14.

Heartland Christian (8-11) 15 25 21 22

College View 25 21 25 25

Heartland Christian stat leaders: Cochran 17, Heffernan 8, Dingus 4. Aces: Horan 5, Cochran 2, Heffernan 1. Digs: Butterbaugh, Cochran, Dingus 4. Assists: Dingus 28.

