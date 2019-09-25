Perhaps the best indication of the Heartland Christian volleyball team’s growth came in the third and final set of Tuesday’s match against Parkview Christian at Iowa Western Community College.
The Eagles had been trailing throughout the set, but their fight never wavered. The team had been hurt recently by injuries and an inability to close out matches, but that wasn’t the case Tuesday. Aided by a 12-kill effort from senior Shelana Cochran, the Eagles closed out the third set on top to complete a 25-13, 25-15, 25-22 sweep.
Now 4-8 on the season, the Eagles are settling into their roles. They’ve won two of their last three matches as they prepare for the second half of the season.
“This has been working pretty well,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “With our lineup, we’ve had a couple injuries. It wasn’t a matter of positions not working; it was just something we kind of had to do. We had to have girls step up who are freshmen or inexperienced. Right now, we have eight available players.
“We’re putting ourselves in good rotations, and the girls are doing a good job all over the court.”
Heffernan praised the efforts Tuesday from Cochran and fellow senior Bella Dingus, who chipped in five kills and 21 assists.
“They’re senior captains, and both did their jobs well,” Heffernan said. “Shelana was really good for us offensively and defensively. Grace (Heffernan) served well for us. We got our most points off of her and Shelana.”
Now, the Eagles are hoping to capitalize on their recent momentum. They’ll look to keep it going with Thursday’s triangular against Thomas Jefferson and Fremont-Mills in Tabor.
“We’ve had to keep changing our lineup, and we’ve only been able to play with this one two times,” Heffernan said. “I think they can keep improving. I definitely don’t think we’re at our peak yet. There’s still room to improve, and we can do that together as a team.”
Parkview Christian 13 15 22
Heartland Christian (4-8) 25 25 25
HC stat leaders: Kills: Shelana Cochran 12, Bella Dingus 5, Grace Heffernan 3, Savannah Horan 2. Aces: Cochran, Horan 6, Corey Butterbaugh 5, Heffernan 3. Blocks: Dingus, Cochran 1. Assists: Dingus 21, Cochran 2.
