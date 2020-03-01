Class 2-A No. 1 Treynor has been playing most of the last four weeks without a key piece in 6-foot-10 center Jon Schwarte, who broke his wrist Jan. 25 in a win over Oakland-Craig.
After seeing limited minutes in the District 16 final Tuesday, Schwarte was back in full in the Substate 8 final at the Abraham Lincoln Fieldhouse Saturday.
Schwarte scored 12 points while fellow seniors Jack Stogdill poured in 21 and Jack Tiarks added 18 as the Cardinals routed Panorama 71-41 to put Treynor back in the state tournament for the first time in two years.
The Cardinals will be seeking their second state boys basketball title in school history after winning it in 2015.
Treynor led 13-8 after the first quarter but effectively put the game away in the second.
The Cardinals outscored Panorama 30-8 on 10-of-12 shooting for a 43-16 halftime lead while holding the Panthers to 0-of-14 shooting from the floor.
Treynor coach Scott Rucker said things weren’t quite clicking in the first quarter, but that all changed quickly.
“We felt pretty good about what we could do offensively, but we weren’t cutting very hard in the first quarter,” Rucker said. “Defensively we weren’t rotating well. We got away with a few things.
“But then everything was really great in the second quarter. It was hard to figure out things to say at halftime to be honest with you.”
The Cardinals outscored the Panthers 21-15 on 10-of-12 shooting in the third quarter to take a 64-31 lead to the fourth.
Treynor was shooting 71.4% (25 of 35) from the floor after three quarters before both teams played much of the fourth with subs and a running clock.
Panorama coach Nick Peasley, who saw his team’s season end at 17-7, said the Panthers didn’t play with aggressiveness in the second period.
“We just seemed timid tonight. Our shots weren’t falling like they usually are. (Treynor) just got going, and we didn’t,” Peasley said.
Stogdill said he wasn’t surprised how quickly things came together with Schwarte’s return.
“We’ve played together for so many years. It took a little while getting used to Jon’s shot-blocking ability. We had to rotate backside a lot. But once we figured that out after the first quarter, it obviously worked really well,” Stogdill said.
Tiarks said he likes his team’s chances at the state tournament with Schwarte back in the lineup.
“Just having all three of us in the lineup and the rest of our team filling in, I feel we’re pretty much unstoppable,” Tiarks said.
Rucker said he expects the 2-A state bracket to be as loaded with talent as it usually is.
“We do the same thing every time we go. We try to win the first one,” Rucker said. “There just seems to be so many top teams across the state. I think it’s going to be really balanced.
“I know we’re going to be really prepared. We’re going to try to win one, and then we’re there all week,” he added.
Treynor (24-1) 13 30 21 7—71
Panorama (17-7) 8 8 15 10—41
T: Luke Mieska 4, Tim Zimmerman 2, Thomas Schwartz 10, Blake Sadr 2, Jon Schwarte 12, Jack Stogdill 21, Craig Chapman 2, Jack Tiarks 18.
P: Lucas Leiferman 2, Malachi Presley 4, Evan Taylor 4, Kolby Shackelford 10, Domonic Walker 2, Brice Taylor 2, Drew Taylor 4, Michael Allen 1, Zach Rizzuti 10, Wil Jones 2.
