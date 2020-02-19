Caleb Huffman, Jalen Dalcourt and Kaleb Thornton combined for 75 points Tuesday, leading Iowa Western to a 102-91 victory over North Central Missouri at Reiver Arena.
Huffman led the way with 30 points, and Dalcourt and Thornton added 23 and 22, respecitvely.
Iowa Western shot 55.6% from the field in the contest and 45% from 3-point range.
“That was a high-octane basketball game,” IWCC coach Michael Johnette said. “I give a lot of credit to North Central Missouri. When you play a team that’s taken the floor 25 times and they’ve only lost twice, they’re going to have a lot of confidence, and you’re going to have to show them the loss. We were able to withstand them and play at a high level tonight.”
The Reivers will be back in action Friday when the play at Cloud County. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.
North Central Missouri (23-3) 47 44 — 91
Iowa Western (16-13) 50 52 — 102
NCM: TJ Babikir 18, Quinan Rieves 10, Rayonte Childs 2, Marty Jackson 17, Atavian Butler 22, Jeramy Shaw 9, Demarius Houston 2, Michael Horton 11.
IW: Josiah Strong 13, Kaleb Thornton 22, Caleb Huffman 30, Seneca Louis 2, Jalen Dalcourt 23, Damontrez Ruffin 10, Bryce Fitzgerald 2.
