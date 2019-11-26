20191030_spo_alvolleyball_2

Abraham Lincoln’s Elaina Bohnet (1) spikes the ball as Sioux City East’s Adelyn Harris (14) and Chloe Kramer (8) jump up to defend during the second set on Tuesday.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Monday released its list of all-state volleyball teams. Ten athletes in The Daily Nonpareil’s coverage area received all-state recognition.

In Class 5-A, Abraham Lincoln had three honorees. Senior Elaina Bohnet made the first team; senior Samantha Christiansen was named to the second team and senior Taylan Keefer was an honorable mention.

In Class 4-A, Lewis Central senior Megan Witte was named to the first team. Glenwood junior Elle Scarborough made the second team and Lewis Central senior Delaney Esterling was an honorable mention.

In 2-A, Underwood junior Macy Vanfossan was named to the second team and senior teammate Peyton Cook made the third team. AHSTW senior Kinsey Scheffler was an honorable mention.

In 1-A, St. Albert junior Allie Petry was selected to the first team.

Elite all-state

Akacia Brown Cedar Falls 12

Aliyah Carter Dubuque Wahlert 12

Emerson Green Cedar Falls 12

Kenzie Foley Sargeant Bluff Luton 12

Hayden Kubik West Des Moines Valley 10

Devyn Robinson Ankeny Centennial 12

Phyona Schrader Ankeny 11

Morgan Weber Dike-New Hartford 12

Player of the Year: Akacia Brown Cedar Falls

Coach of the Year: Matt Johnson Cedar Falls

Class 5-A

1st Team

Player of the Year: Akacia Brown, Cedar Falls

Coach of the Year: Matt Johnson, Cedar Falls

Elaina Bohnet Council Bluffs Lincoln 12

Akacia Brown Cedar Falls 12

Olivia Curry West Des Moines Valley 12

Emerson Green Cedar Falls 12

Hayden Kubik West Des Moines Valley 10

Devyn Robinson Ankeny Centennial 12

Phyona Schrader Ankeny 11

Alayna Yates Cedar Falls 12

2nd Team

Lily Becker Waukee 12

Erica Brohm Pleasant Valley 12

Samantha Christiansen Council Bluffs Lincoln 12

Rylee Fay Iowa City Liberty 12

Kristen Graves Cedar Falls 12

Layanna Green Waukee 11

Anna Godfredsen Dowling Catholic 12

Kora Ruff Pleasant Valley 10

Honorable Mention

Abby Feldmann CR Kennedy 12

Cassidy Hartmann Iowa City Liberty 9

Taylan Keefer Council Bluffs Lincoln 12

Kelsey Law Iowa City High 12

Anna Marvelli Indianola 12

Kate Nelson Waukee 12

LeeAnn Potter Iowa City Liberty 12

Allena Shimon West Des Moines Dowling 12

Jacey Spann West Des Moines Valley 12

Emily Strauss Linn Mar 12

Isabelle Vacek Ankeny 12

Class 4-A

Player of the Year: Kenzie Foley Sergeant Bluff Luton

Coach of the Year: Renee Winkle Sergeant Bluff Luton

1st Team

Kenzie Foley Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12

Aliyah Carter Dubuque Wahlert 12

Macey Kleitsch West Delaware 12

Megan Witte Lewis Central 12

Eve Magill Xavier, Cedar Rapids 11

Delaney Rice Marion 12

Jaz Westmoreland Waverly Shell Rock 12

Elle Sneller Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12

2nd Team

Katelyn Knudsen Dallas Center Grimes 12

Elle Scarborough Glenwood 11

Meridith Bahl Western Dubuque 10

Ella Koloc West Delaware 10

Trinity Zika Marion 11

Emma Powell North Scott 12

Elyse Winter Xavier, Cedar Rapids 11

Madison Maahs Western Dubuque 10

Honorable Mention

Rylee Ludwig Carroll 12

Katie Keitges Knoxville 12

Faith DeRonde Oskaloosa 10

Calia Clubb Clear Creek-Amana 10

Brooke Mulholland Clinton 12

Meredith Hoffman Carlisle 12

Lauren Carter Winterset 10

Delaney Esterling Lewis Central 12

Jazmine Yamilkoski Xavier, Cedar Rapids 11

Kendall McNaull North Scott 12

Kinsie Zinnel Boone 11

Haleigh Hadley Gilbert 12

Mia Gamet Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11

Avery Beckett Waverly 10

Kinley Kolbet West Delaware 12

Emily Kono Center Point Urbana 12

Class 3-A

Player of the Year: Morgan Weber Dike New Hartford

Coach of the Year: Maggie Willems Mount Vernon

1st Team:

Morgan Weber Dike New Hartford 12

Kara Peter Kuemper Catholic 12

Sommer Daniel Tipton 12

Lauren Schrock Mount Vernon 11

Macy Daufeldt West Liberty 10

Jasmine Bush Union 12

Chloe Johnson Red Oak 12

2nd Team:

Summer Brand Mount Vernon 12

Sophie Walker Red Oak 12

Belle Weber Union 11

Jorie Randall Mount Vernon 11

Emma Loveall Spirit Lake 12

Martha Pace West Liberty 10

Abby Brunssen Benton Community 12

3rd Team:

Kacie Rewerts Nevada 12

Jordyn Hamm Spirit Lake 12

Caitlin Kellner Des Moines Christian 12

Kylie Welch Davenport Assumption 12

Jazlyn DeHaan MOC-FV 11

Anna Niehaus Carroll Kuemper 12

Gracie Schoonhoven Unity Christian 9

Honorable Mention:

Jori Hajek Humboldt 11

Morgan Tupper Nevada 12

Jordan Kuper Monticello 12

Rachel Rinken New Hampton 12

Ava Schubert Davenport Assumption 9

Abby Griffin Albia 12

Class 2-A

Player of the Year: Danielle Johnson Osage

Coach of the Year: Tammi Veerbeek Western Christian

1st Team

Danielle Johnson Osage 11

Morgan Middleton Clarion Goldfield Dows 11

Jada Wills Beckman Catholic 12

Olivia Granstra Western Christian 12

Macay Van’t Hul Western Christian 12

Paige Kisley Osage 11

Helaina Hillyard Mediapolis 12

2nd Team

Ashlyn Kuhn Hudson 11

Tori Wynja Western Christian 12

Ellie Bobinet Osage 11

Kiersten Schmitt Beckman Catholic 10

Emerson Kracht Grundy Center 12

Macy Vanfossan Underwood 11

Salena Sayre Van Buren 12

3rd Team

Kelsey Drake Wilton 10

Kyah Luhring Grundy Center 12

Chloe Lergent ACGC 10

Isabel Manning Van Buren 11

Ella Caffrey Wilton 10

Makenna Kooima Western Christian 12

Peyton Cook Underwood 12

Honorable Mention

Paige McDermott Beckman Catholic 12

Brooke Zylstra Boyden Hull 12

Kiley Metzger Central Lyon 12

Ruthie Jahn Mediapolis 12

Abby Hamann Grundy Center 12

Sara Hansen Hudson 11

Alaina Freisleben Clarion Goldfield Dows 11

Kinsey Scheffler AHSTW 12

Class 1-A

Player of the Year: Olivia Larsen Sidney

Coach of the Year: Sidney Amy McClintock

1st Team

Gabby Gergen Janesville 11

Kelsey Hobbie Sidney 12

Lydia Imbrogno Wapsie Valley 10

Katie Kopriva North Tama 12

Olivia Larsen Sidney 12

Allie Petry St. Alberts Council Bluffs 11

Claire Pothitakis Holy Trinity 11

Zoey Semelroth Tripoli 12

2nd Team

Kaci Beesecker Wapsie Valley 12

Maddy Duncan Sidney 12

Takoa Kopriva North Tama 12

Alex Knopp East Mills 12

Saari Kuehl Gladbrook Reinbeck 11

Syndey Livermore Gehlen Catholic 12

Julia Meister Janesville 12

Kassi Randolph Holy Trinity 10

3rd Team

Kelsey Hansel Edgewood-Colesburg 10

Ella Larsen Newell-Fonda 11

McKenna Miller Wapsie Valley 12

Nichola Phillippe Belle Plaine 11

Addie Pry New London 12

Kalvyn Rosengarten Wapsie Valley 9

Amber Weltha Baxter 12

Sierra Wright Grandview Christian 12

Honorable Mention

Chloe Bunker Gehlen Catholic 12

Riley Doenhoefer Siouxland Christian 12

Dezirae Drake East Mills 12

Morgan Graber WACO 11

Macy Heimes Starmont 10

Bailey Hoff Janesville 12

Mallory Loftus Lynnville Sully 12

Maysun Marshall Lisbon 12

McKenna Nelson Lisbon 12

Abby Pospisil Cedar Valley Christian 12

Jentry Schafer Southwest Valley 12

Taylor Smith Iowa Valley 12

Katy Stephens Burlington Notre Dame 10

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.