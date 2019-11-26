The Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Monday released its list of all-state volleyball teams. Ten athletes in The Daily Nonpareil’s coverage area received all-state recognition.
In Class 5-A, Abraham Lincoln had three honorees. Senior Elaina Bohnet made the first team; senior Samantha Christiansen was named to the second team and senior Taylan Keefer was an honorable mention.
In Class 4-A, Lewis Central senior Megan Witte was named to the first team. Glenwood junior Elle Scarborough made the second team and Lewis Central senior Delaney Esterling was an honorable mention.
In 2-A, Underwood junior Macy Vanfossan was named to the second team and senior teammate Peyton Cook made the third team. AHSTW senior Kinsey Scheffler was an honorable mention.
In 1-A, St. Albert junior Allie Petry was selected to the first team.
Elite all-state
Akacia Brown Cedar Falls 12
Aliyah Carter Dubuque Wahlert 12
Emerson Green Cedar Falls 12
Kenzie Foley Sargeant Bluff Luton 12
Hayden Kubik West Des Moines Valley 10
Devyn Robinson Ankeny Centennial 12
Phyona Schrader Ankeny 11
Morgan Weber Dike-New Hartford 12
Player of the Year: Akacia Brown Cedar Falls
Coach of the Year: Matt Johnson Cedar Falls
Class 5-A
1st Team
Player of the Year: Akacia Brown, Cedar Falls
Coach of the Year: Matt Johnson, Cedar Falls
Elaina Bohnet Council Bluffs Lincoln 12
Akacia Brown Cedar Falls 12
Olivia Curry West Des Moines Valley 12
Emerson Green Cedar Falls 12
Hayden Kubik West Des Moines Valley 10
Devyn Robinson Ankeny Centennial 12
Phyona Schrader Ankeny 11
Alayna Yates Cedar Falls 12
2nd Team
Lily Becker Waukee 12
Erica Brohm Pleasant Valley 12
Samantha Christiansen Council Bluffs Lincoln 12
Rylee Fay Iowa City Liberty 12
Kristen Graves Cedar Falls 12
Layanna Green Waukee 11
Anna Godfredsen Dowling Catholic 12
Kora Ruff Pleasant Valley 10
Honorable Mention
Abby Feldmann CR Kennedy 12
Cassidy Hartmann Iowa City Liberty 9
Taylan Keefer Council Bluffs Lincoln 12
Kelsey Law Iowa City High 12
Anna Marvelli Indianola 12
Kate Nelson Waukee 12
LeeAnn Potter Iowa City Liberty 12
Allena Shimon West Des Moines Dowling 12
Jacey Spann West Des Moines Valley 12
Emily Strauss Linn Mar 12
Isabelle Vacek Ankeny 12
Class 4-A
Player of the Year: Kenzie Foley Sergeant Bluff Luton
Coach of the Year: Renee Winkle Sergeant Bluff Luton
1st Team
Kenzie Foley Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12
Aliyah Carter Dubuque Wahlert 12
Macey Kleitsch West Delaware 12
Megan Witte Lewis Central 12
Eve Magill Xavier, Cedar Rapids 11
Delaney Rice Marion 12
Jaz Westmoreland Waverly Shell Rock 12
Elle Sneller Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12
2nd Team
Katelyn Knudsen Dallas Center Grimes 12
Elle Scarborough Glenwood 11
Meridith Bahl Western Dubuque 10
Ella Koloc West Delaware 10
Trinity Zika Marion 11
Emma Powell North Scott 12
Elyse Winter Xavier, Cedar Rapids 11
Madison Maahs Western Dubuque 10
Honorable Mention
Rylee Ludwig Carroll 12
Katie Keitges Knoxville 12
Faith DeRonde Oskaloosa 10
Calia Clubb Clear Creek-Amana 10
Brooke Mulholland Clinton 12
Meredith Hoffman Carlisle 12
Lauren Carter Winterset 10
Delaney Esterling Lewis Central 12
Jazmine Yamilkoski Xavier, Cedar Rapids 11
Kendall McNaull North Scott 12
Kinsie Zinnel Boone 11
Haleigh Hadley Gilbert 12
Mia Gamet Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11
Avery Beckett Waverly 10
Kinley Kolbet West Delaware 12
Emily Kono Center Point Urbana 12
Class 3-A
Player of the Year: Morgan Weber Dike New Hartford
Coach of the Year: Maggie Willems Mount Vernon
1st Team:
Morgan Weber Dike New Hartford 12
Kara Peter Kuemper Catholic 12
Sommer Daniel Tipton 12
Lauren Schrock Mount Vernon 11
Macy Daufeldt West Liberty 10
Jasmine Bush Union 12
Chloe Johnson Red Oak 12
2nd Team:
Summer Brand Mount Vernon 12
Sophie Walker Red Oak 12
Belle Weber Union 11
Jorie Randall Mount Vernon 11
Emma Loveall Spirit Lake 12
Martha Pace West Liberty 10
Abby Brunssen Benton Community 12
3rd Team:
Kacie Rewerts Nevada 12
Jordyn Hamm Spirit Lake 12
Caitlin Kellner Des Moines Christian 12
Kylie Welch Davenport Assumption 12
Jazlyn DeHaan MOC-FV 11
Anna Niehaus Carroll Kuemper 12
Gracie Schoonhoven Unity Christian 9
Honorable Mention:
Jori Hajek Humboldt 11
Morgan Tupper Nevada 12
Jordan Kuper Monticello 12
Rachel Rinken New Hampton 12
Ava Schubert Davenport Assumption 9
Abby Griffin Albia 12
Class 2-A
Player of the Year: Danielle Johnson Osage
Coach of the Year: Tammi Veerbeek Western Christian
1st Team
Danielle Johnson Osage 11
Morgan Middleton Clarion Goldfield Dows 11
Jada Wills Beckman Catholic 12
Olivia Granstra Western Christian 12
Macay Van’t Hul Western Christian 12
Paige Kisley Osage 11
Helaina Hillyard Mediapolis 12
2nd Team
Ashlyn Kuhn Hudson 11
Tori Wynja Western Christian 12
Ellie Bobinet Osage 11
Kiersten Schmitt Beckman Catholic 10
Emerson Kracht Grundy Center 12
Macy Vanfossan Underwood 11
Salena Sayre Van Buren 12
3rd Team
Kelsey Drake Wilton 10
Kyah Luhring Grundy Center 12
Chloe Lergent ACGC 10
Isabel Manning Van Buren 11
Ella Caffrey Wilton 10
Makenna Kooima Western Christian 12
Peyton Cook Underwood 12
Honorable Mention
Paige McDermott Beckman Catholic 12
Brooke Zylstra Boyden Hull 12
Kiley Metzger Central Lyon 12
Ruthie Jahn Mediapolis 12
Abby Hamann Grundy Center 12
Sara Hansen Hudson 11
Alaina Freisleben Clarion Goldfield Dows 11
Kinsey Scheffler AHSTW 12
Class 1-A
Player of the Year: Olivia Larsen Sidney
Coach of the Year: Sidney Amy McClintock
1st Team
Gabby Gergen Janesville 11
Kelsey Hobbie Sidney 12
Lydia Imbrogno Wapsie Valley 10
Katie Kopriva North Tama 12
Olivia Larsen Sidney 12
Allie Petry St. Alberts Council Bluffs 11
Claire Pothitakis Holy Trinity 11
Zoey Semelroth Tripoli 12
2nd Team
Kaci Beesecker Wapsie Valley 12
Maddy Duncan Sidney 12
Takoa Kopriva North Tama 12
Alex Knopp East Mills 12
Saari Kuehl Gladbrook Reinbeck 11
Syndey Livermore Gehlen Catholic 12
Julia Meister Janesville 12
Kassi Randolph Holy Trinity 10
3rd Team
Kelsey Hansel Edgewood-Colesburg 10
Ella Larsen Newell-Fonda 11
McKenna Miller Wapsie Valley 12
Nichola Phillippe Belle Plaine 11
Addie Pry New London 12
Kalvyn Rosengarten Wapsie Valley 9
Amber Weltha Baxter 12
Sierra Wright Grandview Christian 12
Honorable Mention
Chloe Bunker Gehlen Catholic 12
Riley Doenhoefer Siouxland Christian 12
Dezirae Drake East Mills 12
Morgan Graber WACO 11
Macy Heimes Starmont 10
Bailey Hoff Janesville 12
Mallory Loftus Lynnville Sully 12
Maysun Marshall Lisbon 12
McKenna Nelson Lisbon 12
Abby Pospisil Cedar Valley Christian 12
Jentry Schafer Southwest Valley 12
Taylor Smith Iowa Valley 12
Katy Stephens Burlington Notre Dame 10
