The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday released its preseason softball rankings.
Softball practice in the state began on Monday. Games can be played beginning June 15.
Class 1-A
School 2019 Record
1 Collins-Maxwell 28-1
2 Newell-Fonda 38-7
3 Clarksville 33-2
4 Wayne 24-9
5 Algona Garrigan 29-8
6 Lynnville-Sully 27-9
7 Newman Catholic 21-14
8 North Mahaska 18-10
9 AGWSR 20-7
10 Central City 31-11
11 Le Mars Gehlen 21-13
12 Akron-Westfield 21-13
13 Grand View Christian 20-10
14 Lisbon 34-7
15 Lenox 26-7
Class 2-A
School 2019 Record
1 North Linn 42-4
2 Louisa-Muscatine 35-5
3 Mount Ayr 27-3
4 Ogden 26-8
5 West Sioux 24-8
6 Jesup 30-10
7 Central Springs 28-9
8 West Monona 30-6
9 Earlham 29-9
10 Dyersville Beckman 30-14
11 Emmetsburg 23-10
12 Interstate 35 18-11
13 Northeast 20-14
14 Pleasantville 25-12
15 West Lyon 20-8
Class 3-A
School 2019 Record
1 Davenport Assumption 41-2
2 Humboldt 28-3
3 Williamsburg 31-12
4 Anamosa 31-5
5 Mount Vernon 27-13
6 Albia 27-6
7 Spirit Lake 22-7
8 West Liberty 30-6
9 North Polk 22-11
10 Algona 18-11
11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24-11
12 Atlantic 27-9
13 West Burlington 25-12
14 Boyden Hull-Rock Valley 22-9
15 Sioux City Heelan 16-14
Class 4-A
School 2019 Record
1 Carlisle 38-3
2 North Scott 28-15
3 Ballard 26-10
4 Oskaloosa 25-16
5 ADM 28-7
6 Charles City 37-4
7 Dallas Center-Grimes 25-15
8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-7
9 West Delaware 31-12
10 Decorah 18-12
11 Fairfield 22-19
12 Washington 22-15
13 Winterset 19-15
14 Webster City 21-7
15 Central DeWitt 18-5
Class 5-A
School 2019 Record
1 Fort Dodge 35-7
2 Iowa City High 36-8
3 Johnston 35-10
4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37-4
5 Ottumwa 33-9
6 Waukee 40-4
7 WDM Valley 32-10
8 Pleasant Valley 27-13
9 Indianola 34-5
10 Dubuque Hempstead 32-8
11 Ankeny Centennial 26-12
12 Muscatine 31-8
13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 29-12
14 Southeast Polk 24-17
15 Bettendorf 22-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.