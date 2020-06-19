IGHSAU Softball Rankings
Class 1-A
Record LW
1 Collins-Maxwell 2-1 1
2 Newell-Fonda 2-0 2
3 Clarksville 2-0 3
4 Wayne 3-0 4
5 Algona Garrigan 1-1 5
6 Lynnville-Sully 3-0 6
7 Newman Catholic 3-0 7
8 LeMars Gehlen 2-0 11
9 AGWSR 1-1 9
10 Akron-Westfield 2-0 12
11 Central City 0-2 11
12 Lisbon 2-0 14
13 Winfield-Mount Union 2-1 NR
14 North Mahaska 1-1 8
15 Martensdale-St. Marys 2-1 NR
Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (13), Lenox (15)
Class 2-A
Record LW
1 North Linn 4-0 1
2 Louisa-Muscatine 3-0 2
3 Ogden 2-0 4
4 Mount Ayr 3-1 3
5 Jesup 2-0 6
6 Central Springs 3-0 7
7 West Monona 3-0 8
8 West Sioux 1-1 5
9 Earlham 3-1 9
10 Northeast 2-0 13
11 West Lyon 2-0 15
12 Interstate 35 1-1 12
13 Beckman Catholic 2-2 10
14 Columbus Catholic 2-0 NR
15 Durant 1-0 NR
Dropped Out: Emmetsburg (11), Pleasantville (14)
Class 3-A
Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 2-0 1
2 Humboldt 2-0 2
3 Williamsburg 4-0 3
4 Anamosa 1-0 4
5 Albia 3-0 6
6 Mount Vernon 3-1 5
7 Spirit Lake 3-0 7
8 West Liberty 1-0 8
9 Algona 3-0 10
10 Atlantic 3-0 12
11 North Polk 1-1 9
12 Eddyville-Blake.-Fremont 1-2 11
13 Crestwood 1-0 NR
14 West Burlington/ND 1-1 13
15 Nevada 2-0 NR
Dropped Out: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (14), Bishop Heelan (15)
Class 4-A
Record LW
1 Carlisle 3-0 1
2 North Scott 2-0 2
3 Oskaloosa 3-0 4
4 ADM 2-0 5
5 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0 7
6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-0 8
7 West Delaware 4-0 9
8 Ballard 1-1 3
9 Charles City 1-1 6
10 Winterset 2-0 13
11 Fairfield 2-1 11
12 Decorah 1-1 10
13 Harlan 2-0 NR
14 Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 NR
15 Webster City 2-1 15
Dropped Out: Washington (12), Central DeWitt (15)
Class 5-A
Record LW
1 Fort Dodge 3-1 1
2 Iowa City High 2-0 2
3 Johnston 3-1 3
4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 4
5 Waukee 4-0 6
6 West Des Moines Valley 4-0 7
7 Indianola 3-0 9
8 Pleasant Valley 0-2 8
9 Dubuque Hempstead 2-0 10
10 Ankeny Centennial 4-0 11
11 Ottumwa 1-3 5
12 Muscatine 2-0 12
13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 13
14 Southeast Polk 4-0 14
15 Bettendorf 2-0 15
Dropped Out: None
