The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Tuesday announced the locations of its state-qualifying meet sites, which are currently set to run May 14 in all classes for boys and girls.
On Monday, the IHSAA and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced a suspension of all spring activities to run through April 12. Any adjustments to that plan will be released when they are available to the IHSAA and IGHSAU.
Qualifiers from the May 14 state-qualifying meet will advance to the 2020 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships, which are scheduled for May 21-23 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Council Bluffs’ Gale Wickersham Stadium will host a Class 4-A state-qualifying meet.
No more than 24 qualifiers will compete in any event in any classification.
State-qualifying sites
Class 4-A
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Abraham Lincoln
Davenport, Central
Iowa City, West
Urbandale
Waukee
Class 3-A
Carlisle
Glenwood
Independence
Marion
MOC-Floyd Valley
Mount Pleasant
Nevada
Pella
Class 2-A
Western Dubuque
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Hudson
Manson Northwest Webster
Tipton
Treynor
West Marshall
West Sioux
Class 1-A
Audubon
Belle Plaine
Edgewood-Colesburg
Grundy Center
Madrid
Mount Ayr
Northwood-Kensett
Ridge View
WACO, Wayland
West Harrison
