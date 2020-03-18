20190417_spo_track_2

The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Tuesday announced the locations of its state-qualifying meet sites, which are currently set to run May 14 in all classes for boys and girls.

On Monday, the IHSAA and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced a suspension of all spring activities to run through April 12. Any adjustments to that plan will be released when they are available to the IHSAA and IGHSAU.

Qualifiers from the May 14 state-qualifying meet will advance to the 2020 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships, which are scheduled for May 21-23 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Council Bluffs’ Gale Wickersham Stadium will host a Class 4-A state-qualifying meet.

No more than 24 qualifiers will compete in any event in any classification.

State-qualifying sites

Class 4-A

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Abraham Lincoln

Davenport, Central

Iowa City, West

Urbandale

Waukee

Class 3-A

Carlisle

Glenwood

Independence

Marion

MOC-Floyd Valley

Mount Pleasant

Nevada

Pella

Class 2-A

Western Dubuque

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Hudson

Manson Northwest Webster

Tipton

Treynor

West Marshall

West Sioux

Class 1-A

Audubon

Belle Plaine

Edgewood-Colesburg

Grundy Center

Madrid

Mount Ayr

Northwood-Kensett

Ridge View

WACO, Wayland

West Harrison

