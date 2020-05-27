The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday released more guidelines on how softball and baseball teams can safely resume practice and games this summer.
Last week, both governing bodies voted that practice for softball and baseball can resume June 1, and games can be played beginning June 15.
The guidelines released Monday are detailed and jump into a number of topics and frequently asked questions. The complete list can be found at iahsaa.org/baseball-guidance-2020/.
The highlights from the list include:
*Should a school district determine not to sponsor a baseball or softball program, written correspondence must be provided to IHSAA executive director Tom Keating for baseball and IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger for softball by June 8.
*Guidance on how to follow social distancing guidelines for traveling to away games will be issued this week from the Department of Education
*If a player tests positive for COVID-19, the local school district will need to contact the county’s department of public health, which will provide guidelines for the next step
*If a player tests positive, the county or state department of public health will provide guidance to the school regarding communication to opposing schools
*A local school district can make the determination to cancel its season at any time; if there’s concern raised over the number of COVID-19 cases, the respective county or state department of health can cancel the school’s season or entire baseball/softball season.
*Players and coaches should have their temperatures checked before attending practices or games; if a student-athlete has a temperature of 100.3 or above, he/she should not attend practices or games
*School districts are not responsible for checking spectators’ temperatures. Spectators should have their temperature checked at home before attending practices or games and should not attend if their temperature is at or above 100.3.
*Players and coaches should wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water before touching any surface or participating in any workouts; players and coaches are encouraged to use sanitizing wipes after contact with shared equipment
*Coaches are responsible for maintaining social distancing. Additional spacing will be used while playing catch; The NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommends that workouts be conducted in pods of student-athletes with the same 5-10 students always working out together
*No dugouts are to be used during practice; players’ items are to be lined up against a fence at least six feet apart. Use of dugouts is permitted during games only. Players should spread out as much as possible unless they are actively participating in the game. Dugouts/media areas can be extended down foul lines, and additional bleachers can be placed directly behind dugouts for additional seating for team personnel
*Essential personnel only are allowed in the dugout: players, coaches, trainers and umpires. All others are considered non-essential personnel and can’t be in the dugout
*Spectators must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players after practice
*Schools must limit the use of bleachers to fans. Fans are encouraged to bring their owns chairs or stand while maintaining social distancing; there will be no concession stands
*There will be no postgame handshakes; teams can acknowledge each other with a tip of the cap
*Local school districts will determine the maximum capacity at facilities as long as social distancing guidelines are followed
*Local schools will determine which personnel will be allowed in the press box
*Masks are not required to be worn by umpires, coaches and spectators. If an individual would like to wear a mask on the playing field, in the dugout, or in the stand, he/she may do so
*Plastic shields covering the entire face will not be allowed during practices and contests
*Per the Dept. of Education and the Dept. of Public Health, each player should use his/her own batting helmet, bat and catching equipment as much as possible
*It is recommended that hand sanitizer be used as much as possible, especially before and after each at-bat and when going to and coming from the field
*Gyms or football fields with turf can be used for practice if it rains as long as social distancing guidelines are followed
*If the Department of Public Health advises competing schools that a game can not be played, it is considered a “No Contest.” If a school chooses on its own, the game will be considered a forfeit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.