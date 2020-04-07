Many states across the U.S., including Nebraska, have already cancelled high school spring sports, but prep athletics this season is still a possibility in Iowa, and now there’s a new plan in place if that happens.
In a press release put out Monday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union introduced a revised schedule for the spring sports season.
The new schedule would go into effect provided schools re-open May 1. On Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to be closed through April, with May 1 being the earliest possible re-start date.
If Iowa schools resume May 1, practice would begin that day for all spring activities. Competition could begin May 4 for track and field, golf and tennis, while soccer games could start May 8. State meets and tournaments would begin in early to mid-June.
“We are committed to bringing a sense of familiarity to our young people whose school year has been so disrupted by this adjusted spring season,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a press release on Friday. “It is our hope that students return to school on the current target date and have the opportunity to participate in the activities that mean so much to them.
“Like all Iowans, we are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we support the steps Gov. (Kim) Reynolds has taken to achieve that goal.”
Listed below is the current postseason schedule for Iowa high school. These dates provide for a May 1 return to school and are subject to change.
Boys and girls track: State-qualifying meet (May 28); State meet (June 4-6)
Boys soccer: Substates (June 8, 10, 12); State tournament (June 15, 17, 19)
Girls soccer: Regionals (June 4, 5, 9, 11); State tournament (June 16, 18, 20)
Boys golf: Sectionals/districts (May 29, June 5); State tournament (June 11-12)
Girls golf: Regional meets (May 26, June 1); State meet (June 8-9)
Boys tennis: Districts (May 20); Individual state tournament (June 5-6); Team state tournament (June 9)
Girls tennis: Individual regional tournament (May 27); Individual state tournament (June 10-11); Team regional duals (May 23, May 30, June 1); Team state meet (June 1-2, 13)
