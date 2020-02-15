The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday released its substate basketball pairings for Class 3-A and 4-A.
Substate play for 3-A and 4-A will begin Feb. 24. The eight substate winners in each class will advance to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and will compete from March 9-13.
In Class 4-A Substate 8, Thomas Jefferson (5-15) will play at Lewis Central (12-6) at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. The winner of that contest will play at West Des Moines Dowling (12-6) Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
On the other side of the substate 8 bracket, No. 7 Abraham Lincoln (18-1) on Feb. 28 will play host to the Urbandale (7-11)-Des Moines Hoover (7-12) winner at 7 p.m. A win there would put the Lynx in the substate finals March 3 for a shot at their first state berth since 2016. If a Council Bluffs school is in the substate finals, that game will be played at Thomas Jefferson.
In Class 3-A substate 8, No. 7 Glenwood (15-4) on Feb. 24 will play host to Greene County (4-16) at 8 p.m. A win there would put the Rams in the semifinal round Feb. 27 in Glenwood, where they would face the Harlan (13-5)-Atlantic (7-11) winner at 7 p.m.
The substate finals are scheduled for March 2 in Atlantic at 7 p.m. No. 9 Winterset (14-4), Clarke, Osceola (1-19), Denison-Schleswig (12-7) and Creston (12-8) are on the other side of the substate 8 bracket.
Class 3-A/4-A pairings featuring Nonpareil area schools
Feb. 24
Class 4-A
Substate 8
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A
Substate 8
Greene County at Glenwood, 8 p.m.
Feb. 28
Class 4-A
Substate 8
Urbandale-Des Moines Hoover winner at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
