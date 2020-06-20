The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday released district and substate assignments for Class 1-A and 2-A.
Postseason play commences with preliminary round games in Class 1-A on July 9.
First-round games are set for July 11. Eight teams from each class advance to the 2020 state tournament, starting July 24 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Pairings will be available the week of June 29 following a coaches’ seeding meetings. For bracket purposes, the winners of District 1 and District 2 will play in Substate 1, the winners of District 3 and District 4 will play in Substate 2, and so on.
In Class 1-A, St. Albert and Riverside are part of District 14.
In Class 2-A, AHSTW, Treynor and Tri-Center are part of District 15 and Underwood is part of District 16.
Assignments for Class 3-A and 4-A will be available June 26.
Tickets are $6 for district games and $8 for the substate finals.
Class 2-A District 15
AHSTW, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Tri-Center
District 16
East Sac County, Carroll Kuemper, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, OABCIG ,Underwood
Class 1-A District 14
East Mills, Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Riverside, Sidney, St. Albert.
