The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its playoff football pairings hours after the conclusion of the regular season.
The first round of the playoffs will be played Friday.
Five teams qualified in The Daily Nonpareil’s coverage area.
In Class 3-A, Lewis Central (8-1) and Glenwood (7-2) qualified. L.C. earned the No. 3 seed and will play host to Oskaloosa (6-3). Should the Titans win and the seedings hold, L.C. would face eighth-seeded Harlan (7-2) in the second round. Harlan was the only team to hand the Titans a loss in the regular season.
Glenwood earned the 12 seed and will play at fifth-seeded Norwalk (8-1).
In Class 1-A, Treynor (9-0) and Underwood (8-1) made the field. Treynor earned the 9 seed and will play host to seventh-seeded Western Christian. Underwood earned the 10 seed and will play at third-seeded West Sioux (8-1). If Treynor and Underwood both advance, the two schools would meet in the second round.
In Class A, Tri-Center (6-3) earned the 15 seed and will play at ninth-seeded South O’Brien.
A complete list of playoff matchups in all six classes:
Class 4-A
Bracket A
Indianola (16) at WDM Valley (1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (8) at Waukee (10)
Bracket B
Dubuque Senior (15) at Cedar Falls (2)
Bettendorf (7) at Linn-Mar (13)
Bracket C
Urbandale (12) at Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
Fort Dodge (11) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)
Bracket D
Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at WDM Dowling (3)
Class 3-A
Bracket A
Iowa City Liberty (15) at Solon (1)
Independence (11) at Pella (7-2)
Bracket B
Washington (13) at Western Dubuque (2)
Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) at North Scott (9)
Bracket C
Carlisle (14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Glenwood (12) at Norwalk (5)
Bracket D
Oskaloosa (16) at Lewis Central (3)
Harlan (8) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10)
Class 2-A
Bracket A
Tipton (13) at Waukon (1)
Monticello (14) at West Liberty (7)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (15) at Clear Lake (2)
Waterloo Columbus (5) at Williamsburg (11)
Bracket C
CLGLR (16) at Algona (3)
Greene County (8) at Des Moines Christian (9)
Bracket D
West Marshall (12) at OABCIG (4)
PCM (10) at Benton (6)
Class 1-A
Bracket A
Pella Christian (16) at Van Meter (1)
Mount Ayr (12) at South Central Calhoun (6)
Bracket B
North Linn (13) at West Branch (2)
Iowa City Regina (11) at Mediapolis (14)
Bracket C
Panorama (8) at Dike-New Hartford (4)
West Lyon (5) at Osage (15)
Bracket D
Underwood (10) at West Sioux (3)
Western Christian (7) at Treynor (9)
Class A
Bracket A
IKM-Manning (6-3) at West Hancock (1)
Tri-Center (15) at South O’Brien (9)
Bracket B
South Winneshiek (11) at MLF MarMac (2)
Grundy Center (5) at Belle Plaine (10)
Bracket C
Central Decatur (16) at North Tama (4)
Westwood (12) at Woodbury Central (6)
Bracket D
Edgewood-Colesburg (16) at Saint Ansgar (3)
BGM (7) at Earlam (8)
Eight-Man
Bracket A
Harris-Lake Park (12) at Audubon (1)
CAM (8) at Lamoni (10)
Bracket B
Rockford (16) at Turkey Valley (2)
Midland (14) at HLV (11)
Bracket C
East Mills (9) at Remsen St. Mary’s (4)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (5) at Fremont-Mills (7)
Bracket D
New London (15) at Don Bosco (3)
Easton Valley (6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (13)
