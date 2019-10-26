The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its prep football playoff qualifiers shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Five teams from the Daily Nonpareil’s coverage area qualified.
Lewis Central (8-1, No. 3 RPI) got into the Class 3-A field as champion of District 9. Fellow District 9 member Glenwood (7-2, No. 12) received an at-large bid.
In Class 1-A, Treynor (9-0, No. 9) made it in as a district champion, and Underwood (8-1, No. 10) received an at-large berth.
In Class A, Tri-Center (6-3, No. 15) received an at-large berth after stringing together four straight wins to end the regular season.
Playoff pairings are expected around 2 or 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
2019 Playoff Qualifiers
Class 4-A
1, West Des Moines Valley; 2, Cedar Falls; 3, West Des Moines Dowling; 4, Ankeny Centennial; 5, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 6, Southeast Polk; 7, Bettendorf; 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie; 9, Ankeny; 10, Waukee; 11, Fort Dodge; 12, Urbandale; 13, Linn-Mar; 14, Des Moines Roosevelt; 15, Dubuque Senior; 16, Indianola.
Class 3-A
1, Solon; 2, Western Dubuque; 3, Lewis Central; 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 5, Norwalk; 6, Cedar Rapids Xavier; 7, Pella; 8, Harlan; 9, North Scott; 10, Dallas Center-Grimes; 11, Independence; 12, Glenwood; 13, Washington; 14, Carlisle; 15, Iowa City Liberty; 16, Oskaloosa.
Class 2-A
1, Waukon; 2, Clear Lake; 3, Algona; 4, OABCIG; 5, Waterloo Columbus; 6, Benton; 7, West Liberty; 8, Greene County; 9, Des Moines Christian; 10, PCM; 11, Williamsburg; 12, West Marshall; 13, Tipton; 14, Monticello; 15, Spirit Lake; 20, CLGLR
Class 1-A
1, Van Meter; 2, West Branch; 3, West Sioux; 4, Dike-New Hartford; 5, West Lyon; 6, South Central Calhoun; 7, Western Christian; 8, Panorama; 9, Treynor; 10, Underwood; 11, Iowa City Regina; 12, Mount Ayr; 13, North Linn; 15, Mediapolis; 18, Osage; 20, Pella
Class A
1, West Hancock; 2, MFL MarMac; 3, Saint Ansgar; 4, North Tama; 5, Grundy Center; 6, Woodbury Central; 7, BGM; 8, Earlham; 9, South O’Brien; 10, Bella Plaine; 11, South Winneshiek; 12, Westwood; 13, IKM-Manning; 14, Edgewood-Colesburg; 15, Tri-Center; 30, Central Decatur
Eight-Man
1, Audubon; 2, Turkey Valley; 3, Don Bosco; 4, Remsen St. Mary’s; 5, Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6, Easton Valley; 7, Fremont-Mills; 8, CAM; 9, East Mills; 10, Lamoni; 11, HLV; 12, Harris-Lake Park; 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 14, Midland; 15, New London; 16, Rockford.
