The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday released substate baseball assignments for Class 3-A and 4-A.
The eight substate winning teams from each class will qualify for the state tournament at Principal Park, which will begin on July 24.
Three Council Bluffs teams were assigned to Class 4-A Substate 8. Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson will battle with Ankeny, Des Moines North and West Des Moines Dowling for a spot in the 4-A state field.
In Class 3-A, Glenwood was assigned to Substate 8 with Atlantic, Carroll, Creston, Dallas Center-Grimes, Denison-Schleswig, Greene County and Harlan.
Pairings for Class 3-A and 4-A will be available July 6 following coaches seeding meetings.
Postseason play will begin with a preliminary round for Class 1-A on July 9 and first-round play coming July 11.
