20190914_spo_tjfootball_2

Thomas Jefferson quarterback Austin Schubert (12) throws during the first quarter on Sept. 13, 2019.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Thursday released prep football schedules for the 2020 season.

Council Bluffs schools can now plan for what’s to come in the fall when teams open the season Friday, Aug. 28.

In Class 4-A, Abraham Lincoln will open playing host to Denison-Schleswig at Gale Wickersham Stadium. The Lynx finished the 2019 season 3-6, including two consecutive wins to end the season. The Lynx dropped a 56-28 decision against Denison-Schleswig when the teams met last season.

Thomas Jefferson will face a challenging slate of games that includes three state qualifiers from 2019. The Yellow Jackets finished 3-6 last fall and will open at Harlan.

In Class 3-A, Lewis Central, coming off a state semifinal appearance and a 10-2 record, faces a loaded schedule that includes five state qualifiers, three of which advanced past the first round. L.C. opens at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, a 3-A state semifinalist. The Titans have five total road games on the schedule, which also includes trips to Norwalk, Carroll, Glenwood and Harlan.

In Class A, St. Albert will open at Class 1-A state qualifier Treynor. Following a visit from Logan-Magnolia in Week 2, the Falcons will travel to Earlham, a team that advanced to the Class A quarterfinals. St. Albert is looking to improve on its 5-4 season from 2019 which included four straight wins to end the regular season.

See the complete list of Nonpareil area football schedules below.

Class 4-A

Abraham Lincoln

Aug. 28 — vs. Denison-Schleswig

Sept. 4 — at Des Moines, North

Sept. 11 — at Des Moines, Roosevelt

Sept. 18 — vs. Des Moines, Hoover

Sept. 25 — at Urbandale

Oct. 1 — at Sioux City, West

Oct. 9 — vs. Sioux City, North

Oct. 16 — at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Oct. 23 — vs. Sioux City, East

Thomas Jefferson

Aug. 28 — at Harlan

Sept. 4 — vs. Omaha South (Nebraska)

Sept. 11 — vs. Denison-Schleswig

Sept. 18 — at Glenwood

Sept. 25 — vs. Sioux City, North

Oct. 2 — vs. Ankeny

Oct. 9 — at Sioux City, East

Oct. 16 — vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Oct. 23 — at Sioux City, West

Class 3-A

Glenwood

Aug. 28 — at Sioux City, West

Sept. 4 — at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sept. 11 — vs. Winterset

Sept. 18 — vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Sept. 25 — at Harlan

Oct. 2 — at Creston-O/M

Oct. 9 — vs. Lewis Central

Oct. 16 — vs. Carroll

Oct. 23 — at Denison-Schleswig

Lewis Central

Aug. 28 — at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sept. 4 — vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Sept. 11 — vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City

Sept. 18 — at Norwalk

Sept. 25 — vs. Creston-O/M

Oct. 2 — at Carroll

Oct. 9 — at Glenwood

Oct. 16 — vs. Denison-Schleswig

Oct. 23 — at Harlan

Class 1-A

Treynor

Aug. 28 — vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs

Sept. 4 — at Woodbury Central, Moville

Sept. 11 — vs. Clarinda

Sept. 18 — at Atlantic

Sept. 25 — at East Sac County

Oct. 2 — vs. Underwood

Oct. 9 — vs. Missouri Valley

Oct. 16 — at MVAOCOU

Oct. 23 — at OABCIG

Underwood

Aug. 28 — vs. Atlantic

Sept. 4 — at Tri-Center, Neola

Sept. 11 — vs. AHSTW

Sept. 18 — at Clarinda

Sept. 25 — vs. MVAOCOU

Oct. 2 — at Treynor

Oct. 9 — vs. East Sac County

Oct. 16 — vs. OABCIG

Oct. 23 — at Missouri Valley

Class A

AHSTW

Aug. 28 — vs. Shenandoah

Sept. 4 — at Missouri Valley

Sept. 11 — at Underwood

Sept. 18 — vs. IKM-Manning

Sept. 25 — at Southwest Valley

Oct. 2 — at Sidney

Oct. 9 — vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs

Oct. 16 — vs. Riverside, Oakland

Oct. 23 — at Tri-Center, Neola

Riverside

Aug. 28 — vs. Red Oak

Sept. 4 — at West Monona

Sept. 11 — at Westwood, Sloan

Sept. 18 — vs. Shenandoah

Sept. 25 — vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs

Oct. 2 — at Tri-Center, Neola

Oct. 9 — vs. Sidney

Oct. 16 — at AHSTW

Oct. 23 — vs. Southwest Valley

St. Albert

Aug. 28 — at Treynor

Sept. 4 — vs. Logan-Magnolia

Sept. 11 — at Earlham

Sept. 18 — vs. Lawton-Bronson

Sept. 25 — at Riverside, Oakland

Oct. 2 — vs. Southwest Valley

Oct. 9 — at AHSTW

Oct. 16 — vs. Tri-Center, Neola

Oct. 23 — at Sidney

Tri-Center

Aug. 28 — at IKM-Manning

Sept. 4 — vs. Underwood

Sept. 11 — vs. Missouri Valley

Sept. 18 — at Logan-Magnolia

Sept. 25 — at Sidney

Oct. 2 — vs. Riverside, Oakland

Oct. 9 — vs. Southwest Valley

Oct. 16 — at St. Albert, Council Bluffs

Oct. 23 — vs. AHSTW

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.