The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Thursday released prep football schedules for the 2020 season.
Council Bluffs schools can now plan for what’s to come in the fall when teams open the season Friday, Aug. 28.
In Class 4-A, Abraham Lincoln will open playing host to Denison-Schleswig at Gale Wickersham Stadium. The Lynx finished the 2019 season 3-6, including two consecutive wins to end the season. The Lynx dropped a 56-28 decision against Denison-Schleswig when the teams met last season.
Thomas Jefferson will face a challenging slate of games that includes three state qualifiers from 2019. The Yellow Jackets finished 3-6 last fall and will open at Harlan.
In Class 3-A, Lewis Central, coming off a state semifinal appearance and a 10-2 record, faces a loaded schedule that includes five state qualifiers, three of which advanced past the first round. L.C. opens at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, a 3-A state semifinalist. The Titans have five total road games on the schedule, which also includes trips to Norwalk, Carroll, Glenwood and Harlan.
In Class A, St. Albert will open at Class 1-A state qualifier Treynor. Following a visit from Logan-Magnolia in Week 2, the Falcons will travel to Earlham, a team that advanced to the Class A quarterfinals. St. Albert is looking to improve on its 5-4 season from 2019 which included four straight wins to end the regular season.
See the complete list of Nonpareil area football schedules below.
Class 4-A
Abraham Lincoln
Aug. 28 — vs. Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 4 — at Des Moines, North
Sept. 11 — at Des Moines, Roosevelt
Sept. 18 — vs. Des Moines, Hoover
Sept. 25 — at Urbandale
Oct. 1 — at Sioux City, West
Oct. 9 — vs. Sioux City, North
Oct. 16 — at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Oct. 23 — vs. Sioux City, East
Thomas Jefferson
Aug. 28 — at Harlan
Sept. 4 — vs. Omaha South (Nebraska)
Sept. 11 — vs. Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 18 — at Glenwood
Sept. 25 — vs. Sioux City, North
Oct. 2 — vs. Ankeny
Oct. 9 — at Sioux City, East
Oct. 16 — vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Oct. 23 — at Sioux City, West
Class 3-A
Glenwood
Aug. 28 — at Sioux City, West
Sept. 4 — at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 11 — vs. Winterset
Sept. 18 — vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 25 — at Harlan
Oct. 2 — at Creston-O/M
Oct. 9 — vs. Lewis Central
Oct. 16 — vs. Carroll
Oct. 23 — at Denison-Schleswig
Lewis Central
Aug. 28 — at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 4 — vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Sept. 11 — vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Sept. 18 — at Norwalk
Sept. 25 — vs. Creston-O/M
Oct. 2 — at Carroll
Oct. 9 — at Glenwood
Oct. 16 — vs. Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 23 — at Harlan
Class 1-A
Treynor
Aug. 28 — vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Sept. 4 — at Woodbury Central, Moville
Sept. 11 — vs. Clarinda
Sept. 18 — at Atlantic
Sept. 25 — at East Sac County
Oct. 2 — vs. Underwood
Oct. 9 — vs. Missouri Valley
Oct. 16 — at MVAOCOU
Oct. 23 — at OABCIG
Underwood
Aug. 28 — vs. Atlantic
Sept. 4 — at Tri-Center, Neola
Sept. 11 — vs. AHSTW
Sept. 18 — at Clarinda
Sept. 25 — vs. MVAOCOU
Oct. 2 — at Treynor
Oct. 9 — vs. East Sac County
Oct. 16 — vs. OABCIG
Oct. 23 — at Missouri Valley
Class A
AHSTW
Aug. 28 — vs. Shenandoah
Sept. 4 — at Missouri Valley
Sept. 11 — at Underwood
Sept. 18 — vs. IKM-Manning
Sept. 25 — at Southwest Valley
Oct. 2 — at Sidney
Oct. 9 — vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Oct. 16 — vs. Riverside, Oakland
Oct. 23 — at Tri-Center, Neola
Riverside
Aug. 28 — vs. Red Oak
Sept. 4 — at West Monona
Sept. 11 — at Westwood, Sloan
Sept. 18 — vs. Shenandoah
Sept. 25 — vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Oct. 2 — at Tri-Center, Neola
Oct. 9 — vs. Sidney
Oct. 16 — at AHSTW
Oct. 23 — vs. Southwest Valley
St. Albert
Aug. 28 — at Treynor
Sept. 4 — vs. Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 11 — at Earlham
Sept. 18 — vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 25 — at Riverside, Oakland
Oct. 2 — vs. Southwest Valley
Oct. 9 — at AHSTW
Oct. 16 — vs. Tri-Center, Neola
Oct. 23 — at Sidney
Tri-Center
Aug. 28 — at IKM-Manning
Sept. 4 — vs. Underwood
Sept. 11 — vs. Missouri Valley
Sept. 18 — at Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 25 — at Sidney
Oct. 2 — vs. Riverside, Oakland
Oct. 9 — vs. Southwest Valley
Oct. 16 — at St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Oct. 23 — vs. AHSTW
