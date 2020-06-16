IHSBCA Preseason Rankings
Class 4-A (2019 Record)
1. Urbandale (31-14)
2. Ankeny (21-18)
3. Southeast Polk (30-14)
4. Johnston (36-6)
5. Waukee (28-13)
6. Western Dubuque (32-10)
7. WDM Dowling (31-12)
8. Iowa City West (34-8)
9. Des Moines Roosevelt (29-10)
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (22-20)
Others: Ankeny Centennial (28-12); Dubuque Hempstead (23-16); Iowa City Liberty (23-18); Linn-Mar (26-12); Pleasant Valley (25-12)
Class 3-A (2019 Record)
1. Sioux City Heelan (29-11)
2. Central DeWitt (38-4)
3. Centerville (24-7)
4. Davenport Assumption (32-5)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (41-2)
6. Marion (33-6)
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-14)
8. Dubuque Wahlert (18-22)
9. Solon (22-18)
10. Harlan (26-8)
Others: Ballard, Huxley (25-9); Dallas Center-Grimes (23-15); Washington (22-9); Waverly-Shell Rock (24-15); Winterset (22-8)
Class 2-A (2019 Record)
1. Van Meter (34-3)
2. North Linn (40-6)
3. Dike-New Hartford (28-6)
4. Des Moines Christian (29-9)
5. Underwood (26-5)
6. West Branch (20-8)
7. Dyersville Beckman (26-13)
8. Woodward-Granger (23-8)
9. Treynor (27-11)
10. Mid-Prairie (18-12)
Others: Camanche (18-13); Pocahontas (24-5); West Lyon (27-2); West Sioux (22-6); Wilton (24-5)
Class 1-A (2019 Record)
1. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (34-7)
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (27-8)
3. Mason City Newman (38-3)
4. South Winneshiek (29-10)
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-5)
6. Don Bosco (29-5)
7. Alburnett (34-6)
8. St. Albert (24-14)
9. Calamus-Wheatland (33-4)
10. Wapsie Valley (27-13)
Others: Hinton (26-5); HLV (25-4); Kingsley-Pierson (29-5); Saint Ansgar (25-10); Woodbury Central (21-14)
