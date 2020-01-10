High winds and snowy conditions have forced the cancellation of four high school basketball games scheduled for tonight at the Mid-America Center as part of the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout.
The Fremont-Mills-Underwood girls game, Thomas Jefferson-Louisville boys, and the Glenwood-Shenandoah boys and girls games were not played Friday.
The four games at the MAC aren't the only ones impacted. Every prep basketball game in The Nonpareil's coverage area scheduled for tonight is postponed because of the weather.
Saturday games for the Jennie Ed Shootout are still on as scheduled as of Friday evening. The Saturday schedule at the MAC is listed below.
Saturday games
Fremont Mills vs. Underwood (B), 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson (G) vs. Plattsmouth (Border Battle), 11:30 a.m.
Treynor vs. St. Albert (G), 1 p.m.
Ankeny Christian vs. St. Albert (B), 2:30 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Millard South (G) (Border Battle), 4 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Millard South (B) (Border Battle), 5:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (G) (Border Battle), 7 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (B) (Border Battle), 8:30 p.m.
