The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday released its all-state girls basketball teams.

Two Council Bluffs players were selected with Lewis Central senior Megan Witte making the first team in Class 4-A and St. Albert junior Allie Petry making the second team in Class 1-A.

Also in 4-A, Glenwood sophomore Madison Camden was selected to the second team.

In Class 2-A, AHSTW senior Kinsey Scheffler and junior Kailey Jones were second team selections.

Class 5-A

First Team

Aubrey Joens, Iowa City High SR

Caitlin Clark, Dowling Catholic SR

Emerson Green, Cedar Falls SR

Grace Larkins, Southeast Polk JR

Katie Dinnebier, Waukee JR

Kendall Nead, Johnston SR

Mallory McDermott, CR Prairie SR

Maya McDermott, Johnston SR

Second team

Anaya Barney, Cedar Falls JR

Audrey Koch, Iowa City West JR

Caroline Waite, Ames JR

Halli Poock, Waterloo West FR

Hannah Stuelke, CR Washington SO

Maya Gyamfi, Urbandale SR

Rose Nkumu, Iowa City High SR

Sidney McCrea, CR Prairie SR

Third Team

Alex Honnold, WDM Valley SR

Arianna Jackson, DM Roosevelt FR

Brooklin Dailey, Southeast Polk FR

Camry Dillie, Davenport North SR

Meg Burns, Ankeny Centennial SR

Nyamer Diew, Sioux City East SR

Peyton Kelderman, Waukee JR

Sahara Williams, Waterloo West FR

Class 4-A

First Team

Karsyn Stratton, Clear Creek-Amana SR

Riley Wright, Marion JR

Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt SO

Megan Witte, Lewis Central SR

Ryley Goebel, Center Point Urbana SO

Caitlyn Daniels, Xavier SR

Kayba Laube, Marion SR

Grace Boffeli, North Scott SR

Second team

Presley Case, North Scott SR

Katie Keitges, Knoxville SR

Ava Hawthorne, Gilbert SO

Madison Camden, Glenwood SO

Abbie Draper Waverly, Shell Rock SR

Anna Deets ,Mason City SR

Adrianna Katcher, Center Point Urbana SR

Kenzie Foley, Sergent Bluff Luton SR

Third Team

Molly Ihle, Ballard JR

Ella Van Weelden, Marion JR

Jordan Cunningham, DC-Grimes SR

Allie Meadows, Central DeWitt SO

Nell Sybesma, Maquoketa SR

Maggie Wilkins, Knoxville JR

Libby Arnold, CR Xavier SR

Aree Beckmann, CR Xavier SO

Class 3-A

First Team

Sharon Goodman, Crestwood SR

Kallyn Stumbo, Okoboji SR

Ella Skinner, Bishop Heelan SR

Sarah Faber, Clear Lake SR

Jaedon Murphy, North Polk SR

JaMae Nichols, Cherokee Washington JR

Kelsey Fields, Creston JR

Katelyn Stanley, Heelan SR

Second team

Maggie Phipps, North Polk JR

Moriah Prewitt, Des Moines Christian JR

Mya Merschman, Central Lee JR

Regan Freland, PCM SR

Ellie Foster, Dike-New Hartford SR

Brooklyn Meyer, West Lyon SO

Abbey Holmes, Algona SR

Reagan Barkema, Roland-Story SO

Third Team

Jenna Twedt, Benton FR

Janie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian JR

Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic JR

Sophie Walker, Red Oak SR

Finley Hall, West Liberty FR

Magan Christopherson, Okoboji SR

Kaia Holtkamp, Solon SO

Jaydan Nitchals, Estherville Lincoln Central SO

Class 2-A

First Team

Grace Flanagan, North Linn SR

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock JR

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock SR

Nicole McDermott, Cascade SR

Taryn Scheuermann, Van Buren County SR

Sidney Brandau, Osage SR

Sasha Koenig, West Branch JR

Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia SR

Second team

Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr SR

Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW SR

Kailey Jones, AHSTW JR

Mallory McCall, West Monona JR

Isabel Manning, Van Buren County JR

Chloe Lofstrom, North Union SR

Ella Imler, Maquoketa Valley JR

Hayden Heimensen, Central Lyon JR

Third Team

Ellie Ware, North Linn JR

Olivia Terrones, East Marshall SR

Molly Schany, Emmetsburg SR

Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning SR

Helaina Hillyard, Mediapolis SR

Taya Tucker, Maquoketa Valley JR

Bailey Winter, MFL MarMac SR

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock SO

Class 1-A

First Team

Shateah Wetering, Montezuma SR

Kori Wedeking, Clarksville SR

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan FR

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan FR

Macy Sievers, Newell-Fonda SO

Jayde Barto, Kingsley-Pierson SR

Maddie Paulson, Woodbury-Central SR

Jensen Archibald, Martensdale-St. Marys SR

Second team

Hali Anderson, St. Angsar JR

Hannah Erickson, Central Elkader SR

Kassadi Steel, North Mahaska SR

Maggie Walker, Newell-Fonda JR

Tori Michel, Marquette Catholic SR

Allie Petry, St. Albert JR

Taylor Harpenau, MMCRU SO

Mallory Loftus, Lynnville-Sully SR

Third Team

Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan JR

Megan Stuhr, Sigourney SR

Lauren Wilson, Springville SO

Madison Hough, Graettinger-Terril SR

Addison Weber, LeMars Gehlen SR

Alyssa Hames, AGWSR JR

Macy Emgarten, Exira-EHK SO

Reagan Muddermann, Kee SO

