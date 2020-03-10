The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday released its all-state girls basketball teams.
Two Council Bluffs players were selected with Lewis Central senior Megan Witte making the first team in Class 4-A and St. Albert junior Allie Petry making the second team in Class 1-A.
Also in 4-A, Glenwood sophomore Madison Camden was selected to the second team.
In Class 2-A, AHSTW senior Kinsey Scheffler and junior Kailey Jones were second team selections.
Class 5-A
First Team
Aubrey Joens, Iowa City High SR
Caitlin Clark, Dowling Catholic SR
Emerson Green, Cedar Falls SR
Grace Larkins, Southeast Polk JR
Katie Dinnebier, Waukee JR
Kendall Nead, Johnston SR
Mallory McDermott, CR Prairie SR
Maya McDermott, Johnston SR
Second team
Anaya Barney, Cedar Falls JR
Audrey Koch, Iowa City West JR
Caroline Waite, Ames JR
Halli Poock, Waterloo West FR
Hannah Stuelke, CR Washington SO
Maya Gyamfi, Urbandale SR
Rose Nkumu, Iowa City High SR
Sidney McCrea, CR Prairie SR
Third Team
Alex Honnold, WDM Valley SR
Arianna Jackson, DM Roosevelt FR
Brooklin Dailey, Southeast Polk FR
Camry Dillie, Davenport North SR
Meg Burns, Ankeny Centennial SR
Nyamer Diew, Sioux City East SR
Peyton Kelderman, Waukee JR
Sahara Williams, Waterloo West FR
Class 4-A
First Team
Karsyn Stratton, Clear Creek-Amana SR
Riley Wright, Marion JR
Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt SO
Megan Witte, Lewis Central SR
Ryley Goebel, Center Point Urbana SO
Caitlyn Daniels, Xavier SR
Kayba Laube, Marion SR
Grace Boffeli, North Scott SR
Second team
Presley Case, North Scott SR
Katie Keitges, Knoxville SR
Ava Hawthorne, Gilbert SO
Madison Camden, Glenwood SO
Abbie Draper Waverly, Shell Rock SR
Anna Deets ,Mason City SR
Adrianna Katcher, Center Point Urbana SR
Kenzie Foley, Sergent Bluff Luton SR
Third Team
Molly Ihle, Ballard JR
Ella Van Weelden, Marion JR
Jordan Cunningham, DC-Grimes SR
Allie Meadows, Central DeWitt SO
Nell Sybesma, Maquoketa SR
Maggie Wilkins, Knoxville JR
Libby Arnold, CR Xavier SR
Aree Beckmann, CR Xavier SO
Class 3-A
First Team
Sharon Goodman, Crestwood SR
Kallyn Stumbo, Okoboji SR
Ella Skinner, Bishop Heelan SR
Sarah Faber, Clear Lake SR
Jaedon Murphy, North Polk SR
JaMae Nichols, Cherokee Washington JR
Kelsey Fields, Creston JR
Katelyn Stanley, Heelan SR
Second team
Maggie Phipps, North Polk JR
Moriah Prewitt, Des Moines Christian JR
Mya Merschman, Central Lee JR
Regan Freland, PCM SR
Ellie Foster, Dike-New Hartford SR
Brooklyn Meyer, West Lyon SO
Abbey Holmes, Algona SR
Reagan Barkema, Roland-Story SO
Third Team
Jenna Twedt, Benton FR
Janie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian JR
Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic JR
Sophie Walker, Red Oak SR
Finley Hall, West Liberty FR
Magan Christopherson, Okoboji SR
Kaia Holtkamp, Solon SO
Jaydan Nitchals, Estherville Lincoln Central SO
Class 2-A
First Team
Grace Flanagan, North Linn SR
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock JR
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock SR
Nicole McDermott, Cascade SR
Taryn Scheuermann, Van Buren County SR
Sidney Brandau, Osage SR
Sasha Koenig, West Branch JR
Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia SR
Second team
Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr SR
Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW SR
Kailey Jones, AHSTW JR
Mallory McCall, West Monona JR
Isabel Manning, Van Buren County JR
Chloe Lofstrom, North Union SR
Ella Imler, Maquoketa Valley JR
Hayden Heimensen, Central Lyon JR
Third Team
Ellie Ware, North Linn JR
Olivia Terrones, East Marshall SR
Molly Schany, Emmetsburg SR
Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning SR
Helaina Hillyard, Mediapolis SR
Taya Tucker, Maquoketa Valley JR
Bailey Winter, MFL MarMac SR
Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock SO
Class 1-A
First Team
Shateah Wetering, Montezuma SR
Kori Wedeking, Clarksville SR
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan FR
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan FR
Macy Sievers, Newell-Fonda SO
Jayde Barto, Kingsley-Pierson SR
Maddie Paulson, Woodbury-Central SR
Jensen Archibald, Martensdale-St. Marys SR
Second team
Hali Anderson, St. Angsar JR
Hannah Erickson, Central Elkader SR
Kassadi Steel, North Mahaska SR
Maggie Walker, Newell-Fonda JR
Tori Michel, Marquette Catholic SR
Allie Petry, St. Albert JR
Taylor Harpenau, MMCRU SO
Mallory Loftus, Lynnville-Sully SR
Third Team
Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan JR
Megan Stuhr, Sigourney SR
Lauren Wilson, Springville SO
Madison Hough, Graettinger-Terril SR
Addison Weber, LeMars Gehlen SR
Alyssa Hames, AGWSR JR
Macy Emgarten, Exira-EHK SO
Reagan Muddermann, Kee SO
