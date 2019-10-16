Thomas Jefferson celebrated its Senior Night Tuesday by playing its final Missouri River Conference home match.
Despite a determined effort, the Yellow Jackets dropped a 15-25, 19-25, 23-25 decision to Le Mars.
T.J. seniors Ashlie Knecht, Morgan Lesley, Rodnesia Smith Carter, Torrie Rief, Jenna Midkiff, Alysyn Knecht, Jaylynn Shannon and Natalie Clark played their final regular season match in front of the home crowd.
T.J. coach Bonnie Clinch went with an all-senior lineup to start the match, which is different from the Yellow Jackets’ normal rotation. They struggled early in the first set before starting to click in the second and third sets.
“The second set was better,” Clinch said. “Our energy was up. Our aggressiveness was up, but our hitting struggled all night. The third ball wouldn’t go in or there would be a block. We swing to the block or hit the tape on the net. We just couldn’t quite figure out that third ball, and going into the third set, we improved each set, but it wasn’t quite enough. We couldn’t get it all at once.”
Liz Elkins paced the Jackets with 11 kills. Jenna Midkiff added 16 set assists, three kills and a pair of aces and Chloe Alley tallied 11 digs to lead the team.
Next up for T.J. is a Thursday triangular in Shenandoah. T.J. will play Shenandoah and Southwest Valley in its final regular season match before opening postseason play Oct. 23 against Sioux City West.
Clinch expects T.J. to bring a competitive effort Thursday.
“I’m ready to win,” Clinch said. “I feel like we keep dropping short. We have the potential, and we have so much talent on our team. We haven’t been able to put it together. We’re finally all here, and we’re able to put it all together. I’m ready to see it. I’m hoping Thursday that we get two wins out of it, and that will be a really good start going into the postseason.”
Le Mars (16-16) 25 25 25
Thomas Jefferson (13-17) 15 19 23
T.J. stat leaders: Kills: Liz Elkins 11, Ashlie Knecht, Jenna Midkiff, Ellie Perrine 3. Aces: Elkins, Midkiff 2. Blocks: Rodnesia Smith Carter 1. Digs: Chloe Alley 11, Torrie Rief 9, Midkiff 7, Elkins 6. Assists: Midkiff 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.