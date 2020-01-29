Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Men’s Basketball

Northeast at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Northeast at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at Iowa Central Duals, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at Sioux City Open, 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Jan 28

Abraham Lincoln 62, Thomas Jefferson 47

Glenwood 71, Creston 51

AHSTW 80, Missouri Valley 54

Audubon 53, Riverside 46

Treynor 66, Tri-Center 44

Underwood 61,Logan-Magnolia 49

Thursday, Jan. 30

St. Albert at Logan Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Frontier Conference tourney

Friday, Jan. 31

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Exira-EHK at AHSTW, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Abraham Lincoln 44, Thomas Jefferson 30

Heartland Christian 44, College View 24

Glenwood 87, Creston 46

AHSTW 55, Missouri Valley 14

Audubon 67, Riverside 36

Treynor 52, Tri-Center 18

Logan-Magnolia 63, Underwood 47

Thursday, Jan. 30

Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Atlantic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Riverside at East Mills, 6 p.m.

Treynor at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Lewis Central at Creston double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Red Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Missouri River Conference meet at Sioux City Heelan, 4 p.m.

St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW, Tri-Center at East Mills double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.

Treynor at West Harrison quad, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.

Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.

AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.

Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Council Bluffs at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Missouri River Conference meet, 5 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

AP top 25

Virginia 61, No. 5 Florida State 55

No. 8 Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

No. 9 Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67

No. 16 Butler 69, Georgetown 64

No. 17 Auburn at Mississippi, late

No. 25 Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

Big Ten

Michigan 79, Nebraska 68

Wednesday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 1 Baylor at Iowa State, 8 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

No. 6 Louisville at Boston College, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton at Duquesne, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. DePaul, 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 West Virginia at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan State vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

No. 21 Houston at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 22 LSU vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Penn State vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

Big East

Marquette at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Valparaiso at Bradley, 6 p.m.

Drake at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

MIssouri State at Northern Iowa, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 2 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 9:30 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon at California, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Maryland vs. No. 18 Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Illinois vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AP top 25

No games scheduled

Women

Tuesday’s Game

AP top 25

No. 2 Baylor 83, Iowa State 62, late

Big 12

Texas 70, Oklahoma 53

Wednesday’s Game

AP top 25

No. 21 South Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.

Big 12

TCU at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 1 South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon at Utah, 9 p.m.

No. 4 UConn vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

No. 7 N.C. State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Auburn, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon State at Colorado, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky at Missouri, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State vs. Boston College, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.

No. 18 Iowa at Penn State, 6 p.m.

No. 20 Indiana vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Northwestern vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Arkansas at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Big Ten

Purdue at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 2 Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 9 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at No. 16 Arizona, 7 p.m.

No. 11 DePaul vs. Creighton, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona State vs. Southern Cal, 12 p.m.

No. 24 Missouri State vs. Bradley, 7 p.m.

Big East

Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

St. John’s at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Providence at Marquette, 7 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri State, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 5, Buffalo 2

St. Louis at Calgary, late

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 115, Golden State 104

Charlotte 97, New York 92

Toronto 130, Atlanta 114

Boston 109, Miami 101

New Orleans 125, Cleveland 111

Memphis 104, Denver 96

Milwaukee 151, Washington 131

Phoenix 133, Dallas 104

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City postseason history

1962 Season

Champion: Dec: 23, 1962 — WON at Houston Oilers 20-17, OT

1966 Season

ConfChmp: Jan. 1, 1967 — WON at Buffalo 31-7

SuperBowl: Jan. 15, 1967 — LOST vs. Green Bay 10-35

1968 Season

Division: Dec: 22, 1968 — LOST at Oakland 6-41

1969 Season

Division: Dec: 20, 1969 — WON at N.Y. Jets 13-6

ConfChmp: Jan. 4, 1970 — WON at Oakland 17-7

SuperBowl: Jan. 11, 1970 — WON vs. Minnesota 23-7

1971 Season

Division: Dec: 25, 1971 — LOST vs. Miami 24-27, OT

1986 Season

WildCard: Dec: 28, 1986 — LOST at N.Y. Jets 15-35

1990 Season

WildCard: Jan. 5, 1991 — LOST at Miami 16-17

1991 Season

WildCard: Dec: 28, 1991 — WON vs. L.A. Raiders 10-6

Division: Jan. 5, 1992 — LOST at Buffalo 14-37

1992 Season

WildCard: Jan. 2, 1993 — LOST at San Diego 0-17

1993 Season

WildCard: Jan. 8, 1994 — WON vs. Pittsburgh 27-24, OT

Division: Jan. 16, 1994 — WON at Houston Oilers 28-20

ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 1994 — LOST at Buffalo 13-30

1994 Season

WildCard: Dec. 31, 1994 — LOST at Miami 17-27

1995 Season

Division: Jan. 7, 1996 — LOST vs. Indianapolis 7-10

1997 Season

Division: Jan. 4, 1998 — LOST vs. Denver 10-14

2003 Season

Division: Jan. 11, 2004 — LOST vs. Indianapolis 31-38

2006 Season

WildCard: Jan. 6, 2007 — LOST at Indianapolis 8-23

2010 Season

WildCard: Jan. 9, 2011 — LOST vs. Baltimore 7-30

2013 Season

WildCard: Jan. 4, 2014 — LOST at Indianapolis 44-45

2015 Season

WildCard: Jan. 9, 2016 — WON at Houston Texans 30-0

Division: Jan. 16, 2016 — LOST at New England 20-27

2016 Season

Division: Jan. 15, 2017 — LOST vs. Pittsburgh 16-18

2017 Season

WildCard: Jan. 6, 2018 — LOST vs. Tennessee 21-22

2018 Season

Division: Jan. 12, 2019 — WON vs. Indianapolis 31-13

ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 2019 — LOST vs. New England 31-37, OT

2019 Season

Division: Jan. 12, 2020 — WON vs. Houston Texans 51-31

ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2020 — WON vs. Tennessee 35-24

SuperBowl: Feb. 2, 2020 — vs. San Francisco

America’s Line

NFL

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Super Bowl

Chiefs 1 (54.5) 49ers

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTONA ASTROS — Named Ryan Engels development coach of Round Rock (PCL); Gregorio Pettit manager, Jason Kanzler hitting coach and Sean Connole mental skills and development coach of Corpus Christi (TL); Rafael Peña hitting coach of Fayetteville (Carolina); Sean Godfrey hitting coach of Quad Cities (MWL); Wladimir Sutil manager, Ernesto Irizarry hitting coach and Tanner Lubbach development coach of Tri-City (NYP); Ricardo Rivera manager of the GCL Astros; Luis Reynoso hitting coach of the DSL Astros; Jeff Lewis minor league rehab coordinator; and Terrence Kennell minor league strength and conditioning rehab coordinator.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHPs Rob Whalen and Erasmo Ramírez and INF Eduardo Núñez to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to a reserve/future contract.

