Iowa Western
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Men’s Basketball
Northeast at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Northeast at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at Iowa Central Duals, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at Sioux City Open, 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Jan 28
Abraham Lincoln 62, Thomas Jefferson 47
Glenwood 71, Creston 51
AHSTW 80, Missouri Valley 54
Audubon 53, Riverside 46
Treynor 66, Tri-Center 44
Underwood 61,Logan-Magnolia 49
Thursday, Jan. 30
St. Albert at Logan Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Frontier Conference tourney
Friday, Jan. 31
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Exira-EHK at AHSTW, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Abraham Lincoln 44, Thomas Jefferson 30
Heartland Christian 44, College View 24
Glenwood 87, Creston 46
AHSTW 55, Missouri Valley 14
Audubon 67, Riverside 36
Treynor 52, Tri-Center 18
Logan-Magnolia 63, Underwood 47
Thursday, Jan. 30
Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at East Mills, 6 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Lewis Central at Creston double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Red Oak, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Missouri River Conference meet at Sioux City Heelan, 4 p.m.
St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW, Tri-Center at East Mills double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at West Harrison quad, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.
Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.
AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.
Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Council Bluffs at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Missouri River Conference meet, 5 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
AP top 25
Virginia 61, No. 5 Florida State 55
No. 8 Villanova 79, St. John’s 59
No. 9 Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67
No. 16 Butler 69, Georgetown 64
No. 17 Auburn at Mississippi, late
No. 25 Rutgers 70, Purdue 63
Big Ten
Michigan 79, Nebraska 68
Wednesday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 1 Baylor at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
No. 4 San Diego State at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
No. 6 Louisville at Boston College, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Dayton at Duquesne, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. DePaul, 5:30 p.m.
No. 12 West Virginia at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m.
No. 14 Michigan State vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
No. 21 Houston at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
No. 22 LSU vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.
No. 24 Penn State vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
Big East
Marquette at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Valparaiso at Bradley, 6 p.m.
Drake at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
MIssouri State at Northern Iowa, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 2 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 9:30 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon at California, 8 p.m.
No. 15 Maryland vs. No. 18 Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
No. 19 Illinois vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
AP top 25
No games scheduled
Women
Tuesday’s Game
AP top 25
No. 2 Baylor 83, Iowa State 62, late
Big 12
Texas 70, Oklahoma 53
Wednesday’s Game
AP top 25
No. 21 South Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.
Big 12
TCU at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Kansas State at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 1 South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon at Utah, 9 p.m.
No. 4 UConn vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
No. 7 N.C. State at Clemson, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Auburn, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Oregon State at Colorado, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 8 p.m.
No. 13 Kentucky at Missouri, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Florida State vs. Boston College, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Georgia, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Maryland at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.
No. 18 Iowa at Penn State, 6 p.m.
No. 20 Indiana vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
No. 22 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
No. 23 Northwestern vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 25 Arkansas at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Purdue at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 2 Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 9 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at No. 16 Arizona, 7 p.m.
No. 11 DePaul vs. Creighton, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Arizona State vs. Southern Cal, 12 p.m.
No. 24 Missouri State vs. Bradley, 7 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
St. John’s at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Providence at Marquette, 7 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 6 p.m.
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa 5, Buffalo 2
St. Louis at Calgary, late
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 115, Golden State 104
Charlotte 97, New York 92
Toronto 130, Atlanta 114
Boston 109, Miami 101
New Orleans 125, Cleveland 111
Memphis 104, Denver 96
Milwaukee 151, Washington 131
Phoenix 133, Dallas 104
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City postseason history
1962 Season
Champion: Dec: 23, 1962 — WON at Houston Oilers 20-17, OT
1966 Season
ConfChmp: Jan. 1, 1967 — WON at Buffalo 31-7
SuperBowl: Jan. 15, 1967 — LOST vs. Green Bay 10-35
1968 Season
Division: Dec: 22, 1968 — LOST at Oakland 6-41
1969 Season
Division: Dec: 20, 1969 — WON at N.Y. Jets 13-6
ConfChmp: Jan. 4, 1970 — WON at Oakland 17-7
SuperBowl: Jan. 11, 1970 — WON vs. Minnesota 23-7
1971 Season
Division: Dec: 25, 1971 — LOST vs. Miami 24-27, OT
1986 Season
WildCard: Dec: 28, 1986 — LOST at N.Y. Jets 15-35
1990 Season
WildCard: Jan. 5, 1991 — LOST at Miami 16-17
1991 Season
WildCard: Dec: 28, 1991 — WON vs. L.A. Raiders 10-6
Division: Jan. 5, 1992 — LOST at Buffalo 14-37
1992 Season
WildCard: Jan. 2, 1993 — LOST at San Diego 0-17
1993 Season
WildCard: Jan. 8, 1994 — WON vs. Pittsburgh 27-24, OT
Division: Jan. 16, 1994 — WON at Houston Oilers 28-20
ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 1994 — LOST at Buffalo 13-30
1994 Season
WildCard: Dec. 31, 1994 — LOST at Miami 17-27
1995 Season
Division: Jan. 7, 1996 — LOST vs. Indianapolis 7-10
1997 Season
Division: Jan. 4, 1998 — LOST vs. Denver 10-14
2003 Season
Division: Jan. 11, 2004 — LOST vs. Indianapolis 31-38
2006 Season
WildCard: Jan. 6, 2007 — LOST at Indianapolis 8-23
2010 Season
WildCard: Jan. 9, 2011 — LOST vs. Baltimore 7-30
2013 Season
WildCard: Jan. 4, 2014 — LOST at Indianapolis 44-45
2015 Season
WildCard: Jan. 9, 2016 — WON at Houston Texans 30-0
Division: Jan. 16, 2016 — LOST at New England 20-27
2016 Season
Division: Jan. 15, 2017 — LOST vs. Pittsburgh 16-18
2017 Season
WildCard: Jan. 6, 2018 — LOST vs. Tennessee 21-22
2018 Season
Division: Jan. 12, 2019 — WON vs. Indianapolis 31-13
ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 2019 — LOST vs. New England 31-37, OT
2019 Season
Division: Jan. 12, 2020 — WON vs. Houston Texans 51-31
ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2020 — WON vs. Tennessee 35-24
SuperBowl: Feb. 2, 2020 — vs. San Francisco
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Super Bowl
Chiefs 1 (54.5) 49ers
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTONA ASTROS — Named Ryan Engels development coach of Round Rock (PCL); Gregorio Pettit manager, Jason Kanzler hitting coach and Sean Connole mental skills and development coach of Corpus Christi (TL); Rafael Peña hitting coach of Fayetteville (Carolina); Sean Godfrey hitting coach of Quad Cities (MWL); Wladimir Sutil manager, Ernesto Irizarry hitting coach and Tanner Lubbach development coach of Tri-City (NYP); Ricardo Rivera manager of the GCL Astros; Luis Reynoso hitting coach of the DSL Astros; Jeff Lewis minor league rehab coordinator; and Terrence Kennell minor league strength and conditioning rehab coordinator.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Signed RHPs Rob Whalen and Erasmo Ramírez and INF Eduardo Núñez to minor league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to a reserve/future contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.