Iowa Western
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Men’s Basketball
Southeastern at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan.23
Women’s Basketball
Grand View at IWCC, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Wrestling
IWCC at Midwest Duals, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Central, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Abraham Lincoln 65, Sioux City North 31
Lewis Central 58, Denison-Schleswig, late
Glenwood 67, St. Albert 52
Sioux City West 78, Thomas Jefferson 69
Heartland Christian at College View, late.
AHSTW at IKM-Manning, late
Underwood 51, Riverside 28
Treynor 94, Audubon 33
Thursday, Jan. 23
Boyer Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center
Friday, Jan. 24
LeMars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
St. Albert vs. Ralston, TBD
Oakland-Craig at Treynor at DJ Sokol Arena
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 42
Sioux City West 53, Thomas Jefferson 27
Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42
Heartland Christian 54, College View 36
AHSTW 50, IKM-Manning 48
Underwood 76, Riverside 10
Treynor 36, Audubon 33
Thursday, Jan. 23
Boyer Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
St Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Red Oak, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Jan. 21
City Wrestling duals at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Tri-Center at Clarinda quad, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
St. Albert vs. Treynor, Underwood, Woodbine, 5 p.m.
Double dual at Glenwood, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Harlan quad, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Abraham Lincoln, Treynor at Colfax-Mingo Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Urbandale Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Sioux City Heelan, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Louisville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 10 a.m.
Underwood at Louisville, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Sioux City West at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Council Bluffs at Lewis Central Invite, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP top 25 games
Tuesday’s Games
No. 3 Kansas 81, Kansas State 60
No. 4 San Diego State vs. Wyoming, late
No. 8 Duke vs. Miami, late
No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61
No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79
No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66
TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54
No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62
Big Ten
Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 68
Big 12
Iowa State 89, Oklahoma State 82
Big East
St. John’s at Marquette, late
AP top 25 games
Wednesday’s Games
No. 6 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, 7:30 p.m.
No. 16 Auburn vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, 8:07 p.m.
No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Big Ten
Penn State at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Big East
Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Xavier, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Drake at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Illinois State at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Indiana State at Loyola-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.
AP top 25 games
Thursday’s Games
No. 11 Michigan State at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
No. 12 Oregon vs. Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington State, 9 p.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. UConn, 8 p.m.
Big Ten
Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
Valparaiso at Missouri State, 7:30 p.m.
AP top 25 games
Friday’s Game
No. 13 Butler vs. Marquette, 8 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.
AP top 25 games
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Baylor at Florida, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, 9 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m.
No. 5 Florida State vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Louisville vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.
No. 7 Dayton at Richmond, 5 p.m.
No. 9 Villanova at Providence, 12 p.m.
No. 14 West Virginia vs. Missouri, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at No. 18 Texas Tech, 5 p.m.
No. 16 Auburn vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m.
No. 20 Memphis vs. SMU, 3 p.m.
No. 21 Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Arizona at Arizona State, 8:30 p.m.
No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Big 12
LSU at Texas, 1 p.m.
Mississippi State at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
TCU at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Kansas State at Alabama, 5 p.m.
Big East
St. John’s at DePaul, 1 p.m.
MVC
Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
AP top 25 games
Sunday’s Games
No. 4 San Diego State at UNLV, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
No. 12 Oregon vs. UCLA, 4 p.m.
No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 12 p.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. South Florida, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Ohio State at Northwester, 5:30 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.
MVC
Missouri State at Drake, 3 p.m.
Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Women
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
AP top 25
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor at TCU, 6:30 p.m.
No. 25 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Big 12
Kansas State at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.
AP top 25
Thursday’s Games
No. 3 UConn vs. No. 23 Tennessee at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 6 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.
No. 8 N.C. State at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
No. 13 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
No. 14 Florida State at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Indiana at Penn State, 5 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa at Ohio State, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.
No. 21 Arkansas vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.
No. 22 Northwestern at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m.
AP top 25
Friday’s Games
No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 7 Oregon State, 9 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA vs. Washington, 9 p.m.
No. 11 DePaul vs. Villanova, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Arizona State at No. 18 Arizona, 7 p.m.
No. 24 South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at Marquette, 11:30 a.m.
Butler at Providence, 6 p.m.
Xavier at Creighton, 7 p.m.
MVC
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Loyola-Chicago at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Missouri State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Drake at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
AP top 25
Saturday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
No. 3 UConn at East Carolina, 12 p.m.
No. 13 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Big 12
Texas at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas State, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Iowa State, 2 p.m.
AP top 25
Sunday’s Games
No. 1 South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m.
No. 4 Oregon at No. 7 Oregon State, 3 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford vs. Utah, 2 p.m.
No. 8 N.C. State vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m.
No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, 4 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.
No. 11 DePaul vs. Georgetown, 2 p.m.
No. 14 Florida State vs. Miami, 1 p.m.
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Missouri, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa vs. Michigan State, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Maryland vs. No. 22 Northwestern, 12 p.m.
No. 21 Arkansas vs. Florida, 2 p.m.
No. 23 Tennessee vs. LSU, 12 p.m.
No. 24 South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts, 1 p.m.
No. 25 West Virginia at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Big East
Butler at Creighton, 12 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
Missouri State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 3, Vegas 2
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Florida at Chicago, late
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Super Bowl
Chiefs 1 (54.0) 49ers
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tony Arnerich minor league field coordinator; Mike Cameron minor league special assistant; Rob Marcello pitching coach of Tacoma (PCL); Dave Berg manager, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Joe Thurston hitting coach of Arkansas (TL); Sean McGrath pitching coach and Shawn O’Malley hitting coach of Modesto (Cal); Eric Farris manager, Nathan Bannister pitching coach and Rob Benjamin hitting coach of West Virginia (SAL); Louis Boyd manager and Michael Fransoso hitting coach of Everett (NWL); Jose Umbria hitting coach of the AZL Mariners; Brett Schneider hitting coach and Guady Jabalera coach of the DSL Mariners.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Brendan Sagara special assistant/player development and pitching coach of Nashville (PCL), Greg Hibbard minor league roving pitching instructor and Kevin Torres coach of Down East (Carolina).
