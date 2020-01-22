Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Men’s Basketball

Southeastern at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan.23

Women’s Basketball

Grand View at IWCC, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Wrestling

IWCC at Midwest Duals, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Central, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Abraham Lincoln 65, Sioux City North 31

Lewis Central 58, Denison-Schleswig, late

Glenwood 67, St. Albert 52

Sioux City West 78, Thomas Jefferson 69

Heartland Christian at College View, late.

AHSTW at IKM-Manning, late

Underwood 51, Riverside 28

Treynor 94, Audubon 33

Thursday, Jan. 23

Boyer Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center

Friday, Jan. 24

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

St. Albert vs. Ralston, TBD

Oakland-Craig at Treynor at DJ Sokol Arena

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 42

Sioux City West 53, Thomas Jefferson 27

Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42

Heartland Christian 54, College View 36

AHSTW 50, IKM-Manning 48

Underwood 76, Riverside 10

Treynor 36, Audubon 33

Thursday, Jan. 23

Boyer Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

St Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Red Oak, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Jan. 21

City Wrestling duals at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Tri-Center at Clarinda quad, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

St. Albert vs. Treynor, Underwood, Woodbine, 5 p.m.

Double dual at Glenwood, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Harlan quad, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Abraham Lincoln, Treynor at Colfax-Mingo Invite, 9 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Urbandale Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Sioux City Heelan, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Louisville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 10 a.m.

Underwood at Louisville, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Sioux City West at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Council Bluffs at Lewis Central Invite, 11 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP top 25 games

Tuesday’s Games

No. 3 Kansas 81, Kansas State 60

No. 4 San Diego State vs. Wyoming, late

No. 8 Duke vs. Miami, late

No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61

No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79

No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54

No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62

Big Ten

Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 68

Big 12

Iowa State 89, Oklahoma State 82

Big East

St. John’s at Marquette, late

AP top 25 games

Wednesday’s Games

No. 6 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Auburn vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, 8:07 p.m.

No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Big Ten

Penn State at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Big East

Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier, 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Drake at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Loyola-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.

AP top 25 games

Thursday’s Games

No. 11 Michigan State at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon vs. Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington State, 9 p.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. UConn, 8 p.m.

Big Ten

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.

MVC

Valparaiso at Missouri State, 7:30 p.m.

AP top 25 games

Friday’s Game

No. 13 Butler vs. Marquette, 8 p.m.

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.

AP top 25 games

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Baylor at Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Florida State vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Louisville vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton at Richmond, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Villanova at Providence, 12 p.m.

No. 14 West Virginia vs. Missouri, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at No. 18 Texas Tech, 5 p.m.

No. 16 Auburn vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m.

No. 20 Memphis vs. SMU, 3 p.m.

No. 21 Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Arizona at Arizona State, 8:30 p.m.

No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Big 12

LSU at Texas, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

TCU at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Alabama, 5 p.m.

Big East

St. John’s at DePaul, 1 p.m.

MVC

Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

AP top 25 games

Sunday’s Games

No. 4 San Diego State at UNLV, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon vs. UCLA, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 12 p.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. South Florida, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Ohio State at Northwester, 5:30 p.m.

Big East

Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.

MVC

Missouri State at Drake, 3 p.m.

Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Women

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

AP top 25

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor at TCU, 6:30 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Big 12

Kansas State at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.

AP top 25

Thursday’s Games

No. 3 UConn vs. No. 23 Tennessee at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.

No. 8 N.C. State at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana at Penn State, 5 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Northwestern at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m.

AP top 25

Friday’s Games

No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 7 Oregon State, 9 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

No. 11 DePaul vs. Villanova, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Arizona State at No. 18 Arizona, 7 p.m.

No. 24 South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at Marquette, 11:30 a.m.

Butler at Providence, 6 p.m.

Xavier at Creighton, 7 p.m.

MVC

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Loyola-Chicago at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Missouri State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Drake at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

AP top 25

Saturday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

No. 3 UConn at East Carolina, 12 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Big 12

Texas at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa State, 2 p.m.

AP top 25

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Oregon at No. 7 Oregon State, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. Utah, 2 p.m.

No. 8 N.C. State vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, 4 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.

No. 11 DePaul vs. Georgetown, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State vs. Miami, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Missouri, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. Michigan State, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Maryland vs. No. 22 Northwestern, 12 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Florida, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee vs. LSU, 12 p.m.

No. 24 South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts, 1 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Big East

Butler at Creighton, 12 p.m.

Xavier at Providence, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.

MVC

Missouri State at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Florida at Chicago, late

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, late

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

America’s Line

NFL

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Super Bowl

Chiefs 1 (54.0) 49ers

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tony Arnerich minor league field coordinator; Mike Cameron minor league special assistant; Rob Marcello pitching coach of Tacoma (PCL); Dave Berg manager, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Joe Thurston hitting coach of Arkansas (TL); Sean McGrath pitching coach and Shawn O’Malley hitting coach of Modesto (Cal); Eric Farris manager, Nathan Bannister pitching coach and Rob Benjamin hitting coach of West Virginia (SAL); Louis Boyd manager and Michael Fransoso hitting coach of Everett (NWL); Jose Umbria hitting coach of the AZL Mariners; Brett Schneider hitting coach and Guady Jabalera coach of the DSL Mariners.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Brendan Sagara special assistant/player development and pitching coach of Nashville (PCL), Greg Hibbard minor league roving pitching instructor and Kevin Torres coach of Down East (Carolina).

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.