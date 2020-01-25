Iowa Western
Saturday, Jan. 25
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Central, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Friday, Jan. 24
Abraham Lincoln 58, LeMars 48
Lewis Central 88, Shenandoah 50
Denison-Schleswig 62, St. Albert 53
Sioux City East 72, Thomas Jefferson 42
Glenwood 71, Red Oak 41
AHSTW 60, Audubon 53
Riverside 42, Missouri Valley 35
Treynor 64, Logan-Magnolia 40
Tri-Center 55, IKM-Manning 29
Saturday, Jan. 25
St. Albert vs. Ralston, TBD
Oakland-Craig at Treynor at DJ Sokol Arena
Girls Basketball
Friday, Jan. 24
Abraham Lincoln 43, Le Mars 26
Sioux City East 49, Thomas Jefferson 41
Lewis Central 73, Shenandoah 30
Denison-Schleswig 57, St Albert 54
Glenwood 95, Red Oak 67
AHSTW 63, Audubon 61
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia 44, Treynor 35
IKM-Manning 72, Tri-Center 34
Prep Wrestling
Friday, Jan. 24
Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Abraham Lincoln, Treynor at Colfax-Mingo Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Urbandale Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Sioux City Heelan, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Louisville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 10 a.m.
Underwood at Louisville, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Jan. 25
Council Bluffs at Lewis Central Invite, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP top 25 games
Friday’s Games
No. 13 Butler vs. Marquette, late
Big Ten
Purdue 70, Wisconsin 51
AP top 25 games
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Baylor at Florida, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, 9 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m.
No. 5 Florida State vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Louisville vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.
No. 7 Dayton at Richmond, 5 p.m.
No. 9 Villanova at Providence, 12 p.m.
No. 14 West Virginia vs. Missouri, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at No. 18 Texas Tech, 5 p.m.
No. 16 Auburn vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m.
No. 20 Memphis vs. SMU, 3 p.m.
No. 21 Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Arizona at Arizona State, 8:30 p.m.
No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Big 12
LSU at Texas, 1 p.m.
Mississippi State at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.
TCU at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Kansas State at Alabama, 5 p.m.
Big East
St. John’s at DePaul, 1 p.m.
MVC
Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
AP top 25 games
Sunday’s Games
No. 4 San Diego State at UNLV, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
No. 12 Oregon vs. UCLA, 4 p.m.
No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 12 p.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. South Florida, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Ohio State at Northwester, 5:30 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.
MVC
Missouri State at Drake, 3 p.m.
Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Women
AP top 25
Friday’s Games
No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 7 Oregon State, late
No. 6 Stanford vs. Colorado, late
No. 10 UCLA vs. Washington, late
No. 11 DePaul 85, Villanova 69
No. 18 Arizona 59, No. 16 Arizona State 53
No. 24 South Dakota 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 25
Big East
Marquette 73, Georgetown 51
Butler 50, Providence 47
Creighton 62, Xavier 55
MVC
Southern Illinois 70, Evansville 57
Valparaiso 66, Loyola-Chicago 64
Missouri State 76, Indiana State 55
Bradley 61, Northern Iowa 47
Drake 69, Illinois State 67
AP top 25
Saturday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
No. 3 UConn at East Carolina, 12 p.m.
No. 13 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Big 12
Texas at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas State, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Iowa State, 2 p.m.
AP top 25
Sunday’s Games
No. 1 South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m.
No. 4 Oregon at No. 7 Oregon State, 3 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford vs. Utah, 2 p.m.
No. 8 N.C. State vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m.
No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, 4 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.
No. 11 DePaul vs. Georgetown, 2 p.m.
No. 14 Florida State vs. Miami, 1 p.m.
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Missouri, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa vs. Michigan State, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Maryland vs. No. 22 Northwestern, 12 p.m.
No. 21 Arkansas vs. Florida, 2 p.m.
No. 23 Tennessee vs. LSU, 12 p.m.
No. 24 South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts, 1 p.m.
No. 25 West Virginia at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Big East
Butler at Creighton, 12 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
Missouri State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Metropolitan All-Stars at Atlantic All-Stars, 7:15 p.m.
Pacific All-Stars at Central All-Stars, 8:15 p.m.
All-Stars TBD, 9:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Washington at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103
Boston 109, Orlando 98
Memphis 125, Detroit 112
Toronto 118, New York 112
Oklahoma City 140, Atlanta 111
Denver 113, New Orleans 106
Houston 131, Minnesota 124
L.A. Clippers 122, Miami 117
Sacramento 98, Chicago 81
Phoenix 103, San Antonio 99
Indiana at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Games
Dallas at Utah, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
NFL Football
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
2020 Pro Bowl
Sunday
At Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Fla.
s-Super Bowl, will not play; x-will not play; r-replacement
AFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; s-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; r-Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee; Deshaun Watson, Houston.
Tight ends: s-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; r-Jack Doyle, Indianapolis; Mark Andrews, Baltimore.
Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers; x-DeAndre Hopkins, Houston; r-Courtland Sutton, Denver; s-Tyreek Hill, Kansas City; r-D.J. Chark, Jacksonville; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland.
Tackles: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore; Laremy Tunsil, Houston, Baltimore; x-Trent Brown, Oakland; r-Orlando Brown.
Guards: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; x-David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; r-Joel Bitonio, Cleveland.
Centers: x-Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh; r-Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis; Rodney Hudson, Oakland.
Running Backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Derrick Henry, Tennessee; Mark Ingram, Baltimore.
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: x-Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers; r-Melvin Ingram, L.A. Chargers; s-Frank Clark, Kansas City; r-Josh Allen, Jacksonville; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville.
Interior Lineman: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; s-Chris Jones, Kansas City; r-Jurrell Casey, Tennessee; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati.
Outside Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Matthew Judon, Baltimore.
Inside/Middle Linebackers: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; ; x-Dont’a Hightower, New England; r-Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo.
Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo; ; x-Marcus Peters, Baltimore; r-Joe Haden, Pittsburgh; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore.
Free Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Earl Thomas, Baltimore.
Strong Safety: Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets.
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.
Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore.
Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee
Return Specialist: s-Mecole Hardman, Kansas City; r-Andre Roberts, Buffalo.
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.
NFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Seattle; Drew Brees, New Orleans; x-Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; r-Kirk Cousins, Minnesota.
Tight Ends: s-George Kittle, San Francisco; r-Austin Hooper, Atlanta; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; .
Wide Receivers: x-Julio Jones, Atlanta; r-Davante Adams, Green Bay; Michael Thomas, New Orleans; x-Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; r-Amari Cooper, Dallas; x-Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay; r-Kenny Golladay, Detroit.
Tackles: x-David Bakhtiari, Green Bay; r-Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tyron Smith, Dallas; Terron Armstead, New Orleans.
Guards: Zack Martin, Dallas; x-Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; r-Trai Turner, Carolina; Brandon Scherff, Washington.
Centers: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia; Travis Frederick, Dallas.
Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; x-Christian McCaffrey, Carolina; r-Alvin Kamara, New Orleans; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas.
Fullback: s-Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco; r-C.J. Ham, Minnesota.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; s-Nick Bosa, San Francisco; r-Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota.
Interior Lineman: x-Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; r-Kenny Clark, Green Bay; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta.
Outside Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona; x-Khalil Mack, Chicago; r-Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay.
Inside/Middle Linebackers: x-Bobby Wagner, Seattle; r-Erik Kendricks, Minnesota; x-Luke Kuechly, Carolina; r-Jaylon Smith, Dallas.
Cornerbacks: x-Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; r-Shaquill Griffin, Seattle; s-Richard Sherman, San Francisco; r-Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Darius Slay, Detroit; x-Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams; r-Kyle Fuller, Chicago.
Free Safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Eddie Jackson, Chicago.
Strong Safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota.
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans.
Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia.
Punter: Tress Way, Washington.Return Specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.
Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Super Bowl
Chiefs 1 (54.0) 49ers
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Trevor Hildenberger to a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Dominic Leone to a minor league contract. Named Alex Eckelman director of hitting development; Cody Buckel, Rob Cerfolio and Andrew Bahnert assistant directors of player development; John McDonald minor league field coordinator; Joe Torres and Joel Mangrum minor league pitching coodinators; Stephen Osterer minor league pitching resource coordinator; Tony Mansolino minor league infield coordinaor; Larry Day minor league player programs coordinator; Andy Tracy manager, Jason Esposito hitting coach and Travis Roberson trainer of Columbus (IL); Junior Betances hitting coach, Jordan Smith bench coach and Scott Nealon strength and conditioning coach of Akron (EL); Dennis Malavé manager, Owen Dew pitching coach, Grant Fink hitting coach and Juan De La Cruz bench coach of Lynchburg (Carolina); Greg DiCenzo manager, Jason Blanton pitching coach, Mike Mergenthaler hitting coach, Vance Law bench coach, Paul Synenkyj strength and conditioning coach and Patrick Reynolds trainer of Lake County (MWL); Luke Carlin manager, Kevin Erminio pitching coach, Craig Massoni hitting coach, JT Maguire bench coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.