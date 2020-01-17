Iowa Western
Thursday, Jan. 16
Wrestling
Iowa Central at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Indian Hills, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Western Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 16
Abraham Lincoln 47, Bishop Heelan 45
Lewis Central 51, Creston 39
Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 20
Glenwood 69, Carroll Kuemper 54
IKM-Manning 62, Riverside 32
AHSTW 54, Underwood 48
Friday, Jan. 17
St. Albert at Red Oak, ppd
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, ppd
Audubon at Tri-Center, ppd
Saturday, Jan. 18
Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 16
Sioux City Heelan 56, Abraham Lincoln 38
Lewis Central 53, Creston 49
Treynor 52, Missouri Valley 14
IKM-Manning 96, Riverside 29
Glenwood 76, Carroll Kuemper 36
AHSTW 67, Underwood 53
Friday, Jan. 17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, ppd
St. Albert at Red Oak, ppd
Audubon at Tri-Center, ppd
Saturday, Jan. 18
Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.
IGHSAU Rankings
Class 1-A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 11-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 12-0 2
3 Marquette Catholic 11-1 3
4 North Mahaska 9-2 4
5 Algona Garrigan 12-1 5
6 MMCRU 11-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 11-1 7
8 East Buchanan 9-2 8
9 Clarksville 9-1 9
10 St. Albert 8-3 14
11 Kingsley-Pierson 11-1 11
12 Exira-EHK 11-1 12
13 Central Decatur 8-1 13
14 Notre Dame 11-1 10
15 Turkey Valley 12-1 NR
Dropped Out: Springville (15)
Class 2-A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 11-0 1
2 West Hancock 14-0 2
3 North Linn 10-1 3
4 Osage 9-1 4
5 MFL-Mar-Mac 12-2 5
6 West Branch 10-2 6
7 Van Buren County 10-2 7
8 Western Christian 7-4 8
9 Maquoketa Valley 11-1 9
10 Hudson 11-1 10
11 ASHTW 11-1 11
12 Mediapolis 12-1 12
13 Mount Ayr 8-2 13
14 Panorama 9-2 NR
15 Emmetsburg 7-3 14
Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (15)
Class 3-A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 10-1 3
2 Crestwood 12-2 2
3 Sioux City Heelan 6-3 1
4 Clear Lake 10-1 5
5 Roland-Story 10-1 7
6 Red Oak 11-2 6
7 North Polk 7-4 4
8 Des Moines Christian 11-1 9
9 Okoboji 12-1 8
10 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11-0 12
11 Davenport Assumption 7-3 10
12 Estherville-LC 9-2 14
13 West Burlington 9-3 11
14 West Liberty 10-2 15
15 Unity Christian 7-3 NR
Dropped Out: Cherokee (13)
Class 4-A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 11-0 1
2 Marion 9-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 10-0 3
4 Glenwood 12-0 4
5 Gilbert 9-2 5
6 Ballard 10-1 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-3 8
8 Lewis Central 7-4 7
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 10-2 9
10 Central DeWitt 10-1 10
11 Grinnell 8-3 15
12 Mason City 7-6 11
13 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-4 NR
14 Carroll 7-3 13
15 ADM 7-3 NR
Dropped Out: Maquoketa (12), Bondurant-Farrar (14)
Class 5-A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 9-0 1
2 Johnston 12-1 3
3 Dowling Catholic 10-2 4
4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-0 5
5 Waukee 10-1 6
6 Southeast Polk 11-1 2
7 Cedar Falls 8-3 8
8 Waterloo West 9-2 7
9 Urbandale 9-3 9
10 Ankeny Centennial 6-5 10
11 Davenport North 8-2 12
12 Ames 6-5 11
13 Bettendorf 8-4 13
14 Abraham Lincoln 9-2 14
15 WDM Valley 6-5 NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (15)
Prep Wrestling
Thursday, Jan. 16
Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center quad, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, ccd
Riverside at Mount Ayr, 5 p.m.
Underwood at Basehor Linwood Invite, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Abraham Lincoln at Rock Valley tourney, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Ankeny tourney, 10 a.m.
St. Albert, Tri-Center at Griswold, 9 a.m.
Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 10 a.m.
AHSTW at Le Mars tournament, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Mount Ayr, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Jan. 16
Council Bluffs 77, Atlantic 69
Saturday, Jan. 18
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt Invite, 9 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25 games
Thursday
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, late
Washington State 72, No. 8 Oregon 61
No. 20 Colorado 68, Arizona State 61
No. 22 Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49
MVC
Drake 84, Illinois State 74
Loyola Chicago 64, Southern Illinois 48
AP Top 25 games
Friday
No. 13 Dayton at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
No. 19 Michigan at Iowa, 8 p.m.
AP Top 25 games
Saturday
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. BYU, 9 p.m.
No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Duke vs. No. 11 Louisville, 5 p.m.
No. 4 Auburn at Florida, 12:30 p.m.
No. 5 Butler at DePaul, 12 p.m.
No. 6 Kansas at Texas, 1 p.m.
No. 7 San Diego State vs. Nevada, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon at Washington, 2:45 p.m.
No. 9 Florida State at Miami, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Kentucky at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
No. 12 West Virginia at Kansas State, 1 p.m.
No. 14 Villanova vs. UConn at the Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Wichita State vs. Houston, 3 p.m.
No. 17 Maryland vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.
No. 18 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, 11 a.m.
No. 20 Colorado at Arizona, 1:30 p.m.
No. 21 Ohio State at Penn State, 11 a.m.
No. 23 Texas Tech vs. Iowa State, 3 p.m.
No. 24 Illinois vs. Northwestern, 4 p.m.
No. 25 Creighton vs. Providence, 3:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Big 12
TCU at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Big East
Marquette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
MVC
Missouri State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Bradley, 5 p.m.
Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
AP Top 25 games
Sunday
No games scheduled
Big Ten
Minnesota at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
MVC
Drake at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
Women
AP Top 25
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 South Carolina 78, Missouri 45
No. 6 Oregon 87, No. 3 Stanford 55
No. 4 UConn 59, UCF 52
No. 5 Louisville 81, Boston College 70
No. 9 N.C. State 68, No. 13 Florida State 51
No. 10 Mississippi State 64, LSU 60
No. 11 Kentucky 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 54
Northwestern 71, No. 15 Indiana 69
No. 16 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, late
No. 20 Maryland 87, Nebraska 69
No. 22 Iowa 76, Minnesota 75
No. 24 Tennessee 78, Florida 50
No. 25 South Dakota 80, North Dakota State 36
AP Top 25
Friday’s Games
No. 7 UCLA at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon State vs. California, 9 p.m.
No. 14 DePaul at Xavier, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Arizona State at Washington, 9 p.m.
No. 19 Missouri State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona at Washington State, 9 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Thursday’s Games
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1
Columbus 3, Carolina 2
Florida 4, Los Angeles 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1
Calgary 2, Toronto 1 (SO)
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Vegas 4, Ottawa 2
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 4, Nashville 2
Buffalo 4, Dallas 1
San Jose at Colorado, late
Arizona at Vancouver, late
Friday’s Games
Anaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix 121, New York 98
Milwaukee 128, Boston 123
New Orleans 138, Utah 132 (OT)
Denver at Golden State, late
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at San Antonio, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 7 p.m.
NFL Football
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Sunday
CHIEFS 7 (53.0) Titans
49ERS 7.5 (46.0) Packers
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Shawn Haviland and Chris Mears pitching coordinators, performance. Named Reed Gragnani and Chris Stasio assistant hitting coordinators; Jordan Elkary assistant, baseball development; and Jake Chaplin mental skills coach.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF George Springer on a one-year contract.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Announced the team and manager Carlos Beltrán have agreed to mutually part ways.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHPs Pedro Avila, Lake Bachar, Kyle Barraclough, Miguel Diaz, Jerad Eickhoff, Chih-Wei Hu, Chase Johnson, Reggie Lawson, Evan Miller, Luis Patiño, Dauris Valdez, Steven Wilson and Jimmy Yacabonis; LHPs MacKenzie Gore and Travis Radke; Cs Luis Campusano, Webster Rivas and Charlie Valerio; OFs Abraham Almonte, Michael Gettys and Taylor Trammell; INFs Ivan Castillo, Seth Mejias-Brean, Owen Miller, Hudson Potts, Esteban Quiroz and Jason Vosler to minor league contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mark Hallberg and Alyssa Nakken assistant coaches.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Treveon Graham and Jeff Teague from Minnesota for G-F Allen Crabbe. Recalled F Bruno Fernando from College Park (NBAGL).
NBA G League
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced F Charlie Brown, Jr. was transferred to Atlanta (NBA).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Joe Brady offensive coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Stephen Johns from Texas (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve, retroactive to January 11. Recalled F Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).
