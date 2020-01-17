Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Thursday, Jan. 16

Wrestling

Iowa Central at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Indian Hills, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Western Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 16

Abraham Lincoln 47, Bishop Heelan 45

Lewis Central 51, Creston 39

Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 20

Glenwood 69, Carroll Kuemper 54

IKM-Manning 62, Riverside 32

AHSTW 54, Underwood 48

Friday, Jan. 17

St. Albert at Red Oak, ppd

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, ppd

Audubon at Tri-Center, ppd

Saturday, Jan. 18

Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 16

Sioux City Heelan 56, Abraham Lincoln 38

Lewis Central 53, Creston 49

Treynor 52, Missouri Valley 14

IKM-Manning 96, Riverside 29

Glenwood 76, Carroll Kuemper 36

AHSTW 67, Underwood 53

Friday, Jan. 17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, ppd

St. Albert at Red Oak, ppd

Audubon at Tri-Center, ppd

Saturday, Jan. 18

Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.

IGHSAU Rankings

Class 1-A

School Record LW

1 Montezuma 11-0 1

2 Newell-Fonda 12-0 2

3 Marquette Catholic 11-1 3

4 North Mahaska 9-2 4

5 Algona Garrigan 12-1 5

6 MMCRU 11-0 6

7 Saint Ansgar 11-1 7

8 East Buchanan 9-2 8

9 Clarksville 9-1 9

10 St. Albert 8-3 14

11 Kingsley-Pierson 11-1 11

12 Exira-EHK 11-1 12

13 Central Decatur 8-1 13

14 Notre Dame 11-1 10

15 Turkey Valley 12-1 NR

Dropped Out: Springville (15)

Class 2-A

School Record LW

1 Cascade 11-0 1

2 West Hancock 14-0 2

3 North Linn 10-1 3

4 Osage 9-1 4

5 MFL-Mar-Mac 12-2 5

6 West Branch 10-2 6

7 Van Buren County 10-2 7

8 Western Christian 7-4 8

9 Maquoketa Valley 11-1 9

10 Hudson 11-1 10

11 ASHTW 11-1 11

12 Mediapolis 12-1 12

13 Mount Ayr 8-2 13

14 Panorama 9-2 NR

15 Emmetsburg 7-3 14

Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (15)

Class 3-A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 10-1 3

2 Crestwood 12-2 2

3 Sioux City Heelan 6-3 1

4 Clear Lake 10-1 5

5 Roland-Story 10-1 7

6 Red Oak 11-2 6

7 North Polk 7-4 4

8 Des Moines Christian 11-1 9

9 Okoboji 12-1 8

10 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11-0 12

11 Davenport Assumption 7-3 10

12 Estherville-LC 9-2 14

13 West Burlington 9-3 11

14 West Liberty 10-2 15

15 Unity Christian 7-3 NR

Dropped Out: Cherokee (13)

Class 4-A

School Record LW

1 North Scott 11-0 1

2 Marion 9-0 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 10-0 3

4 Glenwood 12-0 4

5 Gilbert 9-2 5

6 Ballard 10-1 6

7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-3 8

8 Lewis Central 7-4 7

9 Waverly-Shell Rock 10-2 9

10 Central DeWitt 10-1 10

11 Grinnell 8-3 15

12 Mason City 7-6 11

13 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-4 NR

14 Carroll 7-3 13

15 ADM 7-3 NR

Dropped Out: Maquoketa (12), Bondurant-Farrar (14)

Class 5-A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 9-0 1

2 Johnston 12-1 3

3 Dowling Catholic 10-2 4

4 Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-0 5

5 Waukee 10-1 6

6 Southeast Polk 11-1 2

7 Cedar Falls 8-3 8

8 Waterloo West 9-2 7

9 Urbandale 9-3 9

10 Ankeny Centennial 6-5 10

11 Davenport North 8-2 12

12 Ames 6-5 11

13 Bettendorf 8-4 13

14 Abraham Lincoln 9-2 14

15 WDM Valley 6-5 NR

Dropped Out: Sioux City East (15)

Prep Wrestling

Thursday, Jan. 16

Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center quad, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, ccd

Riverside at Mount Ayr, 5 p.m.

Underwood at Basehor Linwood Invite, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Abraham Lincoln at Rock Valley tourney, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Ankeny tourney, 10 a.m.

St. Albert, Tri-Center at Griswold, 9 a.m.

Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 10 a.m.

AHSTW at Le Mars tournament, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Mount Ayr, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Thursday, Jan. 16

Council Bluffs 77, Atlantic 69

Saturday, Jan. 18

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt Invite, 9 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25 games

Thursday

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, late

Washington State 72, No. 8 Oregon 61

No. 20 Colorado 68, Arizona State 61

No. 22 Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49

MVC

Drake 84, Illinois State 74

Loyola Chicago 64, Southern Illinois 48

AP Top 25 games

Friday

No. 13 Dayton at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan at Iowa, 8 p.m.

AP Top 25 games

Saturday

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. BYU, 9 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 11 Louisville, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Auburn at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

No. 5 Butler at DePaul, 12 p.m.

No. 6 Kansas at Texas, 1 p.m.

No. 7 San Diego State vs. Nevada, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon at Washington, 2:45 p.m.

No. 9 Florida State at Miami, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Kentucky at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

No. 12 West Virginia at Kansas State, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Villanova vs. UConn at the Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Wichita State vs. Houston, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, 11 a.m.

No. 20 Colorado at Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

No. 21 Ohio State at Penn State, 11 a.m.

No. 23 Texas Tech vs. Iowa State, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Illinois vs. Northwestern, 4 p.m.

No. 25 Creighton vs. Providence, 3:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Big 12

TCU at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Big East

Marquette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

MVC

Missouri State at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Bradley, 5 p.m.

Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

AP Top 25 games

Sunday

No games scheduled

Big Ten

Minnesota at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

MVC

Drake at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

Women

AP Top 25

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina 78, Missouri 45

No. 6 Oregon 87, No. 3 Stanford 55

No. 4 UConn 59, UCF 52

No. 5 Louisville 81, Boston College 70

No. 9 N.C. State 68, No. 13 Florida State 51

No. 10 Mississippi State 64, LSU 60

No. 11 Kentucky 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 54

Northwestern 71, No. 15 Indiana 69

No. 16 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, late

No. 20 Maryland 87, Nebraska 69

No. 22 Iowa 76, Minnesota 75

No. 24 Tennessee 78, Florida 50

No. 25 South Dakota 80, North Dakota State 36

AP Top 25

Friday’s Games

No. 7 UCLA at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon State vs. California, 9 p.m.

No. 14 DePaul at Xavier, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona State at Washington, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Missouri State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona at Washington State, 9 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Thursday’s Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Florida 4, Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Calgary 2, Toronto 1 (SO)

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Vegas 4, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 4, Nashville 2

Buffalo 4, Dallas 1

San Jose at Colorado, late

Arizona at Vancouver, late

Friday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix 121, New York 98

Milwaukee 128, Boston 123

New Orleans 138, Utah 132 (OT)

Denver at Golden State, late

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 7 p.m.

NFL Football

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

America’s Line

NFL

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Sunday

CHIEFS 7 (53.0) Titans

49ERS 7.5 (46.0) Packers

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Shawn Haviland and Chris Mears pitching coordinators, performance. Named Reed Gragnani and Chris Stasio assistant hitting coordinators; Jordan Elkary assistant, baseball development; and Jake Chaplin mental skills coach.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF George Springer on a one-year contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Announced the team and manager Carlos Beltrán have agreed to mutually part ways.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHPs Pedro Avila, Lake Bachar, Kyle Barraclough, Miguel Diaz, Jerad Eickhoff, Chih-Wei Hu, Chase Johnson, Reggie Lawson, Evan Miller, Luis Patiño, Dauris Valdez, Steven Wilson and Jimmy Yacabonis; LHPs MacKenzie Gore and Travis Radke; Cs Luis Campusano, Webster Rivas and Charlie Valerio; OFs Abraham Almonte, Michael Gettys and Taylor Trammell; INFs Ivan Castillo, Seth Mejias-Brean, Owen Miller, Hudson Potts, Esteban Quiroz and Jason Vosler to minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mark Hallberg and Alyssa Nakken assistant coaches.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Treveon Graham and Jeff Teague from Minnesota for G-F Allen Crabbe. Recalled F Bruno Fernando from College Park (NBAGL).

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced F Charlie Brown, Jr. was transferred to Atlanta (NBA).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Joe Brady offensive coordinator.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Stephen Johns from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve, retroactive to January 11. Recalled F Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).

