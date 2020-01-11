Iowa Western
Saturday, Jan. 11
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Friday, Jan. 10
Lewis Central at Clarinda, ppd
Harlan at St. Albert, ppd
Tri-Center at AHSTW, ppd
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, ppd
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Louisville at Thomas Jefferson, ccd
Shenandoah at Glenwood, ccd
Saturday, Jan 11
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 6:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Fremont-Miils vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.
Ankeny Christian Academy vs. St. Albert, 2:30 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Friday, Jan. 10
Lewis Central at Clarinda, ppd
Harlan at St. Albert, ppd
Tri-Center at AHSTW, ppd
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, ppd
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, ppd
Shenandoah vs. Glenwood, ppd
Saturday, Jan. 11
Red Oak at Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Plattsmouth vs. Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.
Treynor vs. St. Albert, 1 p.m.
Millard South vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.
Bellevue West vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Jan. 11
Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Underwood at Rollin Dyer Tourney, Atlantic, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Underwood at Winterset tourney, ccd
Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.
St. Albert, Treynor at Tri-Center tourney, 10 a.m.
Glenwood at Ames Invite, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Jan. 11
Council Bluffs at Des Moines East Invite, 11 a.m.
Lewis Central at Johnston, ccd
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25 games
Friday’s Games
No. 6 Butler at Providence, late
Iowa 67, No. 12 Maryland 49
AP Top 25 games
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Duke vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Baylor, 12 p.m.
No. 5 Auburn vs. Georgia, 5 p.m.
No. 7 San Diego State vs. Boise State, 9 p.m.
No. 9 Oregon vs. Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.
No. 11 Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 13 Louisville at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky vs. Alabama, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Dayton vs. UMass, 11:30 a.m.
No. 16 Villanova vs. Georgetown at Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.
No. 17 West Virginia vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, 5 p.m.
No. 18 Virginia vs. Syracuse, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Penn State vs. Wisconsin, 1:15 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma State at TCU, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.
Big East
Creighton at Xavier, 1 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 11 a.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
MVC
Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Loyala Chicago, 3 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Bradley, 7 p.m.
AP Top 25 games
Sunday’s Games
No. 8 Michigan State at Purdue, 11 a.m.
No. 19 Michigan at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
No. 21 Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Wichita State vs. UConn at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 11 a.m.
No. 24 Arizona at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
No. 25 Colorado vs. Utah, 5 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Carolina, late
Ottawa at Detroit, late
Pittsburgh at Colorado, late
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Nashville at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, late
New Orleans at New York, late
Miami at Brooklyn, late
Indiana at Chicago, late
San Antonio at Memphis, late
Charlotte at Utah, late
Orlando at Phoenix, late
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, late
Milwaukee at Sacramento, late
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Houston, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Boston, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.
NFL Football
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Saturday
49ERS 7 (44.5) Vikings
RAVENS 9 (47.0) Titans
Sunday
CHIEFS 9.5 (51.0) Texans
PACKERS 4 (47.0) Seahawks
College Football
CFP National Championship
LSU 6 (69.5) Clemson
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Mookie Betts on a oner-year contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Naquin and RHP Nick Wittgren on one-year contracts.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Oliver Drake, Tyler Glasnow and Chaz Roe; OF Hunter Renfroe and INF Daniel Robertson on one-year contracts.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Assiation
NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $35,000 for engaging in an altercation and escalating the incident on social media postgame and Indiana G T.J. Warren $25,000 for engaging in an altercation and making an obscene gesture following his ejection during a Jan. 8 game at Indiana.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Eric Washington defensive line coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Jim Little chief executive officer.
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Traded C John Stevens to Utica for future considerations.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Promoted Mehdi Ballouchy to assistant coach.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Carrie Lawrence.
TENNIS
International Tennis Federation
ITF — Suspended French tennis player Jonathan Kanar four years and six months and fined him $2,000 after admitting to match-fixing and non-reporting offenses.
COLLEGE
INDIANA — Promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach. Announced receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.
MEMPHIS — Named Jim Bridge offensive line coach.
WASHINGTON — Named John Donovan offensive coordinator.
