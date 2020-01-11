Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Jan. 11

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Friday, Jan. 10

Lewis Central at Clarinda, ppd

Harlan at St. Albert, ppd

Tri-Center at AHSTW, ppd

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, ppd

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Louisville at Thomas Jefferson, ccd

Shenandoah at Glenwood, ccd

Saturday, Jan 11

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Fremont-Miils vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.

Ankeny Christian Academy vs. St. Albert, 2:30 p.m.

Lewis Central vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Friday, Jan. 10

Lewis Central at Clarinda, ppd

Harlan at St. Albert, ppd

Tri-Center at AHSTW, ppd

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, ppd

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, ppd

Shenandoah vs. Glenwood, ppd

Saturday, Jan. 11

Red Oak at Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Plattsmouth vs. Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.

Treynor vs. St. Albert, 1 p.m.

Millard South vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.

Bellevue West vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 11

Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Underwood at Rollin Dyer Tourney, Atlantic, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Underwood at Winterset tourney, ccd

Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.

St. Albert, Treynor at Tri-Center tourney, 10 a.m.

Glenwood at Ames Invite, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Jan. 11

Council Bluffs at Des Moines East Invite, 11 a.m.

Lewis Central at Johnston, ccd

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25 games

Friday’s Games

No. 6 Butler at Providence, late

Iowa 67, No. 12 Maryland 49

AP Top 25 games

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Duke vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Baylor, 12 p.m.

No. 5 Auburn vs. Georgia, 5 p.m.

No. 7 San Diego State vs. Boise State, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon vs. Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.

No. 11 Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 13 Louisville at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky vs. Alabama, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Dayton vs. UMass, 11:30 a.m.

No. 16 Villanova vs. Georgetown at Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.

No. 17 West Virginia vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, 5 p.m.

No. 18 Virginia vs. Syracuse, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Penn State vs. Wisconsin, 1:15 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma State at TCU, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.

Big East

Creighton at Xavier, 1 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 11 a.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

MVC

Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Loyala Chicago, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Bradley, 7 p.m.

AP Top 25 games

Sunday’s Games

No. 8 Michigan State at Purdue, 11 a.m.

No. 19 Michigan at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

No. 21 Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Wichita State vs. UConn at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 11 a.m.

No. 24 Arizona at Oregon State, 9 p.m.

No. 25 Colorado vs. Utah, 5 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Carolina, late

Ottawa at Detroit, late

Pittsburgh at Colorado, late

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, late

New Orleans at New York, late

Miami at Brooklyn, late

Indiana at Chicago, late

San Antonio at Memphis, late

Charlotte at Utah, late

Orlando at Phoenix, late

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, late

Milwaukee at Sacramento, late

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Houston, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.

NFL Football

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Saturday

49ERS 7 (44.5) Vikings

RAVENS 9 (47.0) Titans

Sunday

CHIEFS 9.5 (51.0) Texans

PACKERS 4 (47.0) Seahawks

College Football

CFP National Championship

LSU 6 (69.5) Clemson

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Mookie Betts on a oner-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Naquin and RHP Nick Wittgren on one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Oliver Drake, Tyler Glasnow and Chaz Roe; OF Hunter Renfroe and INF Daniel Robertson on one-year contracts.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Assiation

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $35,000 for engaging in an altercation and escalating the incident on social media postgame and Indiana G T.J. Warren $25,000 for engaging in an altercation and making an obscene gesture following his ejection during a Jan. 8 game at Indiana.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Eric Washington defensive line coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Jim Little chief executive officer.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Traded C John Stevens to Utica for future considerations.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Promoted Mehdi Ballouchy to assistant coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Carrie Lawrence.

TENNIS

International Tennis Federation

ITF — Suspended French tennis player Jonathan Kanar four years and six months and fined him $2,000 after admitting to match-fixing and non-reporting offenses.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Promoted Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Mike Hart to associate head coach. Announced receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.

MEMPHIS — Named Jim Bridge offensive line coach.

WASHINGTON — Named John Donovan offensive coordinator.

