Iowa Western
Friday, Jan. 10
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 9
Riverside 52, Griswold 30
Treynor 70, Underwood 38
Friday, Jan. 10
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Harlan at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Louisville at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Glenwood, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan 11
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 6:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Fremont-Miils vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.
Ankeny Christian Academy vs. St. Albert, 2:30 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 9
Treynor 33, Underwood 26
Friday, Jan. 10
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Harlan at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 4 p.m.
Shenandoah vs. Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Red Oak at Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Plattsmouth vs. Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.
Treynor vs. St. Albert, 1 p.m.
Millard South vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.
Bellevue West vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
IGHSAU Rankings
Class 1-A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 10-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 9-0 2
3 Marquette Catholic 10-1 3
4 North Mahaska 7-2 4
5 Algona Garrigan 10-0 5
6 MMCRU 8-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 9-1 7
8 East Buchanan 8-2 8
9 Clarksville 7-1 9
10 Notre Dame 9-0 13
11 Kingsley-Pierson 8-1 11
12 Exira-EHK 9-1 14
13 Central Decatur 7-1 15
14 St. Albert 7-3 NR
15 Springville 9-1 12
Dropped Out: Sigourney (10)
Class 2-A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 10-0 1
2 West Hancock 11-0 2
3 North Linn 9-1 3
4 Osage 7-1 5
5 MFL-Mar-Mac 9-2 6
6 West Branch 9-2 7
7 Van Buren County 9-2 4
8 Western Christian 6-3 10
9 Maquoketa Valley 9-1 8
10 Hudson 10-1 11
11 ASHTW 9-1 12
12 Mediapolis 10-1 13
13 Mount Ayr 7-2 9
14 Emmetsburg 5-2 15
15 IKM-Manning 7-2 NR
Dropped Out: Logan-Magnolia (14)
Class 3-A
School Record LW
1 Sioux City Heelan 5-2 4
2 Crestwood 11-1 5
3 Dike-New Hartford 7-1 6
4 North Polk 7-3 1
5 Clear Lake 7-1 2
6 Red Oak 9-1 3
7 Roland-Story 9-1 7
8 Okoboji 11-0 8
9 Des Moines Christian 9-1 10
10 Davenport Assumption 6-2 9
11 West Burlington 9-1 12
12 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8-0 13
13 Cherokee 8-3 15
14 Estherville-LC 8-2 NR
15 West Liberty 9-2 11
Dropped Out: Waukon (14)
Class 4-A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 10-0 1
2 Marion 8-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 9-0 3
4 Glenwood 10-0 4
5 Gilbert 9-2 5
6 Ballard 9-1 6
7 Lewis Central 6-3 7
8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3 8
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 9-2 11
10 Central DeWitt 9-1 10
11 Mason City 5-5 9
12 Maquoketa 8-2 12
13 Carroll 7-2 14
14 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 NR
15 Grinnell 6-3 15
Dropped Out: Knoxville (13)
Class 5-A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 8-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 10-0 2
3 Johnston 10-1 3
4 WDM Dowling 8-2 4
5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-0 5
6 Waukee 8-1 6
7 Waterloo West 9-1 9
8 Cedar Falls 7-3 7
9 Urbandale 8-2 8
10 Ankeny Centennial 6-4 10
11 Ames 6-4 11
12 Davenport North 6-2 12
13 Bettendorf 6-3 14
14 Abraham Lincoln 7-2 15
15 Sioux City East 7-2 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13)
Prep Wrestling
Thursday, Jan. 9
Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City Heelan at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central, Glenwood at Shenandoah quad, 5 p.m.
St. Albert quad, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at Conestoga, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Underwood at Rollin Dyer Tourney, Atlantic, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Underwood at Winterset tourney, 9:30 a.m.
Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.
St. Albert, Treynor at Tri-Center tourney, 10 a.m.
Glenwood at Ames Invite, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Jan. 9
Lewis Central at Sioux City West, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Council Bluffs at Des Moines East Invite, 11 a.m.
Lewis Central at Johnston, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25 games
Thurday’s Games
No. 23 Wichita State 76, No. 21 Memphis 67
No. 19 Michigan 84, Purdue 78 (2 OT)
No. 9 Oregon 74, No. 24 Arizona 73 (OT)
Minnesota at No. 8 Michigan State, late
No. 1 Gonzaga at San Diego, late
AP Top 25 games
Friday’s Games
No. 6 Butler at Providence, 8 p.m.
No. 12 Maryland at Iowa, 6 p.m.
AP Top 25 games
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Duke vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Baylor, 12 p.m.
No. 5 Auburn vs. Georgia, 5 p.m.
No. 7 San Diego State vs. Boise State, 9 p.m.
No. 9 Oregon vs. Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.
No. 11 Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 13 Louisville at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky vs. Alabama, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Dayton vs. UMass, 11:30 a.m.
No. 16 Villanova vs. Georgetown at Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.
No. 17 West Virginia vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, 5 p.m.
No. 18 Virginia vs. Syracuse, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Penn State vs. Wisconsin, 1:15 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma State at TCU, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.
Big East
Creighton at Xavier, 1 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 11 a.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
MVC
Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Loyala Chicago, 3 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Bradley, 7 p.m.
AP Top 25 games
Sunday’s Games
No. 8 Michigan State at Purdue, 11 a.m.
No. 19 Michigan at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
No. 21 Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Wichita State vs. UConn at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 11 a.m.
No. 24 Arizona at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
No. 25 Colorado vs. Utah, 5 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Winnipeg 4
Edmonton 4, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 0
Florida 5, Vancouver 2
Rangers 6, New Jersey 3
St. Louis 5, Buffalo 1
Nashville 5, Chicago 2
Minnesota at Calgary, late
Los Angeles at Vegas, late
Dallas at Anaheim, late
Columbus at San Jose, late
NBA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 109, Boston 98
Cleveland 115, Detroit 112 (OT)
Minnesota 116, Portland 102
Houston at Oklahoma City, late
NFL Football
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Saturday
49ERS 7 (44.5) Vikings
RAVENS 9 (47.0) Titans
Sunday
CHIEFS 9.5 (51.0) Texans
PACKERS 4 (47.0) Seahawks
College Football
CFP National Championship
LSU 6 (69.5) Clemson
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Nick Relic to manager of minor league operations; John Wagle to director of performance science and player development; Jarret Abell to coordinator of strength & conditioning; and Rustin Sveum to minor league video coordinator. Named Jason Simontacchi pitching coordinator; Mitch Stetter manager of pitching performance; Drew Saylor hitting coordinator; Keoni DeRenne assistant hitting coordinator; Mike Tosar special assignment hitting coach; Damon Hollins coordinator of outfield, base running and bunting; and Derrick Robinson baseball operations intern.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Barry Newell to vice president, business operations & analytics; David Egles to director, community engagement; Mike Ferrario to director, stadium operations; Dan Newhart to Director, ticket sales & service; Devin O’Connell to Director, public affairs & corporate communications; Ryan Sheets to director, communications and Scott Wilson to director, guest services. Named Stephen Estep director, security.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Shane Farrell amateur scouting director.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Héctor Rondón on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed C Francisco Cervelli to a one-year contract. Designated OF Austin Dean for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Signed OFs Ryan Cordell and Johneshwy Fargas, INF Jake Hager, RHPs Pedro Payano, Francisco Ríos and Adonis Uceta, and C David Rodríguez to minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Vladimir Frias.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Joe Whitt Jr. secondary coach. Announced the retirement of tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Clancy Barone tight ends coach.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced they have mutually parted ways with senior vice president of football operations and general counsel Eric Schaffer. Named Rob Rogers senior vice president of football administration.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Moritz Seider from Germany’s U20 National Team to Grand Rapids (AHL) and C Joe Veleno from Canada’s U20 National Team to the Granf Rapids.
COLLEGE
EMORY & HENRY — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling as intercollegiate sports which will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Chris Sweat to beach volleyball coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Mike MacIntyre defensive coordinator.
MISSOURI STATE — Fired football coach Dave Steckel.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Mike Leach football coach.
SYRACUSE — Named Santita Ebangwese volunteer assistant volleyball coach.
