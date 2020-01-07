Iowa Western
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Lamar, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Jan. 6
Thomas Jefferson 60, Sioux City North 43
Glenwood 64, Atlantic 41
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Lewis Central at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Red Oak at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Riverside at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Harlan at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Louisville at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Glenwood, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan 11
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 6:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Fremont-Miils vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.
Ankeny Christian Academy vs. St. Albert, 2:30 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.
AP Boys basketball rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (7) 6-0 104 1
2. Dubuque Hempstead 7-0 92 3
3. Sioux City East (2) 7-0 71 4
4. Waterloo West (1) 6-1 67 5
5. Ankeny Centennial (1) 7-1 52 2
6. Cedar Falls (1) 5-1 48 7
7. WDM Dowling 6-1 47 9
8. Iowa City, West 5-1 42 8
9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6-1 38 6
10. Abraham Lincoln 8-0 30 10
Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 24. Dubuque, Senior 18. Ankeny 17. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 3.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Assumption Davenport (8) 7-0 114 1
2. Carroll (3) 5-0 100 2
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 7-0 90 3
4. Mount Vernon 7-0 81 4
5. Algona 6-0 66 7
6. Winterset 5-1 53 5
7. Norwalk 4-2 36 8
8. Harlan 6-1 30 6
9. MOC-Floyd Valley 7-1 25 NR
10. Central Clinton, De Witt 6-1 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 13. Pella 10. Marion 10. Knoxville 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4. Webster City 1. Gilbert 1. Glenwood 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux (1) 8-0 96 6
2. Treynor (4) 7-1 87 2
3. North Linn (3) 7-0 86 3
4. Camanche (4) 6-0 82 T4
5. Dyersville Beckman 7-1 64 1
6. Dike-New Hartford 7-0 46 9
7. Iowa City Regina 6-1 35 T4
8. Van Meter 5-0 23 10
9. East Sac County 6-1 22 NR
10. Boyden-Hull 6-1 19 8
Others receiving votes: Albia 18. Monticello 17. Osage 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 10. Western Christian, Hull 8. South Central Calhoun 8. Woodward-Granger 7. Des Moines Christian 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 6. West Branch 5. West Burlington 2. Pella Christian 2. Tri-Center 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (5) 7-0 109 1
2. Montezuma (1) 6-0 89 2
3. Easton Valley 8-0 80 4
4. West Fork (1) 8-0 78 5
5. Algona Garrigan (3) 8-1 76 3
6. WACO (2) 9-0 55 6
7. Siouxland Christian 8-0 30 NR
8. Lake Mills 6-1 24 9
9. CAM 7-0 18 NR
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 16 10
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14. Martensdale-St. Marys 13. South O’Brien, Paullina 13. Mount Ayr 9. Grand View Christian 8. Ankeny Christian Academy 7. Madrid 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. George-Little Rock 3. MFL-Mar-Mac 2. Springville 2. Stanton 1. New London 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 6
Thomas Jefferson 61, Sioux City North 38
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Lewis Central at Harlan, 6 p.m.
Red Oak at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Treynor at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Underwood at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Harlan at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 4 p.m.
Shenandoah vs. Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Red Oak at Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Plattsmouth vs. Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.
Treynor vs. St. Albert, 1 p.m.
Millard South vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.
Bellevue West vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Jan. 7
AHSTW, Sidney, Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Millard South at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City Heelan at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central, Glenwood at Shenandoah quad, 5 p.m.
St. Albert quad, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at Conestoga, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Underwood at Rollin Dyer Tourney, Atlantic, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Underwood at Winterset tourney, 9:30 a.m.
Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.
St. Albert, Treynor at Tri-Center tourney, 10 a.m.
Glenwood at Ames Invite, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Bellevue West at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Lewis Central at Sioux City West, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Council Bluffs at Des Moines East Invite, 11 a.m.
Lewis Central at Johnston, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 16-1 1607 1
2. Duke (9) 13-1 1545 2
3. Kansas (2) 11-2 1513 3
4. Baylor 11-1 1386 6
5. Auburn 13-0 1317 8
6. Butler 14-1 1181 11
7. San Diego St. 15-0 1130 13
8. Michigan St. 12-3 1129 14
9. Oregon 12-3 1075 4
10. Florida St. 13-2 966 18
11. Ohio St. 11-3 924 5
12. Maryland 12-2 863 15
13. Louisville 11-3 844 7
14. Kentucky 10-3 811 17
15. Dayton 13-2 614 20
16. Villanova 10-3 604 10
17. West Virginia 11-2 599 16
18. Virginia 11-2 556 19
19. Michigan 10-4 502 12
20. Penn St. 12-2 456 21
21. Memphis 12-2 455 9
22. Texas Tech 10-3 287 22
23. Wichita St. 13-1 252 24
24. Arizona 11-3 184 25
25. Colorado 12-3 81 —
Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Liberty 2, N. Iowa 2, BYU 1, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (27) 16-1 788 1
2. Duke (4) 13-1 764 2
3. Kansas (1) 11-2 739 3
4. Baylor 11-1 670 4
5. Auburn 13-0 626 7
6. Butler 14-1 598 10
7. San Diego State 15-0 552 12
8. Michigan State 12-3 518 16
9. Oregon 12-3 506 6
10. Florida State 13-2 456 20
11. Louisville 11-3 436 8
12. Ohio State 11-3 435 5
13. Kentucky 10-3 425 14
14. Maryland 12-2 407 15
15. Dayton 13-2 370 18
16. Villanova 10-3 317 9
17. West Virginia 11-2 276 17
18. Virginia 11-2 271 19
19. Michigan 10-4 231 13
20. Penn State 12-2 205 21
21. Texas Tech 10-3 179 22
22. Memphis 12-2 145 11
23. Wichita State 13-1 127 23
24. Arizona 11-3 115 24
25. Seton Hall 10-4 53 —
Others receiving votes: Colorado 46, Iowa 43, Marquette 22, Xavier 20, Arkansas 16, Houston 15, Creighton 8, Washington 6, Wisconsin 5, Florida 5, Purdue 2, LSU 2, Georgia 1.
AP Top 25
Monday’s games
No. 17 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, late
AP Top 25
Tuesday’s games
No. 4 Baylor at No. 22 Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
No. 11 Ohio State at No. 12 Maryland, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Louisville vs. Miami, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky at Georgia, 8 p.m.
No. 16 Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.
No. 18 Virginia at Boston College, 6 p.m.
No. 20 Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Iowa at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Big 12
TCU at Kansas State, 8 p.m.
Big East
Providence at Marquette, 6 p.m.
MVC
Missouri State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Drake, 8 p.m.
AP Top 25 games
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
No. 7 San Diego State at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
No. 10 Florida State at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.
Big East
St. John’s at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Bradley at Evansville, 6 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0
Edmonton 6, Toronto 4
Columbus at Los Angeles, late
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
Washington 99, Boston 94
Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89
Indiana 115, Charlotte 104
Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113
Denver 123, Atlanta 115
Utah 128, New Orleans 126
Chicago at Dallas, late
Milwaukee at San Antonio, late
Golden State at Sacramento, late
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.
NFL Football
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Saturday
49ERS 6.5 (45.5) Vikings
RAVENS 9.5 (48.0) Titans
Sunday
CHIEFS 9.5 (49.0) Texans
PACKERS 4 (46.5) Seahawks
College Football
CFP National Championship
LSU 5.5 (70.0) Clemson
