Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Lamar, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan. 6

Thomas Jefferson 60, Sioux City North 43

Glenwood 64, Atlantic 41

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Lewis Central at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Riverside at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Harlan at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Louisville at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Glenwood, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 11

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Fremont-Miils vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.

Ankeny Christian Academy vs. St. Albert, 2:30 p.m.

Lewis Central vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.

AP Boys basketball rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukee (7) 6-0 104 1

2. Dubuque Hempstead 7-0 92 3

3. Sioux City East (2) 7-0 71 4

4. Waterloo West (1) 6-1 67 5

5. Ankeny Centennial (1) 7-1 52 2

6. Cedar Falls (1) 5-1 48 7

7. WDM Dowling 6-1 47 9

8. Iowa City, West 5-1 42 8

9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6-1 38 6

10. Abraham Lincoln 8-0 30 10

Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 24. Dubuque, Senior 18. Ankeny 17. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 3.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Assumption Davenport (8) 7-0 114 1

2. Carroll (3) 5-0 100 2

3. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 7-0 90 3

4. Mount Vernon 7-0 81 4

5. Algona 6-0 66 7

6. Winterset 5-1 53 5

7. Norwalk 4-2 36 8

8. Harlan 6-1 30 6

9. MOC-Floyd Valley 7-1 25 NR

10. Central Clinton, De Witt 6-1 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 13. Pella 10. Marion 10. Knoxville 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4. Webster City 1. Gilbert 1. Glenwood 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Sioux (1) 8-0 96 6

2. Treynor (4) 7-1 87 2

3. North Linn (3) 7-0 86 3

4. Camanche (4) 6-0 82 T4

5. Dyersville Beckman 7-1 64 1

6. Dike-New Hartford 7-0 46 9

7. Iowa City Regina 6-1 35 T4

8. Van Meter 5-0 23 10

9. East Sac County 6-1 22 NR

10. Boyden-Hull 6-1 19 8

Others receiving votes: Albia 18. Monticello 17. Osage 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 10. Western Christian, Hull 8. South Central Calhoun 8. Woodward-Granger 7. Des Moines Christian 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 6. West Branch 5. West Burlington 2. Pella Christian 2. Tri-Center 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (5) 7-0 109 1

2. Montezuma (1) 6-0 89 2

3. Easton Valley 8-0 80 4

4. West Fork (1) 8-0 78 5

5. Algona Garrigan (3) 8-1 76 3

6. WACO (2) 9-0 55 6

7. Siouxland Christian 8-0 30 NR

8. Lake Mills 6-1 24 9

9. CAM 7-0 18 NR

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 16 10

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14. Martensdale-St. Marys 13. South O’Brien, Paullina 13. Mount Ayr 9. Grand View Christian 8. Ankeny Christian Academy 7. Madrid 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. George-Little Rock 3. MFL-Mar-Mac 2. Springville 2. Stanton 1. New London 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan. 6

Thomas Jefferson 61, Sioux City North 38

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Lewis Central at Harlan, 6 p.m.

Red Oak at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Treynor at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Underwood at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Lewis Central at Clarinda, 6 p.m.

Harlan at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 4 p.m.

Shenandoah vs. Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Red Oak at Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Plattsmouth vs. Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.

Treynor vs. St. Albert, 1 p.m.

Millard South vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.

Bellevue West vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Jan. 7

AHSTW, Sidney, Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Millard South at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City Heelan at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central, Glenwood at Shenandoah quad, 5 p.m.

St. Albert quad, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW quad, 5:30 p.m.

Treynor at Conestoga, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Underwood at Rollin Dyer Tourney, Atlantic, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Underwood at Winterset tourney, 9:30 a.m.

Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.

St. Albert, Treynor at Tri-Center tourney, 10 a.m.

Glenwood at Ames Invite, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Bellevue West at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Lewis Central at Sioux City West, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Council Bluffs at Des Moines East Invite, 11 a.m.

Lewis Central at Johnston, 11 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (54) 16-1 1607 1

2. Duke (9) 13-1 1545 2

3. Kansas (2) 11-2 1513 3

4. Baylor 11-1 1386 6

5. Auburn 13-0 1317 8

6. Butler 14-1 1181 11

7. San Diego St. 15-0 1130 13

8. Michigan St. 12-3 1129 14

9. Oregon 12-3 1075 4

10. Florida St. 13-2 966 18

11. Ohio St. 11-3 924 5

12. Maryland 12-2 863 15

13. Louisville 11-3 844 7

14. Kentucky 10-3 811 17

15. Dayton 13-2 614 20

16. Villanova 10-3 604 10

17. West Virginia 11-2 599 16

18. Virginia 11-2 556 19

19. Michigan 10-4 502 12

20. Penn St. 12-2 456 21

21. Memphis 12-2 455 9

22. Texas Tech 10-3 287 22

23. Wichita St. 13-1 252 24

24. Arizona 11-3 184 25

25. Colorado 12-3 81 —

Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Liberty 2, N. Iowa 2, BYU 1, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (27) 16-1 788 1

2. Duke (4) 13-1 764 2

3. Kansas (1) 11-2 739 3

4. Baylor 11-1 670 4

5. Auburn 13-0 626 7

6. Butler 14-1 598 10

7. San Diego State 15-0 552 12

8. Michigan State 12-3 518 16

9. Oregon 12-3 506 6

10. Florida State 13-2 456 20

11. Louisville 11-3 436 8

12. Ohio State 11-3 435 5

13. Kentucky 10-3 425 14

14. Maryland 12-2 407 15

15. Dayton 13-2 370 18

16. Villanova 10-3 317 9

17. West Virginia 11-2 276 17

18. Virginia 11-2 271 19

19. Michigan 10-4 231 13

20. Penn State 12-2 205 21

21. Texas Tech 10-3 179 22

22. Memphis 12-2 145 11

23. Wichita State 13-1 127 23

24. Arizona 11-3 115 24

25. Seton Hall 10-4 53 —

Others receiving votes: Colorado 46, Iowa 43, Marquette 22, Xavier 20, Arkansas 16, Houston 15, Creighton 8, Washington 6, Wisconsin 5, Florida 5, Purdue 2, LSU 2, Georgia 1.

AP Top 25

Monday’s games

No. 17 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, late

AP Top 25

Tuesday’s games

No. 4 Baylor at No. 22 Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

No. 11 Ohio State at No. 12 Maryland, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Louisville vs. Miami, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at Georgia, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Virginia at Boston College, 6 p.m.

No. 20 Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Iowa at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Big 12

TCU at Kansas State, 8 p.m.

Big East

Providence at Marquette, 6 p.m.

MVC

Missouri State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Drake, 8 p.m.

AP Top 25 games

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

No. 7 San Diego State at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Florida State at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.

Big East

St. John’s at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Bradley at Evansville, 6 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0

Edmonton 6, Toronto 4

Columbus at Los Angeles, late

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

Washington 99, Boston 94

Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89

Indiana 115, Charlotte 104

Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113

Denver 123, Atlanta 115

Utah 128, New Orleans 126

Chicago at Dallas, late

Milwaukee at San Antonio, late

Golden State at Sacramento, late

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.

NFL Football

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Saturday

49ERS 6.5 (45.5) Vikings

RAVENS 9.5 (48.0) Titans

Sunday

CHIEFS 9.5 (49.0) Texans

PACKERS 4 (46.5) Seahawks

College Football

CFP National Championship

LSU 5.5 (70.0) Clemson

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.