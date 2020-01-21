Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Sunday, Jan. 19

Men’s Basketball

Indian Hills 92, IWCC 52

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Wrestling

IWCC at Iowa Lakes Dual, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Men’s Basketball

Southeastern at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan.23

Women’s Basketball

Grand View at IWCC, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Wrestling

IWCC at Midwest Duals, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Central, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan. 20

Earlham 68, AHSTW 64

Tri-Center 71, Shenandoah 34

Harlan 56, St. Albert 32

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Thomas Jefferson 41

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.

Heartland Christian at College View, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Boyer Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center

Friday, Jan. 24

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

St. Albert vs. Ralston, TBD

Oakland-Craig at Treynor at DJ Sokol Arena

AP Prep boys basketball rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukee (10) 9-0 116 1

2. Waterloo, West (1) 8-1 101 2

3. Iowa City West 7-1 90 3

4. Cedar Falls (1) 7-1 87 4

5. Dubuque Hempstead 9-1 54 6

6. Ankeny Centennial 10-1 52 5

7. North Scott 10-1 48 9

8. Dubuque, Senior 6-1 44 10

9. Ankeny 9-1 30 NR

10. WDM Dowling 8-2 20 8

Others receiving votes: Abraham Lincoln 15. Sioux City, East 2. Davenport, North 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Norwalk (3) 8-2 92 8

2. Marion (1) 9-1 90 10

3. Dav. Assumption (4) 8-2 85 6

4. Carroll (1) 7-1 73 1

5. Pella (1) 8-2 57 NR

6. Winterset 7-2 54 4

7. Mount Vernon 9-2 43 2

8. MOC-Floyd Valley 10-2 28 7

9. Glenwood 9-3 26 NR

10. Ballard 7-4 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Sioux (7) 12-0 113 1

2. Camanche (5) 9-0 107 2

3. Treynor 11-1 90 3

4. North Linn 10-0 83 4

5. Boyden-Hull 10-1 74 8

6. Dyersville Beckman 9-2 53 5

7. Van Meter 10-0 46 9

8. Western Christian 8-2 16 NR

9. Iowa City Regina 8-2 14 7

(tie) West Branch 10-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. AHSTW 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Easton Valley (5) 11-0 109 3

2. Algona Garrigan (4) 11-1 106 4

3. WACO (1) 12-0 75 5

4. Montezuma 8-1 68 1

5. West Fork (1) 11-1 65 6

6. Lake Mills 11-1 58 7

7. St. Mary’s 9-2 55 2

8. South O’Brien 10-2 46 10

9. Mount Ayr (1) 10-0 38 10

10. Martensdale-St. Marys 9-1 8 NR

(tie) Highland, Riverside 12-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community Christian 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan. 20

Shenandoah 48, Tri-Center 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Thomas Jefferson 59

Harlan 49, St. Albert 35

MVAOCOU 75, Riverside 25

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at College View, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Boyer Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

St Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Red Oak, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Monday, Jan. 20

Lewis Central at Ankeny tourney, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

City Wrestling duals at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Tri-Center at Clarinda quad, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

St. Albert vs. Treynor, Underwood, Woodbine, 5 p.m.

Double dual at Glenwood, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Harlan quad, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Abraham Lincoln, Treynor at Colfax-Mingo Invite, 9 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Urbandale Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Sioux City Heelan, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Louisville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 10 a.m.

Underwood at Louisville, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Sioux City West at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Council Bluffs at Lewis Central Invite, 11 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1591 2

2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1588 1

3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1470 6

4. San Diego St. 19-0 1422 7

5. Florida St. 16-2 1335 9

6. Louisville 15-3 1303 11

7. Dayton 16-2 1139 13

8. Duke 15-3 1065 3

9. Villanova 14-3 1055 14

10. Seton Hall 14-4 1034 18

11. Michigan St. 14-4 1004 15

12. Oregon 15-4 886 8

13. Butler 15-3 867 5

14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12

15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10

16. Auburn 15-2 637 4

17. Maryland 14-4 525 17

18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23

19. Iowa 13-5 398 -

20. Memphis 14-3 394 22

21. Illinois 13-5 280 24

22. Arizona 13-5 225 -

23. Colorado 14-4 154 20

24. Rutgers 14-4 152 -

25. Houston 14-4 151 -

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1.

USA Today top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (19) 20-1 784 1

2. Baylor (13) 15-1 780 2

3. Kansas 14-3 702 7

4. San Diego State 19-0 699 6

5. Louisville 15-3 650 10

6. Florida State 16-2 635 9

7. Dayton 16-2 569 11

8. Duke 15-3 526 3

9. Michigan State 14-4 513 14

10. Seton Hall 14-4 486 18

11. Villanova 14-3 475 15

12. Butler 15-3 431 5

13. Oregon 15-4 418 8

14. Kentucky 13-4 385 12

15. West Virginia 14-3 381 13

16. Auburn 15-2 344 4

17. Maryland 14-4 293 17

18. Texas Tech 12-5 227 23

19. Iowa 13-5 197 24

20. Memphis 14-3 158 22

21. Arizona 13-5 113 —

22. Wichita State 15-3 93 16

22. Illinois 13-5 93 —

24. Houston 14-4 79 —

25. Rutgers 14-4 67 —

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado 55, Penn State 31, Michigan 31, LSU 23, Northern Iowa 21, Florida 18, Stanford 17, Ohio State 17, Indiana 16, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Arkansas 12, Marquette 11, Wisconsin 7, Saint Mary’s 7, Yale 3, Southern Cal 3, ETSU 2, Liberty 1, Duquesne 1.

AP top 25 games

Monday’s Games

No. 1 Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57

No. 14 West Virginia 97, Texas 59

AP top 25 games

Tuesday’s Games

No. 3 Kansas vs. Kansas State, 6 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State vs. Wyoming, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Duke vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

No. 9 Villanova vs. No. 13 Butler, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Texas Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Illinois at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

Big East

St. John’s at Marquette, 8 p.m.

AP top 25 games

Wednesday’s Games

No. 6 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Auburn vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, 8:07 p.m.

No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Big Ten

Penn State at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Big East

Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier, 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Drake at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Loyola-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.

Women

AP top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (22) 17-1 741 1

2. Baylor (6) 15-1 725 2

3. UConn 16-1 665 4

4. Oregon 15-2 658 6

5. Louisville (2) 18-1 641 5

6. Stanford 16-2 599 3

7. Oregon St. 16-2 545 8

8. N.C. State 17-1 530 9

9. Mississippi St. 16-2 504 10

10. UCLA 16-1 497 7

11. DePaul 17-2 425 14

12. Kentucky 15-3 378 11

13. Gonzaga 18-1 366 16

14. Florida St. 15-3 358 13

15. Texas A&M 15-3 345 12

16. Arizona St. 15-4 297 18

17. Indiana 14-4 221 15

18. Arizona 15-3 214 21

19. Iowa 15-3 186 22

20. Maryland 13-4 184 20

21. Arkansas 15-3 156 23

22. Northwestern 16-2 118 —

23. Tennessee 14-3 116 24

24. South Dakota 17-2 110 25

25. West Virginia 13-3 63 17

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

AP top 25

Monday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina 81, No. 9 Mississippi State 79

No. 20 Maryland 76, No. 17 Indiana 62

No. 23 Tennessee 65, Alabama 63

Big Ten

Michigan State 66, Rutgers 55

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

AP top 25

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor at TCU, 6:30 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Big 12

Kansas State at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

Washington 106, Detroit 100

Toronto 122, Atlanta 117

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111

Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98

New Orleans 126, Memphis 116

New York 106, Cleveland 86

Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107

Orlando 106, Charlotte 83

Miami 118, Sacramento 113 (OT)

Boston 139, L.A. Lakers 107

Denver 107, Minnesota 100

Utah 118, Indiana 88

San Antonio at Phoenix, late

Golden State at Portland, late

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

America’s Line

NFL

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Super Bowl

Chiefs 1 (52.5) 49ers

Transactions

BASEBALL

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Brendan Butler and Reece Karalus to contract extensions.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown, Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Phil Snow defensive coordinator.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Al Golden linebackers coach and Steve Jackson secondary/cornerbacks coach. Announced that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will add assistant head coach to his job title.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Patrick Graham defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Amani Bledsoe, RB Dalyn Dawkins, LB Nigel Harris, TE Parker Hesse, C Daniel Munyer, DB Kareem Orr, OL David Quessenberry, WR Trevion Thompson, RB Shaun Wilson and QB Logan Woodside to future contracts.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Kendal Vickers.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension. Signed DE Justin Alexandre, DB Nick Taylor, DE Alex McCalister and LB Dylan Donahue.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Maine (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired G Bobby Edwards from Portadown (Northern Ireland).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Sean McAuley assistant coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the contract of Dr Samba Camara is void after his P-1 Visa application was denied.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Matej Oravec to a three-year contract from Dunajska Streda (Super Liga-Slovakia) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

COLLEGE

OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.

PENN STATE — Named Taylor Stubblefield wide receivers coach.

