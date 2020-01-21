Iowa Western
Sunday, Jan. 19
Men’s Basketball
Indian Hills 92, IWCC 52
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Wrestling
IWCC at Iowa Lakes Dual, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Men’s Basketball
Southeastern at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan.23
Women’s Basketball
Grand View at IWCC, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Wrestling
IWCC at Midwest Duals, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Central, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Jan. 20
Earlham 68, AHSTW 64
Tri-Center 71, Shenandoah 34
Harlan 56, St. Albert 32
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Thomas Jefferson 41
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian at College View, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Boyer Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center
Friday, Jan. 24
LeMars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
St. Albert vs. Ralston, TBD
Oakland-Craig at Treynor at DJ Sokol Arena
AP Prep boys basketball rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (10) 9-0 116 1
2. Waterloo, West (1) 8-1 101 2
3. Iowa City West 7-1 90 3
4. Cedar Falls (1) 7-1 87 4
5. Dubuque Hempstead 9-1 54 6
6. Ankeny Centennial 10-1 52 5
7. North Scott 10-1 48 9
8. Dubuque, Senior 6-1 44 10
9. Ankeny 9-1 30 NR
10. WDM Dowling 8-2 20 8
Others receiving votes: Abraham Lincoln 15. Sioux City, East 2. Davenport, North 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norwalk (3) 8-2 92 8
2. Marion (1) 9-1 90 10
3. Dav. Assumption (4) 8-2 85 6
4. Carroll (1) 7-1 73 1
5. Pella (1) 8-2 57 NR
6. Winterset 7-2 54 4
7. Mount Vernon 9-2 43 2
8. MOC-Floyd Valley 10-2 28 7
9. Glenwood 9-3 26 NR
10. Ballard 7-4 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux (7) 12-0 113 1
2. Camanche (5) 9-0 107 2
3. Treynor 11-1 90 3
4. North Linn 10-0 83 4
5. Boyden-Hull 10-1 74 8
6. Dyersville Beckman 9-2 53 5
7. Van Meter 10-0 46 9
8. Western Christian 8-2 16 NR
9. Iowa City Regina 8-2 14 7
(tie) West Branch 10-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. AHSTW 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Easton Valley (5) 11-0 109 3
2. Algona Garrigan (4) 11-1 106 4
3. WACO (1) 12-0 75 5
4. Montezuma 8-1 68 1
5. West Fork (1) 11-1 65 6
6. Lake Mills 11-1 58 7
7. St. Mary’s 9-2 55 2
8. South O’Brien 10-2 46 10
9. Mount Ayr (1) 10-0 38 10
10. Martensdale-St. Marys 9-1 8 NR
(tie) Highland, Riverside 12-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community Christian 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 20
Shenandoah 48, Tri-Center 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Thomas Jefferson 59
Harlan 49, St. Albert 35
MVAOCOU 75, Riverside 25
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at College View, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Boyer Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
St Albert at Denison-Schleswig, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Red Oak, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Monday, Jan. 20
Lewis Central at Ankeny tourney, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
City Wrestling duals at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Tri-Center at Clarinda quad, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
St. Albert vs. Treynor, Underwood, Woodbine, 5 p.m.
Double dual at Glenwood, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Harlan quad, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Abraham Lincoln, Treynor at Colfax-Mingo Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Urbandale Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Sioux City Heelan, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Louisville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 10 a.m.
Underwood at Louisville, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Sioux City West at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Council Bluffs at Lewis Central Invite, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1591 2
2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1588 1
3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1470 6
4. San Diego St. 19-0 1422 7
5. Florida St. 16-2 1335 9
6. Louisville 15-3 1303 11
7. Dayton 16-2 1139 13
8. Duke 15-3 1065 3
9. Villanova 14-3 1055 14
10. Seton Hall 14-4 1034 18
11. Michigan St. 14-4 1004 15
12. Oregon 15-4 886 8
13. Butler 15-3 867 5
14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12
15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10
16. Auburn 15-2 637 4
17. Maryland 14-4 525 17
18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23
19. Iowa 13-5 398 -
20. Memphis 14-3 394 22
21. Illinois 13-5 280 24
22. Arizona 13-5 225 -
23. Colorado 14-4 154 20
24. Rutgers 14-4 152 -
25. Houston 14-4 151 -
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1.
USA Today top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (19) 20-1 784 1
2. Baylor (13) 15-1 780 2
3. Kansas 14-3 702 7
4. San Diego State 19-0 699 6
5. Louisville 15-3 650 10
6. Florida State 16-2 635 9
7. Dayton 16-2 569 11
8. Duke 15-3 526 3
9. Michigan State 14-4 513 14
10. Seton Hall 14-4 486 18
11. Villanova 14-3 475 15
12. Butler 15-3 431 5
13. Oregon 15-4 418 8
14. Kentucky 13-4 385 12
15. West Virginia 14-3 381 13
16. Auburn 15-2 344 4
17. Maryland 14-4 293 17
18. Texas Tech 12-5 227 23
19. Iowa 13-5 197 24
20. Memphis 14-3 158 22
21. Arizona 13-5 113 —
22. Wichita State 15-3 93 16
22. Illinois 13-5 93 —
24. Houston 14-4 79 —
25. Rutgers 14-4 67 —
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado 55, Penn State 31, Michigan 31, LSU 23, Northern Iowa 21, Florida 18, Stanford 17, Ohio State 17, Indiana 16, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Arkansas 12, Marquette 11, Wisconsin 7, Saint Mary’s 7, Yale 3, Southern Cal 3, ETSU 2, Liberty 1, Duquesne 1.
AP top 25 games
Monday’s Games
No. 1 Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57
No. 14 West Virginia 97, Texas 59
AP top 25 games
Tuesday’s Games
No. 3 Kansas vs. Kansas State, 6 p.m.
No. 4 San Diego State vs. Wyoming, 10 p.m.
No. 8 Duke vs. Miami, 8 p.m.
No. 9 Villanova vs. No. 13 Butler, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.
No. 17 Maryland at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Texas Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.
No. 21 Illinois at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Big East
St. John’s at Marquette, 8 p.m.
AP top 25 games
Wednesday’s Games
No. 6 Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Providence, 7:30 p.m.
No. 16 Auburn vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa vs. No. 24 Rutgers, 8:07 p.m.
No. 20 Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Big Ten
Penn State at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Big East
Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Xavier, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Drake at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Illinois State at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Indiana State at Loyola-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.
Women
AP top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (22) 17-1 741 1
2. Baylor (6) 15-1 725 2
3. UConn 16-1 665 4
4. Oregon 15-2 658 6
5. Louisville (2) 18-1 641 5
6. Stanford 16-2 599 3
7. Oregon St. 16-2 545 8
8. N.C. State 17-1 530 9
9. Mississippi St. 16-2 504 10
10. UCLA 16-1 497 7
11. DePaul 17-2 425 14
12. Kentucky 15-3 378 11
13. Gonzaga 18-1 366 16
14. Florida St. 15-3 358 13
15. Texas A&M 15-3 345 12
16. Arizona St. 15-4 297 18
17. Indiana 14-4 221 15
18. Arizona 15-3 214 21
19. Iowa 15-3 186 22
20. Maryland 13-4 184 20
21. Arkansas 15-3 156 23
22. Northwestern 16-2 118 —
23. Tennessee 14-3 116 24
24. South Dakota 17-2 110 25
25. West Virginia 13-3 63 17
Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.
AP top 25
Monday’s Games
No. 1 South Carolina 81, No. 9 Mississippi State 79
No. 20 Maryland 76, No. 17 Indiana 62
No. 23 Tennessee 65, Alabama 63
Big Ten
Michigan State 66, Rutgers 55
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
AP top 25
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor at TCU, 6:30 p.m.
No. 25 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Big 12
Kansas State at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Florida 5, Minnesota 4
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
Washington 106, Detroit 100
Toronto 122, Atlanta 117
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111
Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98
New Orleans 126, Memphis 116
New York 106, Cleveland 86
Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107
Orlando 106, Charlotte 83
Miami 118, Sacramento 113 (OT)
Boston 139, L.A. Lakers 107
Denver 107, Minnesota 100
Utah 118, Indiana 88
San Antonio at Phoenix, late
Golden State at Portland, late
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Super Bowl
Chiefs 1 (52.5) 49ers
Transactions
BASEBALL
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Brendan Butler and Reece Karalus to contract extensions.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown, Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Phil Snow defensive coordinator.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Al Golden linebackers coach and Steve Jackson secondary/cornerbacks coach. Announced that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will add assistant head coach to his job title.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Patrick Graham defensive coordinator.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Amani Bledsoe, RB Dalyn Dawkins, LB Nigel Harris, TE Parker Hesse, C Daniel Munyer, DB Kareem Orr, OL David Quessenberry, WR Trevion Thompson, RB Shaun Wilson and QB Logan Woodside to future contracts.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Kendal Vickers.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension. Signed DE Justin Alexandre, DB Nick Taylor, DE Alex McCalister and LB Dylan Donahue.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Maine (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired G Bobby Edwards from Portadown (Northern Ireland).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Sean McAuley assistant coach.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the contract of Dr Samba Camara is void after his P-1 Visa application was denied.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Matej Oravec to a three-year contract from Dunajska Streda (Super Liga-Slovakia) for an undisclosed transfer fee.
COLLEGE
OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.
PENN STATE — Named Taylor Stubblefield wide receivers coach.
