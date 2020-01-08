Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Lamar, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Harlan 76, Lewis Central 67

St. Albert 70, Red Oak 28

Omaha Christian Academy 42, Heartland Christian 41

Treynor 73, AHSTW 50

Tri-Center at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood 47, Missouri Valley 29

Thursday, Jan. 9

Riverside at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Harlan at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Louisville at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Glenwood, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 11

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Fremont-Miils vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.

Ankeny Christian Academy vs. St. Albert, 2:30 p.m.

Lewis Central vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Lewis Central 58, Harlan 34

St. Albert 57, Red Oak 44

Heartland Christian 60, Omaha Christian Academy 33

AHSTW 48, Treynor 39

Logan-Magnolia 64, IKM-Manning 58

Tri-Center 46, Riverside 31

Underwood 57, Missouri Valley 40

Thursday, Jan. 9

Underwood at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Lewis Central at Clarinda, 6 p.m.

Harlan at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 4 p.m.

Shenandoah vs. Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Red Oak at Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Plattsmouth vs. Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.

Treynor vs. St. Albert, 1 p.m.

Millard South vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.

Bellevue West vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Jan. 7

AHSTW, Sidney, Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Millard South at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City Heelan at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central, Glenwood at Shenandoah quad, 5 p.m.

St. Albert quad, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW quad, 5:30 p.m.

Treynor at Conestoga, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Underwood at Rollin Dyer Tourney, Atlantic, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Underwood at Winterset tourney, 9:30 a.m.

Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.

St. Albert, Treynor at Tri-Center tourney, 10 a.m.

Glenwood at Ames Invite, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Lewis Central 105, Bellevue West 62

Thursday, Jan. 9

Lewis Central at Sioux City West, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Council Bluffs at Des Moines East Invite, 11 a.m.

Lewis Central at Johnston, 11 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Tuesday’s games

No. 4 Baylor at No. 22 Texas Tech, late

No. 12 Maryland 67, No. 11 Ohio State 55

No. 13 Louisville 74, Miami 58

No. 14 Kentucky 78, Georgia 69

No. 16 Villanova 64, Creighton 59

Boston College 60, No. 18 Virginia 53

Rutgers 72, No. 20 Penn State 61

Big Ten

Nebraska 76, Iowa 70

Big 12

TCU 59, Kansas State 57

Big East

Providence 81, Marquette 80

MVC

Missouri State 67, Illinois State 63

Northern Iowa 68, Indiana State 60

Southern Illinois 63, Valparaiso 50

Drake 65, Loyola Chicago 62

AP Top 25 games

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

No. 7 San Diego State at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Florida State at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.

Big East

St. John’s at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Bradley at Evansville, 6 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4

Arizona 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3 (OT)

Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2

Washington 6, Ottawa 1

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3

Boston 6, Nashville 2

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2

Calgary 2, Chicago 1

Columbus at Anaheim, late

Pittsburgh at Vegas, late

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 115, Cleveland 113

Portland 101, Toronto 99

Oklahoma City 111, Brooklyn 103

Memphis 119, Minnesota 112

Sacramento at Phoenix, late

New York at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.

NFL Football

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

MLB Baseball

Remaining free agents

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NEW YORK (AP) — The 111 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.

BOSTON (5) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Jhoulys Chacín, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.

CHICAGO (4) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Jon Jay, of; Iván Nova, rhp; Héctor Santiago, lhp.

CLEVELAND (4) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Dan Otero, rhp; Yasiel Puig, of.

DETROIT (5) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss; Matt Moore, lhp; Tyson Ross, rhp.

HOUSTON (3) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Collin McHugh, rhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.

NEW YORK (5) — Edwin Encarnación, dh-1b; Brett Gardner, of; Cory Gearrin, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; CC Sabathia, lhp.

SEATTLE (4) — Félix Hernández, rhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.

TEXAS (6) — Welington Castillo, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Nate Jones, rhp; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (4) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Wilmer Flores, of; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp; Adam Jones, of.

ATLANTA (9) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; q-Josh Donaldson, 3b; Billy Hamilton, of; Adeiny Hechavarría, inf; Matt Joyce, of; Brian McCann, c; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (11) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Nick Castellanos, of; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Brandon Morrow, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; Pedro Strop, rhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.

CINCINNATI (1) — Alex Wood, lhp.

COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.

LOS ANGELES (3) — David Freese, 3b; Jedd Gyorko, inf; Russell Martin, c.

MIAMI (3) — Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b; Neil Walker, 1b-3b.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Matt Albers, rhp; Jay Jackson, rhp; Eric Thames, 1b.

NEW YORK (5) — Luis Avilán, lhp; Rajai Davis, of; Todd Frazier, 3b; Juan Lagares, of; René Rivera, c.

PHILADELPHIA (11) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Logan Morrison, 1b; Pat Neshek, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Sean Rodríguez, inf-of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Francisco Liriano, lhp.

ST. LOUIS (3) — Tony Cingrani, lhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Matt Wieters, c.

SAN DIEGO (3) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Craig Stammen, rhp; Adam Warren, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Pablo Sandoval, 3b.

WASHINGTON (8) — Matt Adams, 1b; Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2b-3b; Brian Dozier, 2b; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Saturday

49ERS 7 (45.0) Vikings

RAVENS 9 (47.0) Titans

Sunday

CHIEFS 9.5 (51.0) Texans

PACKERS 4 (46.5) Seahawks

College Football

CFP National Championship

LSU 5.5 (70.0) Clemson

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Eric Hanhold for assignment. Signed INF José Iglesias to a one-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Signed OF Corey Dickerson to a two-year contract. Named James Rowson bench coach, Billy Hatcher first base/outfield coach, Wellington Cepeda bullpen coach and Eddy Rodriguez catching coach.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Antoan Richardson first base, outfield and baserunning coach and Nick Ortiz quality assurance coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Starlin Castro on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Marquese Chriss.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract extension.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Named Mike McCarthy coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted Hank Fraley to offensive line coach and Billy Yates to assistant offensive line coach. Signed RB Tra Carson to a reserve/future contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Brandon Hitner to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DB Juan Thornhill on IR. Signed G Ryan Hunter.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Dylan Mabin to a reserve/future contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Alex Ellis, DT Albert Huggins, QB Kyle Lauletta, C Keegan Render, CB Tremon Smith and WRs River Cracraft, Marcus Green and Marken Michel to reserve/future contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Quinton Bell, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre’ Hall, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Jordan Leggett, CB Herb Miller, OT Brad Seaton and RB Aca’Cedric Ware to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Dr. Kevin Wilk medical consultant.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Kale Clague to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named John Hynes coach.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Bridgeport D Kyle Burroughs two games and Utica F Vincent Arseneau one game.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D/LW Jaynen Rissling and Worcester LW Yannick Turcotte two games.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced that the club and F Rodolfo Zelaya have mutually agreed to part ways.

NEW YORK CITY — Named Matt Goodman chief operating officer and chief commercial officer.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed Ms Jared Stroud and Chris Lema.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Mark Pannes CEO.

