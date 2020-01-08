Iowa Western
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Lamar, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Harlan 76, Lewis Central 67
St. Albert 70, Red Oak 28
Omaha Christian Academy 42, Heartland Christian 41
Treynor 73, AHSTW 50
Tri-Center at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood 47, Missouri Valley 29
Thursday, Jan. 9
Riverside at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Harlan at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Louisville at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Glenwood, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan 11
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 6:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Fremont-Miils vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.
Ankeny Christian Academy vs. St. Albert, 2:30 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Lewis Central 58, Harlan 34
St. Albert 57, Red Oak 44
Heartland Christian 60, Omaha Christian Academy 33
AHSTW 48, Treynor 39
Logan-Magnolia 64, IKM-Manning 58
Tri-Center 46, Riverside 31
Underwood 57, Missouri Valley 40
Thursday, Jan. 9
Underwood at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Harlan at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 4 p.m.
Shenandoah vs. Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Red Oak at Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Plattsmouth vs. Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.
Treynor vs. St. Albert, 1 p.m.
Millard South vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.
Bellevue West vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Jan. 7
AHSTW, Sidney, Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Millard South at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City Heelan at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central, Glenwood at Shenandoah quad, 5 p.m.
St. Albert quad, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at Conestoga, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Underwood at Rollin Dyer Tourney, Atlantic, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Underwood at Winterset tourney, 9:30 a.m.
Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.
St. Albert, Treynor at Tri-Center tourney, 10 a.m.
Glenwood at Ames Invite, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Lewis Central 105, Bellevue West 62
Thursday, Jan. 9
Lewis Central at Sioux City West, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Council Bluffs at Des Moines East Invite, 11 a.m.
Lewis Central at Johnston, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Tuesday’s games
No. 4 Baylor at No. 22 Texas Tech, late
No. 12 Maryland 67, No. 11 Ohio State 55
No. 13 Louisville 74, Miami 58
No. 14 Kentucky 78, Georgia 69
No. 16 Villanova 64, Creighton 59
Boston College 60, No. 18 Virginia 53
Rutgers 72, No. 20 Penn State 61
Big Ten
Nebraska 76, Iowa 70
Big 12
TCU 59, Kansas State 57
Big East
Providence 81, Marquette 80
MVC
Missouri State 67, Illinois State 63
Northern Iowa 68, Indiana State 60
Southern Illinois 63, Valparaiso 50
Drake 65, Loyola Chicago 62
AP Top 25 games
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
No. 7 San Diego State at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
No. 10 Florida State at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.
Big East
St. John’s at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Bradley at Evansville, 6 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4
Arizona 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3 (OT)
Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2
Washington 6, Ottawa 1
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3
Boston 6, Nashville 2
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2
Calgary 2, Chicago 1
Columbus at Anaheim, late
Pittsburgh at Vegas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 115, Cleveland 113
Portland 101, Toronto 99
Oklahoma City 111, Brooklyn 103
Memphis 119, Minnesota 112
Sacramento at Phoenix, late
New York at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.
NFL Football
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
MLB Baseball
Remaining free agents
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NEW YORK (AP) — The 111 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):
BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.
BOSTON (5) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Jhoulys Chacín, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.
CHICAGO (4) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Jon Jay, of; Iván Nova, rhp; Héctor Santiago, lhp.
CLEVELAND (4) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Dan Otero, rhp; Yasiel Puig, of.
DETROIT (5) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss; Matt Moore, lhp; Tyson Ross, rhp.
HOUSTON (3) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Collin McHugh, rhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.
NEW YORK (5) — Edwin Encarnación, dh-1b; Brett Gardner, of; Cory Gearrin, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; CC Sabathia, lhp.
SEATTLE (4) — Félix Hernández, rhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.
TEXAS (6) — Welington Castillo, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Nate Jones, rhp; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (4) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Wilmer Flores, of; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp; Adam Jones, of.
ATLANTA (9) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; q-Josh Donaldson, 3b; Billy Hamilton, of; Adeiny Hechavarría, inf; Matt Joyce, of; Brian McCann, c; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; Josh Tomlin, rhp.
CHICAGO (11) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Nick Castellanos, of; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Brandon Morrow, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; Pedro Strop, rhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.
CINCINNATI (1) — Alex Wood, lhp.
COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.
LOS ANGELES (3) — David Freese, 3b; Jedd Gyorko, inf; Russell Martin, c.
MIAMI (3) — Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b; Neil Walker, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (3) — Matt Albers, rhp; Jay Jackson, rhp; Eric Thames, 1b.
NEW YORK (5) — Luis Avilán, lhp; Rajai Davis, of; Todd Frazier, 3b; Juan Lagares, of; René Rivera, c.
PHILADELPHIA (11) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Logan Morrison, 1b; Pat Neshek, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Sean Rodríguez, inf-of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (3) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Francisco Liriano, lhp.
ST. LOUIS (3) — Tony Cingrani, lhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Matt Wieters, c.
SAN DIEGO (3) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Craig Stammen, rhp; Adam Warren, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Pablo Sandoval, 3b.
WASHINGTON (8) — Matt Adams, 1b; Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2b-3b; Brian Dozier, 2b; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Saturday
49ERS 7 (45.0) Vikings
RAVENS 9 (47.0) Titans
Sunday
CHIEFS 9.5 (51.0) Texans
PACKERS 4 (46.5) Seahawks
College Football
CFP National Championship
LSU 5.5 (70.0) Clemson
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Eric Hanhold for assignment. Signed INF José Iglesias to a one-year contract.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Signed OF Corey Dickerson to a two-year contract. Named James Rowson bench coach, Billy Hatcher first base/outfield coach, Wellington Cepeda bullpen coach and Eddy Rodriguez catching coach.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Antoan Richardson first base, outfield and baserunning coach and Nick Ortiz quality assurance coach.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Starlin Castro on a two-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Marquese Chriss.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract extension.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Named Mike McCarthy coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted Hank Fraley to offensive line coach and Billy Yates to assistant offensive line coach. Signed RB Tra Carson to a reserve/future contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Brandon Hitner to a reserve/future contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DB Juan Thornhill on IR. Signed G Ryan Hunter.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Dylan Mabin to a reserve/future contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Alex Ellis, DT Albert Huggins, QB Kyle Lauletta, C Keegan Render, CB Tremon Smith and WRs River Cracraft, Marcus Green and Marken Michel to reserve/future contracts.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Quinton Bell, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre’ Hall, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Jordan Leggett, CB Herb Miller, OT Brad Seaton and RB Aca’Cedric Ware to reserve/future contracts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Dr. Kevin Wilk medical consultant.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Kale Clague to Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named John Hynes coach.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Bridgeport D Kyle Burroughs two games and Utica F Vincent Arseneau one game.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D/LW Jaynen Rissling and Worcester LW Yannick Turcotte two games.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced that the club and F Rodolfo Zelaya have mutually agreed to part ways.
NEW YORK CITY — Named Matt Goodman chief operating officer and chief commercial officer.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed Ms Jared Stroud and Chris Lema.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Mark Pannes CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.