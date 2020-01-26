Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Jan. 25

Men’s Basketball

Central 91, IWCC 78

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Men’s Basketball

Northeast at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Northeast at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at Iowa Central Duals, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at Sioux City Open, 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 25

St. Albert vs. Ralston, TBD

Treynor 69, Oakland-Craig 42

Monday, Jan. 27

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Frontier Conference tourney, TBD

Tuesday, Jan 28

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Creston at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

St. Albert at Logan Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Exira-EHK at AHSTW, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 25

Heartland Christian 57, Omaha Christian Academy 34

Monday, Jan 27

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Frontier Conference tourney

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Creston at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Atlantic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Riverside at East Mills, 6 p.m.

Treynor at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 25

Abraham Lincoln, Treynor at Colfax-Mingo Invite, 9 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Urbandale Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Sioux City Heelan, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Louisville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 10 a.m.

Underwood at Louisville, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Lewis Central at Creston double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Red Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Missouri River Conference meet at Sioux City Heelan, 4 p.m.

St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW, Tri-Center at East Mills double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.

Treynor at West Harrison quad, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.

Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.

AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.

Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Council Bluffs at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Missouri River Conference meet, 5 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP top 25 games

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Baylor 72, Florida 61

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, late

No. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68

No. 5 Florida State 85, Notre Dame 84

No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62

No. 7 Dayton 87, Richmond 79

No. 9 Villanova 64, Providence 60

No. 14 West Virginia 74, Missouri 51

No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74 (OT)

No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa State 76

SMU 74, No. 20 Memphis 70

No. 21 Illinois 64, Michigan 62

No. 22 Arizona at Arizona State, late

No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington, late

Nebraska 75, No. 24 Rutgers 72

Big 12

LSU 69, Texas 67

Oklahoma 63, Mississippi State 62

Oklahoma State 73, Texas A&M 62

Arkansas 78, TCU 67

Alabama 77, Kansas State 74

Big East

St. John’s 79, DePaul 66

MVC

Indiana State 61, Bradley 53

Southern Illinois 58, Illinois State 55

AP top 25 games

Sunday’s Games

No. 4 San Diego State at UNLV, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon vs. UCLA, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 12 p.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. South Florida, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Ohio State at Northwester, 5:30 p.m.

Big East

Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.

MVC

Missouri State at Drake, 3 p.m.

Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Women

AP top 25

Saturday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor 87, Texas Tech 79

No. 3 UConn 98, East Carolina 42

No. 13 Gonzaga 78, Loyola Marymount 52

Big Ten

Nebraska 72, Wisconsin 71

Big 12

Texas 61, Oklahoma State 56

Kansas State 92, Oklahoma 74

Iowa State 89, Kansas 67

AP top 25

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Oregon at No. 7 Oregon State, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. Utah, 2 p.m.

No. 8 N.C. State vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, 4 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.

No. 11 DePaul vs. Georgetown, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State vs. Miami, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Missouri, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. Michigan State, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Maryland vs. No. 22 Northwestern, 12 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Florida, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee vs. LSU, 12 p.m.

No. 24 South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts, 1 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Big East

Butler at Creighton, 12 p.m.

Xavier at Providence, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.

MVC

Missouri State at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Washington at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

Utah 112, Dallas 107

Brooklyn 121, Detroit 111 (OT)

Chicago 118, Cleveland 106

Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 104

Philadelphia 108, L.A. Lakers 91

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m.

NFL Football

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

2020 Pro Bowl

Sunday

At Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Fla.

s-Super Bowl, will not play; x-will not play; r-replacement

AFC

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; s-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; r-Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee; Deshaun Watson, Houston.

Tight ends: s-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; r-Jack Doyle, Indianapolis; Mark Andrews, Baltimore.

Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers; x-DeAndre Hopkins, Houston; r-Courtland Sutton, Denver; s-Tyreek Hill, Kansas City; r-D.J. Chark, Jacksonville; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland.

Tackles: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore; Laremy Tunsil, Houston, Baltimore; x-Trent Brown, Oakland; r-Orlando Brown.

Guards: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; x-David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; r-Joel Bitonio, Cleveland.

Centers: x-Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh; r-Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis; Rodney Hudson, Oakland.

Running Backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Derrick Henry, Tennessee; Mark Ingram, Baltimore.

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore.

DEFENSE

Defensive Ends: x-Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers; r-Melvin Ingram, L.A. Chargers; s-Frank Clark, Kansas City; r-Josh Allen, Jacksonville; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville.

Interior Lineman: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; s-Chris Jones, Kansas City; r-Jurrell Casey, Tennessee; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati.

Outside Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Matthew Judon, Baltimore.

Inside/Middle Linebackers: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; ; x-Dont’a Hightower, New England; r-Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo.

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo; ; x-Marcus Peters, Baltimore; r-Joe Haden, Pittsburgh; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore.

Free Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Earl Thomas, Baltimore.

Strong Safety: Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets.

SPECIALISTS

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore.

Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee

Return Specialist: s-Mecole Hardman, Kansas City; r-Andre Roberts, Buffalo.

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.

NFC

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Seattle; Drew Brees, New Orleans; x-Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; r-Kirk Cousins, Minnesota.

Tight Ends: s-George Kittle, San Francisco; r-Austin Hooper, Atlanta; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; .

Wide Receivers: x-Julio Jones, Atlanta; r-Davante Adams, Green Bay; Michael Thomas, New Orleans; x-Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; r-Amari Cooper, Dallas; x-Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay; r-Kenny Golladay, Detroit.

Tackles: x-David Bakhtiari, Green Bay; r-Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tyron Smith, Dallas; Terron Armstead, New Orleans.

Guards: Zack Martin, Dallas; x-Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; r-Trai Turner, Carolina; Brandon Scherff, Washington.

Centers: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia; Travis Frederick, Dallas.

Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; x-Christian McCaffrey, Carolina; r-Alvin Kamara, New Orleans; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas.

Fullback: s-Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco; r-C.J. Ham, Minnesota.

DEFENSE

Defensive Ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; s-Nick Bosa, San Francisco; r-Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota.

Interior Lineman: x-Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; r-Kenny Clark, Green Bay; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta.

Outside Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona; x-Khalil Mack, Chicago; r-Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay.

Inside/Middle Linebackers: x-Bobby Wagner, Seattle; r-Erik Kendricks, Minnesota; x-Luke Kuechly, Carolina; r-Jaylon Smith, Dallas.

Cornerbacks: x-Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; r-Shaquill Griffin, Seattle; s-Richard Sherman, San Francisco; r-Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Darius Slay, Detroit; x-Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams; r-Kyle Fuller, Chicago.

Free Safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Eddie Jackson, Chicago.

Strong Safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota.

SPECIALISTS

Placekicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans.

Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia.

Punter: Tress Way, Washington.Return Specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.

Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.

America’s Line

NFL

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Super Bowl

Chiefs 1 (54.0) 49ers

