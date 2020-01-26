Iowa Western
Saturday, Jan. 25
Men’s Basketball
Central 91, IWCC 78
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Men’s Basketball
Northeast at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Northeast at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at Iowa Central Duals, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at Sioux City Open, 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 25
St. Albert vs. Ralston, TBD
Treynor 69, Oakland-Craig 42
Monday, Jan. 27
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Carroll at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Frontier Conference tourney, TBD
Tuesday, Jan 28
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Creston at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
St. Albert at Logan Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Exira-EHK at AHSTW, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 25
Heartland Christian 57, Omaha Christian Academy 34
Monday, Jan 27
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Frontier Conference tourney
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Creston at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at East Mills, 6 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Jan. 25
Abraham Lincoln, Treynor at Colfax-Mingo Invite, 9 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Urbandale Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Sioux City Heelan, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Louisville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Riverside, Tri-Center at Southwest Valley tourney, 10 a.m.
Underwood at Louisville, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Lewis Central at Creston double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Red Oak, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Missouri River Conference meet at Sioux City Heelan, 4 p.m.
St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW, Tri-Center at East Mills double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at West Harrison quad, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.
Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.
AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.
Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Council Bluffs at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Missouri River Conference meet, 5 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP top 25 games
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Baylor 72, Florida 61
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, late
No. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68
No. 5 Florida State 85, Notre Dame 84
No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62
No. 7 Dayton 87, Richmond 79
No. 9 Villanova 64, Providence 60
No. 14 West Virginia 74, Missouri 51
No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74 (OT)
No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa State 76
SMU 74, No. 20 Memphis 70
No. 21 Illinois 64, Michigan 62
No. 22 Arizona at Arizona State, late
No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington, late
Nebraska 75, No. 24 Rutgers 72
Big 12
LSU 69, Texas 67
Oklahoma 63, Mississippi State 62
Oklahoma State 73, Texas A&M 62
Arkansas 78, TCU 67
Alabama 77, Kansas State 74
Big East
St. John’s 79, DePaul 66
MVC
Indiana State 61, Bradley 53
Southern Illinois 58, Illinois State 55
AP top 25 games
Sunday’s Games
No. 4 San Diego State at UNLV, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
No. 12 Oregon vs. UCLA, 4 p.m.
No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 12 p.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. South Florida, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Ohio State at Northwester, 5:30 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.
MVC
Missouri State at Drake, 3 p.m.
Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Women
AP top 25
Saturday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor 87, Texas Tech 79
No. 3 UConn 98, East Carolina 42
No. 13 Gonzaga 78, Loyola Marymount 52
Big Ten
Nebraska 72, Wisconsin 71
Big 12
Texas 61, Oklahoma State 56
Kansas State 92, Oklahoma 74
Iowa State 89, Kansas 67
AP top 25
Sunday’s Games
No. 1 South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m.
No. 4 Oregon at No. 7 Oregon State, 3 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford vs. Utah, 2 p.m.
No. 8 N.C. State vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m.
No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, 4 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.
No. 11 DePaul vs. Georgetown, 2 p.m.
No. 14 Florida State vs. Miami, 1 p.m.
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Missouri, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa vs. Michigan State, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Maryland vs. No. 22 Northwestern, 12 p.m.
No. 21 Arkansas vs. Florida, 2 p.m.
No. 23 Tennessee vs. LSU, 12 p.m.
No. 24 South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts, 1 p.m.
No. 25 West Virginia at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Big East
Butler at Creighton, 12 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 2 p.m.
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
Missouri State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Washington at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
Utah 112, Dallas 107
Brooklyn 121, Detroit 111 (OT)
Chicago 118, Cleveland 106
Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 104
Philadelphia 108, L.A. Lakers 91
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m.
NFL Football
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
2020 Pro Bowl
Sunday
At Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Fla.
s-Super Bowl, will not play; x-will not play; r-replacement
AFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; s-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; r-Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee; Deshaun Watson, Houston.
Tight ends: s-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; r-Jack Doyle, Indianapolis; Mark Andrews, Baltimore.
Wide Receivers: Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers; x-DeAndre Hopkins, Houston; r-Courtland Sutton, Denver; s-Tyreek Hill, Kansas City; r-D.J. Chark, Jacksonville; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland.
Tackles: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore; Laremy Tunsil, Houston, Baltimore; x-Trent Brown, Oakland; r-Orlando Brown.
Guards: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis; x-David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; r-Joel Bitonio, Cleveland.
Centers: x-Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh; r-Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis; Rodney Hudson, Oakland.
Running Backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Derrick Henry, Tennessee; Mark Ingram, Baltimore.
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: x-Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers; r-Melvin Ingram, L.A. Chargers; s-Frank Clark, Kansas City; r-Josh Allen, Jacksonville; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville.
Interior Lineman: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; s-Chris Jones, Kansas City; r-Jurrell Casey, Tennessee; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati.
Outside Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Matthew Judon, Baltimore.
Inside/Middle Linebackers: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; ; x-Dont’a Hightower, New England; r-Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo.
Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo; ; x-Marcus Peters, Baltimore; r-Joe Haden, Pittsburgh; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore.
Free Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Earl Thomas, Baltimore.
Strong Safety: Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets.
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.
Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore.
Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee
Return Specialist: s-Mecole Hardman, Kansas City; r-Andre Roberts, Buffalo.
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.
NFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Seattle; Drew Brees, New Orleans; x-Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; r-Kirk Cousins, Minnesota.
Tight Ends: s-George Kittle, San Francisco; r-Austin Hooper, Atlanta; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; .
Wide Receivers: x-Julio Jones, Atlanta; r-Davante Adams, Green Bay; Michael Thomas, New Orleans; x-Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; r-Amari Cooper, Dallas; x-Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay; r-Kenny Golladay, Detroit.
Tackles: x-David Bakhtiari, Green Bay; r-Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tyron Smith, Dallas; Terron Armstead, New Orleans.
Guards: Zack Martin, Dallas; x-Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; r-Trai Turner, Carolina; Brandon Scherff, Washington.
Centers: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia; Travis Frederick, Dallas.
Running Backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; x-Christian McCaffrey, Carolina; r-Alvin Kamara, New Orleans; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas.
Fullback: s-Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco; r-C.J. Ham, Minnesota.
DEFENSE
Defensive Ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; s-Nick Bosa, San Francisco; r-Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota.
Interior Lineman: x-Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; r-Kenny Clark, Green Bay; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta.
Outside Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona; x-Khalil Mack, Chicago; r-Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay.
Inside/Middle Linebackers: x-Bobby Wagner, Seattle; r-Erik Kendricks, Minnesota; x-Luke Kuechly, Carolina; r-Jaylon Smith, Dallas.
Cornerbacks: x-Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; r-Shaquill Griffin, Seattle; s-Richard Sherman, San Francisco; r-Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Darius Slay, Detroit; x-Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams; r-Kyle Fuller, Chicago.
Free Safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Eddie Jackson, Chicago.
Strong Safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota.
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans.
Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia.
Punter: Tress Way, Washington.Return Specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.
Special Teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Super Bowl
Chiefs 1 (54.0) 49ers
