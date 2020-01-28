Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Men’s Basketball

Northeast at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Northeast at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at Iowa Central Duals, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at Sioux City Open, 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan. 27

Thomas Jefferson 49, St. Albert 36

Carroll 48, Lewis Central 47

Cornerstone Christian 61, Heartland Christian 53

Tuesday, Jan 28

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Creston at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

St. Albert at Logan Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Frontier Conference tourney

Friday, Jan. 31

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Exira-EHK at AHSTW, 5 p.m.

Iowa Prep Basketball Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (9) 9-1 124 3

2. Cedar Falls (2) 9-1 108 4

3. Waukee (1) 10-1 96 1

4. Ankeny Centennial (1) 13-1 91 6

5. Dubuque Senior 10-1 80 8

6. North Scott, Eldridge 12-1 69 7

7. Waterloo, West 9-2 49 2

8. Abraham Lincoln 13-1 37 NR

9. Dubuque, Hempstead 10-3 21 5

(tie) Ankeny 11-2 21 9

Others receiving votes: Valley, West Des Moines 9. Davenport, Central 4. Lewis Central 3. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1. Indianola 1. Sioux City, East 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Norwalk (7) 11-2 116 1

2. Marion (2) 12-1 115 2

3. Dav. Assumption (3) 10-2 100 3

4. Carroll 9-1 92 4

5. Pella (1) 11-2 80 5

6. Mount Vernon 11-2 61 7

7. MOC-Floyd Valley 12-2 45 8

8. Glenwood 11-3 36 9

9. Winterset 9-3 28 6

10. Clear Lake 11-2 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 14. Keokuk 8. Ballard 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Sioux (11) 15-0 127 1

2. Treynor 14-1 104 3

3. North Linn (2) 13-0 97 4

4. Camanche 11-1 94 2

5. Van Meter 14-0 80 7

6. Dyersville Beckman 12-2 74 6

7. Boyden-Hull 12-2 44 5

8. West Branch 12-1 26 T9

9. Western Christian 11-3 24 8

10. Aplington-Pksburg 10-1 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 13. Albia 6. AHSTW 5. Monticello 3. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Easton Valley (9) 14-0 123 1

2. WACO (2) 15-0 106 3

3. West Fork (1) 15-1 94 5

4. Lake Mills 14-1 79 6

5. Montezuma 11-1 74 4

6. Algona Garrigan (1) 12-2 54 2

7. St. Mary’s 11-2 43 7

8. Mart.-St. Marys 13-1 42 10

9. South O’Brien 11-3 35 8

10. Mount Ayr 12-1 14 9

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 13. Lamoni 8. Newell-Fonda 6. East Mills 5. New London 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Keota 3. Springville 2. Stanton 2. Siouxland Community Christian 1. Highland, Riverside 1. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 1.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan 27

Thomas Jefferson 41, St. Albert 37

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian vs. College View, 7:30 p.m.

Creston at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Atlantic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Riverside at East Mills, 6 p.m.

Treynor at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Lewis Central at Creston double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Red Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Missouri River Conference meet at Sioux City Heelan, 4 p.m.

St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW, Tri-Center at East Mills double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.

Treynor at West Harrison quad, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.

Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.

AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.

Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Council Bluffs at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Missouri River Conference meet, 5 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (15) 17-1 782 2

2. Gonzaga (17) 21-1 780 1

3. Kansas 16-3 711 3

4. San Diego State 21-0 701 4

5. Louisville 17-3 646 5

6. Florida State 17-2 632 6

7. Dayton 18-2 593 7

8. Duke 16-3 565 8

9. Seton Hall 15-4 521 10

10. Villanova 16-3 511 11

11. West Virginia 16-3 432 15

12. Oregon 17-4 424 13

13. Kentucky 15-4 414 14

14. Michigan State 15-5 403 9

15. Maryland 16-4 362 17

16. Auburn 17-2 312 16

17. Butler 16-4 282 12

18. Iowa 14-5 268 19

19. Illinois 15-5 235 22

20. Houston 16-4 157 24

21. Colorado 16-4 121 —

22. Wichita State 17-3 115 22

23. Penn State 14-5 76 —

24. LSU 15-4 74 —

25. Rutgers 15-5 72 25

Others receiving votes: Arizona 49, Texas Tech 47, Creighton 41, Ohio State 14, Indiana 14, Tulsa 12, Saint Mary’s 8, Yale 7, Marquette 7, Arkansas 6, Northern Iowa 2, Stanford 1, Southern Cal 1, Memphis 1, ETSU 1.

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1578 1

2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1552 2

3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1434 3

4. San Diego St. 21-0 1408 4

5. Florida St. 17-2 1318 5

6. Louisville 17-3 1277 6

7. Dayton 18-2 1163 7

8. Villanova 16-3 1110 9

9. Duke 16-3 1084 8

10. Seton Hall 15-4 1055 10

11. Oregon 17-4 926 12

12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14

13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15

14. Michigan St. 15-5 751 11

15. Maryland 16-4 650 17

16. Butler 16-4 631 13

17. Auburn 17-2 619 16

18. Iowa 14-5 545 19

19. Illinois 15-5 483 21

20. Colorado 16-4 314 23

21. Houston 16-4 296 25

22. LSU 15-4 260 —

23. Wichita St. 17-3 161 —

24. Penn St. 14-5 114 —

25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Purdue 6, Rhode Island 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, SMU 3, Tulsa 3, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Wisconsin 1.

Monday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 3 Kansas 65, Oklahoma State 50

No. 18 Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

Tuesday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 5 Florida State at Virginia, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Villanova vs. St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, 5:30 p.m.

No. 9 Duke vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Butler at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

No. 17 Auburn at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

No. 25 Rutgers vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 1 Baylor at Iowa State, 8 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

No. 6 Louisville at Boston College, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton at Duquesne, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. DePaul, 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 West Virginia at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan State vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

No. 21 Houston at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 22 LSU vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Penn State vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

Big East

Marquette at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Valparaiso at Bradley, 6 p.m.

Drake at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

MIssouri State at Northern Iowa, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

AP Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (26) 19-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2

3. Oregon 17-2 671 4

4. UConn 18-1 665 3

5. Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5

6. Stanford 18-2 599 6

7. N.C. State 19-1 552 8

8. UCLA 18-1 528 10

9. Mississippi St. 18-3 500 9

10. Oregon St. 16-4 479 7

11. DePaul 19-2 437 11

12. Gonzaga 20-1 382 13

13. Kentucky 15-3 380 12

14. Florida St. 17-3 379 14

15. Texas A&M 17-3 352 15

16. Arizona 16-3 288 18

17. Maryland 16-4 273 20

18. Iowa 17-3 240 19

19. Arizona St. 15-5 212 16

20. Indiana 15-5 152 17

21. South Dakota 19-2 127 24

22. Tennessee 16-4 125 23

23. Northwestern 17-3 111 22

24. Missouri St. 16-3 73 —

25. Arkansas 16-4 56 21

Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, Florida Gulf Coast 7, TCU 7, LSU 2, Rutgers 1, Stony Brook 1, Texas 1, West Virginia 1.

Monday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 13 Kentucky 68, Auburn 61

No. 20 Indiana 65, Minnesota 52

Tuesday’s Game

AP top 25

No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa State, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

AP top 25

No. 21 South Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.

Big 12

TCU at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas, 8 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Washington 4, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3 (SO)

Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2 (OT)

Toronto 5, Nashville 2

St. Louis at Vancouver, late

Anaheim at San Jose, late

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 115, Detroit 100

Miami 113, Orlando 92

Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 97

Sacramento 133, Minnesota 129 (OT)

Chicago 110, San Antonio 109

Houston at Utah, late

Tuesday’s Games

Golden State at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

NFL Football

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

America’s Line

NFL

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Super Bowl

Chiefs 1 (54.5) 49ers

