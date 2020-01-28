Iowa Western
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Men’s Basketball
Northeast at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Northeast at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at Iowa Central Duals, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at Sioux City Open, 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Jan. 27
Thomas Jefferson 49, St. Albert 36
Carroll 48, Lewis Central 47
Cornerstone Christian 61, Heartland Christian 53
Tuesday, Jan 28
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Creston at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
St. Albert at Logan Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Frontier Conference tourney
Friday, Jan. 31
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Exira-EHK at AHSTW, 5 p.m.
Iowa Prep Basketball Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Iowa City, West (9) 9-1 124 3
2. Cedar Falls (2) 9-1 108 4
3. Waukee (1) 10-1 96 1
4. Ankeny Centennial (1) 13-1 91 6
5. Dubuque Senior 10-1 80 8
6. North Scott, Eldridge 12-1 69 7
7. Waterloo, West 9-2 49 2
8. Abraham Lincoln 13-1 37 NR
9. Dubuque, Hempstead 10-3 21 5
(tie) Ankeny 11-2 21 9
Others receiving votes: Valley, West Des Moines 9. Davenport, Central 4. Lewis Central 3. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1. Indianola 1. Sioux City, East 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norwalk (7) 11-2 116 1
2. Marion (2) 12-1 115 2
3. Dav. Assumption (3) 10-2 100 3
4. Carroll 9-1 92 4
5. Pella (1) 11-2 80 5
6. Mount Vernon 11-2 61 7
7. MOC-Floyd Valley 12-2 45 8
8. Glenwood 11-3 36 9
9. Winterset 9-3 28 6
10. Clear Lake 11-2 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 14. Keokuk 8. Ballard 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux (11) 15-0 127 1
2. Treynor 14-1 104 3
3. North Linn (2) 13-0 97 4
4. Camanche 11-1 94 2
5. Van Meter 14-0 80 7
6. Dyersville Beckman 12-2 74 6
7. Boyden-Hull 12-2 44 5
8. West Branch 12-1 26 T9
9. Western Christian 11-3 24 8
10. Aplington-Pksburg 10-1 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 13. Albia 6. AHSTW 5. Monticello 3. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Easton Valley (9) 14-0 123 1
2. WACO (2) 15-0 106 3
3. West Fork (1) 15-1 94 5
4. Lake Mills 14-1 79 6
5. Montezuma 11-1 74 4
6. Algona Garrigan (1) 12-2 54 2
7. St. Mary’s 11-2 43 7
8. Mart.-St. Marys 13-1 42 10
9. South O’Brien 11-3 35 8
10. Mount Ayr 12-1 14 9
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 13. Lamoni 8. Newell-Fonda 6. East Mills 5. New London 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Keota 3. Springville 2. Stanton 2. Siouxland Community Christian 1. Highland, Riverside 1. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 1.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan 27
Thomas Jefferson 41, St. Albert 37
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian vs. College View, 7:30 p.m.
Creston at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at East Mills, 6 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Lewis Central at Creston double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Red Oak, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Missouri River Conference meet at Sioux City Heelan, 4 p.m.
St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW, Tri-Center at East Mills double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at West Harrison quad, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.
Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.
AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.
Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Council Bluffs at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Missouri River Conference meet, 5 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (15) 17-1 782 2
2. Gonzaga (17) 21-1 780 1
3. Kansas 16-3 711 3
4. San Diego State 21-0 701 4
5. Louisville 17-3 646 5
6. Florida State 17-2 632 6
7. Dayton 18-2 593 7
8. Duke 16-3 565 8
9. Seton Hall 15-4 521 10
10. Villanova 16-3 511 11
11. West Virginia 16-3 432 15
12. Oregon 17-4 424 13
13. Kentucky 15-4 414 14
14. Michigan State 15-5 403 9
15. Maryland 16-4 362 17
16. Auburn 17-2 312 16
17. Butler 16-4 282 12
18. Iowa 14-5 268 19
19. Illinois 15-5 235 22
20. Houston 16-4 157 24
21. Colorado 16-4 121 —
22. Wichita State 17-3 115 22
23. Penn State 14-5 76 —
24. LSU 15-4 74 —
25. Rutgers 15-5 72 25
Others receiving votes: Arizona 49, Texas Tech 47, Creighton 41, Ohio State 14, Indiana 14, Tulsa 12, Saint Mary’s 8, Yale 7, Marquette 7, Arkansas 6, Northern Iowa 2, Stanford 1, Southern Cal 1, Memphis 1, ETSU 1.
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (44) 17-1 1578 1
2. Gonzaga (19) 21-1 1552 2
3. Kansas (1) 16-3 1434 3
4. San Diego St. 21-0 1408 4
5. Florida St. 17-2 1318 5
6. Louisville 17-3 1277 6
7. Dayton 18-2 1163 7
8. Villanova 16-3 1110 9
9. Duke 16-3 1084 8
10. Seton Hall 15-4 1055 10
11. Oregon 17-4 926 12
12. West Virginia 16-3 874 14
13. Kentucky 15-4 839 15
14. Michigan St. 15-5 751 11
15. Maryland 16-4 650 17
16. Butler 16-4 631 13
17. Auburn 17-2 619 16
18. Iowa 14-5 545 19
19. Illinois 15-5 483 21
20. Colorado 16-4 314 23
21. Houston 16-4 296 25
22. LSU 15-4 260 —
23. Wichita St. 17-3 161 —
24. Penn St. 14-5 114 —
25. Rutgers 15-5 102 24
Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Purdue 6, Rhode Island 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, SMU 3, Tulsa 3, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Wisconsin 1.
Monday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 3 Kansas 65, Oklahoma State 50
No. 18 Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62
Tuesday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 5 Florida State at Virginia, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Villanova vs. St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, 5:30 p.m.
No. 9 Duke vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
No. 16 Butler at Georgetown, 8 p.m.
No. 17 Auburn at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
No. 25 Rutgers vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 1 Baylor at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
No. 4 San Diego State at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
No. 6 Louisville at Boston College, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Dayton at Duquesne, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. DePaul, 5:30 p.m.
No. 12 West Virginia at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m.
No. 14 Michigan State vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
No. 21 Houston at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
No. 22 LSU vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.
No. 24 Penn State vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
Big East
Marquette at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Valparaiso at Bradley, 6 p.m.
Drake at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
MIssouri State at Northern Iowa, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 19-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2
3. Oregon 17-2 671 4
4. UConn 18-1 665 3
5. Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5
6. Stanford 18-2 599 6
7. N.C. State 19-1 552 8
8. UCLA 18-1 528 10
9. Mississippi St. 18-3 500 9
10. Oregon St. 16-4 479 7
11. DePaul 19-2 437 11
12. Gonzaga 20-1 382 13
13. Kentucky 15-3 380 12
14. Florida St. 17-3 379 14
15. Texas A&M 17-3 352 15
16. Arizona 16-3 288 18
17. Maryland 16-4 273 20
18. Iowa 17-3 240 19
19. Arizona St. 15-5 212 16
20. Indiana 15-5 152 17
21. South Dakota 19-2 127 24
22. Tennessee 16-4 125 23
23. Northwestern 17-3 111 22
24. Missouri St. 16-3 73 —
25. Arkansas 16-4 56 21
Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, Florida Gulf Coast 7, TCU 7, LSU 2, Rutgers 1, Stony Brook 1, Texas 1, West Virginia 1.
Monday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 13 Kentucky 68, Auburn 61
No. 20 Indiana 65, Minnesota 52
Tuesday’s Game
AP top 25
No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa State, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
AP top 25
No. 21 South Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.
Big 12
TCU at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Kansas State at Kansas, 8 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Washington 4, Montreal 2
New Jersey 4, Ottawa 3 (SO)
Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2 (OT)
Toronto 5, Nashville 2
St. Louis at Vancouver, late
Anaheim at San Jose, late
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 115, Detroit 100
Miami 113, Orlando 92
Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 97
Sacramento 133, Minnesota 129 (OT)
Chicago 110, San Antonio 109
Houston at Utah, late
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
NFL Football
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Super Bowl
Chiefs 1 (54.5) 49ers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.