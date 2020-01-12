Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Jan. 11

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Northeast, late

Women’s Basketball

Northeast 70, IWCC 63

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Men’s Basketball

Marshalltown at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Marshalltown at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Wrestling

Iowa Central at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Indian Hills, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Western Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Jan 11

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, late

Glenwood 72, Red Oak 36

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Underwood 48, Fremont-Mills 36

St. Albert 65, Ankeny Christian Academy 57

Millard South 58, Lewis Central 51

Bellevue West 59, Abraham Lincoln 53

Monday, Jan. 13

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

Omaha Mount Michael at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Creston, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan, 7 p.m.

Creston at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 11

Glenwood 62, Red Oak 57

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Thomas Jefferson 49, Plattsmouth 38

St. Albert 67, Treynor 43

Millard South 59, Lewis Central 41

Abraham Lincoln 54, Bellevue West 43

Monday, Jan. 13

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Boystown, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Harlan, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Creston, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.

Riverside at MVAO, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Creston at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak, 6 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Underwood at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Riverside at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Monday, Jan. 13

Treynor at West Monona quad, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Abraham Lincoln, Underwood at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Omaha Westside triangular, 5 p.m.

AHSTW quad, 5:30 p.m.

Treynor at Missouri Valley triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center quad, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 11:30 a.m.

Riverside at Mount Ayr, 5 p.m.

Underwood at Basehor Linwood Invite, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Abraham Lincoln at Rock Valley tourney, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Ankeny tourney, 10 a.m.

St. Albert, Tri-Center at Griswold, 9 a.m.

Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 10 a.m.

AHSTW at Le Mars tournament, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Mount Ayr, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Atlantic at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Council Bluffs at Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt Invite, 9 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25 games

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62

No. 2 Duke 90, Wake Forest 59

No. 4 Baylor 67, No. 3 Kansas 55

No. 5 Auburn 82, Georgia 60

No. 7 San Diego State vs. Boise State, late

No. 9 Oregon vs. Arizona State, late

Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio State 54

No. 13 Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64

No. 14 Kentucky 76, Alabama 67

No. 15 Dayton 88, UMass 60

No. 16 Villanova 80, Georgetown 66

No. 17 West Virginia 66, No. 22 Texas Tech 54

Syracuse 63, No. 18 Virginia 55

Wisconsin 58, No. 20 Penn State 49

Big Ten

Illinois 54, Rutgers 51

Northwestern 62, Nebraska 57

Big 12

TCU 52, Oklahoma State 40

Iowa State 81, Oklahoma 68

Texas 64, Kansas State 50

Big East

Creighton 77, Xavier 65

St. John’s 74, DePaul 67

Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55

MVC

Indiana State 65, Illinois State 52

Valparaiso 66, Drake 61

Loyala Chicago 78, Evansville 44

Northern Iowa 80, Missouri State 57

Bradley 67, Southern Illinois 48

AP Top 25 games

Sunday’s Games

No. 8 Michigan State at Purdue, 11 a.m.

No. 19 Michigan at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

No. 21 Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Wichita State vs. UConn at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 11 a.m.

No. 24 Arizona at Oregon State, 9 p.m.

No. 25 Colorado vs. Utah, 5 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1 (OT)

Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Edmonton at Calgary, late

Columbus at Vegas, late

Dallas at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

Houston 139, Minnesota 109

Chicago 108, Detroit 99

Boston 140, New Orleans 105

L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110

Dallas 109, Philadelphia 91

Cleveland 111, Denver 103

Milwaukee at Portland, late

Sunday’s Games

Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.

NFL Football

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Sunday

CHIEFS 9.5 (51.0) Texans

PACKERS 4 (47.0) Seahawks

College Football

CFP National Championship

LSU 6 (69.5) Clemson

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Re-signed OF Brett Gardner to a one-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jonathan Villar, RHP Jose Ureña and LHP Adam Conley on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned Fs Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan and G Justin James to Stockton (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Tosh Lupoi defensive line and run game coordinator.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Brayden Coombs special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Ben Street on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled G Evan Cormier from Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS —Recalled D Eric Knodel from Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY — Signed M Gedion Zelalem.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Wisconsin men’s hockey F Linus Weissbach one game.

