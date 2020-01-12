Iowa Western
Saturday, Jan. 11
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, late
Women’s Basketball
Northeast 70, IWCC 63
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Men’s Basketball
Marshalltown at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Marshalltown at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Wrestling
Iowa Central at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Indian Hills, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Western Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Jan 11
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, late
Glenwood 72, Red Oak 36
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Underwood 48, Fremont-Mills 36
St. Albert 65, Ankeny Christian Academy 57
Millard South 58, Lewis Central 51
Bellevue West 59, Abraham Lincoln 53
Monday, Jan. 13
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.
Omaha Mount Michael at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan, 7 p.m.
Creston at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 11
Glenwood 62, Red Oak 57
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Thomas Jefferson 49, Plattsmouth 38
St. Albert 67, Treynor 43
Millard South 59, Lewis Central 41
Abraham Lincoln 54, Bellevue West 43
Monday, Jan. 13
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Griswold, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Boystown, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Harlan, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Creston, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.
Riverside at MVAO, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Creston at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 6 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Monday, Jan. 13
Treynor at West Monona quad, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Abraham Lincoln, Underwood at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Omaha Westside triangular, 5 p.m.
AHSTW quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center quad, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 11:30 a.m.
Riverside at Mount Ayr, 5 p.m.
Underwood at Basehor Linwood Invite, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Abraham Lincoln at Rock Valley tourney, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Ankeny tourney, 10 a.m.
St. Albert, Tri-Center at Griswold, 9 a.m.
Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 10 a.m.
AHSTW at Le Mars tournament, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Mount Ayr, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Jan. 13
Atlantic at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Council Bluffs at Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt Invite, 9 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25 games
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62
No. 2 Duke 90, Wake Forest 59
No. 4 Baylor 67, No. 3 Kansas 55
No. 5 Auburn 82, Georgia 60
No. 7 San Diego State vs. Boise State, late
No. 9 Oregon vs. Arizona State, late
Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio State 54
No. 13 Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64
No. 14 Kentucky 76, Alabama 67
No. 15 Dayton 88, UMass 60
No. 16 Villanova 80, Georgetown 66
No. 17 West Virginia 66, No. 22 Texas Tech 54
Syracuse 63, No. 18 Virginia 55
Wisconsin 58, No. 20 Penn State 49
Big Ten
Illinois 54, Rutgers 51
Northwestern 62, Nebraska 57
Big 12
TCU 52, Oklahoma State 40
Iowa State 81, Oklahoma 68
Texas 64, Kansas State 50
Big East
Creighton 77, Xavier 65
St. John’s 74, DePaul 67
Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55
MVC
Indiana State 65, Illinois State 52
Valparaiso 66, Drake 61
Loyala Chicago 78, Evansville 44
Northern Iowa 80, Missouri State 57
Bradley 67, Southern Illinois 48
AP Top 25 games
Sunday’s Games
No. 8 Michigan State at Purdue, 11 a.m.
No. 19 Michigan at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
No. 21 Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Wichita State vs. UConn at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 11 a.m.
No. 24 Arizona at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
No. 25 Colorado vs. Utah, 5 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3
Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1 (OT)
Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0
New Jersey 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Anaheim 2
Edmonton at Calgary, late
Columbus at Vegas, late
Dallas at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Nashville at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
Houston 139, Minnesota 109
Chicago 108, Detroit 99
Boston 140, New Orleans 105
L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110
Dallas 109, Philadelphia 91
Cleveland 111, Denver 103
Milwaukee at Portland, late
Sunday’s Games
Miami at New York, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7 p.m.
NFL Football
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10
Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Sunday
CHIEFS 9.5 (51.0) Texans
PACKERS 4 (47.0) Seahawks
College Football
CFP National Championship
LSU 6 (69.5) Clemson
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Re-signed OF Brett Gardner to a one-year contract.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jonathan Villar, RHP Jose Ureña and LHP Adam Conley on one-year contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned Fs Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan and G Justin James to Stockton (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Tosh Lupoi defensive line and run game coordinator.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Brayden Coombs special teams coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Ben Street on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled G Evan Cormier from Binghamton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS —Recalled D Eric Knodel from Reading (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY — Signed M Gedion Zelalem.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Wisconsin men’s hockey F Linus Weissbach one game.
