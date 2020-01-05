Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Jan. 4

Men’s Basketball

North Iowa Area 100, IWCC 88

Women’s Basketball

IWCC 76, Iowa Central 56

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Lamar, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 4

Indianola 75, Lewis Central 69

Urbandale 69, Thomas Jefferson 40

Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 51

Blue Valley Northwest 67, Treynor 40

Monday, Jan. 6

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Lewis Central at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Riverside at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Harlan at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Louisville at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Glenwood, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 11

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Fremont-Miils vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.

Ankeny Christian Academy vs. St. Albert, 2:30 p.m.

Lewis Central vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 4

Urbandale 54, Thomas Jefferson 35

Lewis Central 71, Indianola 55

St. Albert 56, Atlantic 48

Heartland Christian 53, Whiting 36

Monday, Jan. 6

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Lewis Central at Harlan, 6 p.m.

Red Oak at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Treynor at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Underwood at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Lewis Central at Clarinda, 6 p.m.

Harlan at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 4 p.m.

Shenandoah vs. Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Red Oak at Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.

Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center

Plattsmouth vs. Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.

Treynor vs. St. Albert, 1 p.m.

Millard South vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.

Bellevue West vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 4

Lewis Central at West Des Moines Valley tourney, 10 a.m.

Riverside at North Kansas City tourney, TBC

Underwood at Omaha Creighton Prep, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

AHSTW, Sidney, Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Millard South at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City Heelan at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central, Glenwood at Shenandoah quad, 5 p.m.

St. Albert quad, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW quad, 5:30 p.m.

Treynor at Conestoga, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Underwood at Rollin Dyer Tourney, Atlantic, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Underwood at Winterset tourney, 9:30 a.m.

Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.

St. Albert, Treynor at Tri-Center tourney, 10 a.m.

Glenwood at Ames Invite, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Bellevue West at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Lewis Central at Sioux City West, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Council Bluffs at Des Moines East Invite, 11 a.m.

Lewis Central at Johnston, 11 a.m.

NCAA Football

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

New Orleans

Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25 games

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, late

No. 2 Duke 95, Miami 62

No. 3 Kansas 60, No. 16 West Virginia 53

No. 4 Oregon 69, Utah 64

No. 6 Baylor 59, Texas 44

No. 18 Florida State 78, No. 7 Louisville 65

No. 8 Auburn 80, Mississippi State 68

Georgia 65, No. 9 Memphis 62

Marquette 71, No. 10 Villanova 60

No. 11 Butler 71, Creighton 57

No. 13 San Diego State at Utah State, late

No. 15 Maryland 75, Indiana 59

No. 17 Kentucky 71, Missouri 59

No. 19 Virginia 65, Virginia Tech 39

No. 21 Penn State 89, No. 23 Iowa 86

No. 22 Texas Tech 85, Oklahoma State 50

No. 24 Wichita State 74, Mississippi 54

No. 25 Arizona vs. Arizona State, late

Big 12

Oklahoma 66, Kansas State 61

TCU 81, Iowa State 79

Big East

Providence 66, DePaul 65

MVC

Southern Illinois 67, Illinois State 55

Drake 80, Indiana State 76

Valpo 81, Evansville 79

Northern Iowa 69, Bradley 64

Loyola Chicago 62, Missouri State 58

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton 4, Boston 1

San Jose 3, Columbus 2

Buffalo 3, Florida 2

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4

Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

Colorado 5, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia at Arizona, late

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, late

Nashville at Los Angeles, late

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 140, Clippers 114

Toronto 121, Brooklyn 102

Utah 109, Orlando 96

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, late

Atlanta 116, Indiana 111

Boston 111, Chicago 104

Washington 128, Denver 114

Detroit at Golden State, late

San Antonio at Milwaukee, late

Charlotte at Dallas, late

New Orleans at Sacramento, late

NFL Football

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19

Tennessee at New England, late

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

NFL Calendar

Jan. 26 — Pro Bowl.

Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT

March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT

March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Sunday

SAINTS 7.5 (49.5) Vikings

Seahawks 2 (45.0) EAGLES

