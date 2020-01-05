Iowa Western
Saturday, Jan. 4
Men’s Basketball
North Iowa Area 100, IWCC 88
Women’s Basketball
IWCC 76, Iowa Central 56
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Lamar, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA Duals in Miami, Okla., 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 4
Indianola 75, Lewis Central 69
Urbandale 69, Thomas Jefferson 40
Heartland Christian 73 Whiting 51
Blue Valley Northwest 67, Treynor 40
Monday, Jan. 6
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Lewis Central at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Red Oak at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Riverside at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Harlan at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Louisville at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Glenwood, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan 11
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 6:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Fremont-Miils vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.
Ankeny Christian Academy vs. St. Albert, 2:30 p.m.
Lewis Central vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 4
Urbandale 54, Thomas Jefferson 35
Lewis Central 71, Indianola 55
St. Albert 56, Atlantic 48
Heartland Christian 53, Whiting 36
Monday, Jan. 6
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Lewis Central at Harlan, 6 p.m.
Red Oak at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Treynor at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Underwood at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Harlan at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 4 p.m.
Shenandoah vs. Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Red Oak at Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.
Jennie Ed Shootout at Mid-America Center
Plattsmouth vs. Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.
Treynor vs. St. Albert, 1 p.m.
Millard South vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.
Bellevue West vs. Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Jan. 4
Lewis Central at West Des Moines Valley tourney, 10 a.m.
Riverside at North Kansas City tourney, TBC
Underwood at Omaha Creighton Prep, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
AHSTW, Sidney, Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Millard South at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City Heelan at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central, Glenwood at Shenandoah quad, 5 p.m.
St. Albert quad, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at Conestoga, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Underwood at Rollin Dyer Tourney, Atlantic, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Underwood at Winterset tourney, 9:30 a.m.
Lewis Central at Iowa City West, 9 a.m.
St. Albert, Treynor at Tri-Center tourney, 10 a.m.
Glenwood at Ames Invite, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Bellevue West at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Lewis Central at Sioux City West, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Council Bluffs at Des Moines East Invite, 11 a.m.
Lewis Central at Johnston, 11 a.m.
NCAA Football
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans
Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25 games
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, late
No. 2 Duke 95, Miami 62
No. 3 Kansas 60, No. 16 West Virginia 53
No. 4 Oregon 69, Utah 64
No. 6 Baylor 59, Texas 44
No. 18 Florida State 78, No. 7 Louisville 65
No. 8 Auburn 80, Mississippi State 68
Georgia 65, No. 9 Memphis 62
Marquette 71, No. 10 Villanova 60
No. 11 Butler 71, Creighton 57
No. 13 San Diego State at Utah State, late
No. 15 Maryland 75, Indiana 59
No. 17 Kentucky 71, Missouri 59
No. 19 Virginia 65, Virginia Tech 39
No. 21 Penn State 89, No. 23 Iowa 86
No. 22 Texas Tech 85, Oklahoma State 50
No. 24 Wichita State 74, Mississippi 54
No. 25 Arizona vs. Arizona State, late
Big 12
Oklahoma 66, Kansas State 61
TCU 81, Iowa State 79
Big East
Providence 66, DePaul 65
MVC
Southern Illinois 67, Illinois State 55
Drake 80, Indiana State 76
Valpo 81, Evansville 79
Northern Iowa 69, Bradley 64
Loyola Chicago 62, Missouri State 58
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton 4, Boston 1
San Jose 3, Columbus 2
Buffalo 3, Florida 2
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Vegas 5, St. Louis 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3
Colorado 5, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia at Arizona, late
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, late
Nashville at Los Angeles, late
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 140, Clippers 114
Toronto 121, Brooklyn 102
Utah 109, Orlando 96
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, late
Atlanta 116, Indiana 111
Boston 111, Chicago 104
Washington 128, Denver 114
Detroit at Golden State, late
San Antonio at Milwaukee, late
Charlotte at Dallas, late
New Orleans at Sacramento, late
NFL Football
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19
Tennessee at New England, late
Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
NFL Calendar
Jan. 26 — Pro Bowl.
Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.
Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT
March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT
March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Sunday
SAINTS 7.5 (49.5) Vikings
Seahawks 2 (45.0) EAGLES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.