Iowa Western

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Men’s Basketball

Marshalltown at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Marshalltown at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Wrestling

Iowa Central at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Indian Hills, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Western Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City East 51

St. Albert 51, Omaha Mount Michael 48

Thomas Jefferson 45, Sioux City North 40

Glenwood 74, Harlan 67

AHSTW 73, Riverside 39

Treynor 79, Creston 52

Tri-Center 49, Logan-Magnolia 42

IKM-Manning 63, Underwood 58

East Mills 74, Clarinda Academy 36

Thursday, Jan. 16

Creston at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Underwood at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Abraham Lincoln 49, Sioux City East 47

Thomas Jefferson 45, Sioux City North 21

Heartland Christian 54, Boystown 48

Glenwood 81, Harlan 45

AHSTW 88, Riverside 14

Creston 44, Treynor 39

Logan-Magnolia 57, Tri-Center 24

Underwood 54, IKM-Manning 45

Thursday, Jan. 16

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.

Creston at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Riverside at MVAO, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak, 6 p.m.

Underwood at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Riverside at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Thursday, Jan. 16

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center quad, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 11:30 a.m.

Riverside at Mount Ayr, 5 p.m.

Underwood at Basehor Linwood Invite, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Abraham Lincoln at Rock Valley tourney, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Ankeny tourney, 10 a.m.

St. Albert, Tri-Center at Griswold, 9 a.m.

Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 10 a.m.

AHSTW at Le Mars tournament, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Mount Ayr, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Thursday, Jan. 16

Council Bluffs at Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt Invite, 9 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25 games

Tuesday

Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72

No. 6 Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52

No. 7 San Diego State at Fresno State, late

No. 11 Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68 (OT)

No. 12 West Virginia 81, TCU 49

No. 13 Dayton 79, VCU 65

No. 14 Villanova 79, DePaul 75 (OT)

Wisconsin 56, No. 17 Maryland 54

No. 21 Ohio State 80, Nebraska 68

No. 23 Texas Tech 77, Kansas State 63

Big Ten

Iowa 75, Northwestern 62

AP Top 25 games

Wednesday

No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m.

No. 5 Butler vs. No. 18 Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.

No. 9 Florida State vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Wichita State at Temple, 8 p.m.

No. 25 Creighton at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

Big East

Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

AP Top 25 games

Thursday

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon at Washington State, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado at Arizona State, 8 p.m.

No. 22 Memphis vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

MVC

Illinois State at Drake, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women

AP Top 25

Tuesday’s Game

No. 4 UConn at Memphis, late

AP Top 25

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Baylor at Kansas, 7 p.m.

No. 17 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

AP Top 25

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, 8 p.m.

No. 4 UConn at UCF, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Boston College, 6 p.m.

No. 9 N.C. State vs. No. 13 Florida State, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. LSU, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m.

No. 15 Indiana vs. Northwestern, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Maryland vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Tennessee at Florida, 5 p.m.

No. 25 South Dakota at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

AP Top 25

Friday’s Games

No. 7 UCLA at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon State vs. California, 9 p.m.

No. 14 DePaul at Xavier, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona State at Washington, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Missouri State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona at Washington State, 9 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 4, Vegas 2

Columbus 3, Boston 0

N.Y. Islanders 8, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3 (SO)

Toronto 7, New Jersey 4

Chicago 3, Ottawa 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 0

San Jose at Arizona, late

Dallas at Colorado, late

Nashville at Edmonton, late

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NCAA Football

CFP National Championship

LSU 42, Clemson 25

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110

Utah 118, Brooklyn 107

Memphis 121, Houston 110

Milwaukee 128, New York 102

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, late

Dallas at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

America’s Line

NFL

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Sunday

CHIEFS 7.5 (51.0) Titans

49ERS 7 (45.0) Packers

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Eric Hanhold outright to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Matt Hall for assignment. Assigned RHP Dario Agrazal outright to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHPs Trevor Rosenthal and Braden Shipley to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Miguel Sanó on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Eric Cressey director of player health and performance, Donovan Santas assistant director of player health and performance and Brett McCabe major league strength and conditioning coach. Promoted physical therapist and assistant trainer Michael Schuk to director of sports medicine and rehabilitation, assistant trainer Tim Lentych to head trainer and head trainer Steve Donohue to director of medical services.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Casey Jacobson coordinator of minor league development, James Ogden coordinator of minor league pitching performance, Steven Pollakov Dominican hitting analytics coordinator/piching performance, Mike Mason assistant minor league coordinator/pitching performance, Carlos Chantres assistant minor league coordinator/pitching development, Javier Guerrero minor league coordinator/mental skills, Cory Kennedy head of minor league strength and conditioning and performance science, Doug Jarrow minor league rehabilitation strength and conditioning coordinator and Mike McNulty minor league training coordinator.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Austin Dean to St.Louis for OF Diowill Burgos.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated OF Odúbel Herrera for assignment. Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Cincinnati.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a two-year contract.

International League

SYRACUSE METS — Named D.J. Carrasco pitching coach and Rich Donnelly bench coach.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP David Roseboom.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed C/INF Albert Cordero.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Detroit G Derrick Rose $25,000 for throwing a pen across the court and into the spectator stands.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Kenny Wooten to a two-way contract.

Women’s NBA

WNBA/WNBAPA — Reached agreement on a new eight-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), pending ratification by the players and the league’s Board of Governors, effective from the 2020-27 seasons.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Katie Smith assistant coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived/injured TE Alex Gray and DT RaShede Hageman.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — TE Antonio Gates announced his retirement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Dillon Mitchell to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted assistant director of college scouting Tim Gribble to director of college scouting.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Libor Hajek to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year contract.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned D Jeff Taylor to Maine (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Felix Chamberland.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Edison Flores on permanent transfer from Atlético Monarcas Morelia (Liga MX-Mexico).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D John Tolkin.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Announced the addition of a franchise in West Chester, Pa. to begin play for the 2020 season.

TENNIS

TENNIS ANTI-DOPING PROGRAMME — Suspended Nicolas Jarry provisionally, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Robb Smith defensive coordinator.

UMKC — Named Ryan Pore men’s soccer coach.

