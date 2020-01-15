Iowa Western
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Men’s Basketball
Marshalltown at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Marshalltown at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Wrestling
Iowa Central at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Indian Hills, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Western Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City East 51
St. Albert 51, Omaha Mount Michael 48
Thomas Jefferson 45, Sioux City North 40
Glenwood 74, Harlan 67
AHSTW 73, Riverside 39
Treynor 79, Creston 52
Tri-Center 49, Logan-Magnolia 42
IKM-Manning 63, Underwood 58
East Mills 74, Clarinda Academy 36
Thursday, Jan. 16
Creston at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Abraham Lincoln 49, Sioux City East 47
Thomas Jefferson 45, Sioux City North 21
Heartland Christian 54, Boystown 48
Glenwood 81, Harlan 45
AHSTW 88, Riverside 14
Creston 44, Treynor 39
Logan-Magnolia 57, Tri-Center 24
Underwood 54, IKM-Manning 45
Thursday, Jan. 16
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.
Creston at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Riverside at MVAO, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 6 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Thursday, Jan. 16
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center quad, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 11:30 a.m.
Riverside at Mount Ayr, 5 p.m.
Underwood at Basehor Linwood Invite, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Abraham Lincoln at Rock Valley tourney, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Ankeny tourney, 10 a.m.
St. Albert, Tri-Center at Griswold, 9 a.m.
Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 10 a.m.
AHSTW at Le Mars tournament, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Mount Ayr, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Jan. 16
Council Bluffs at Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt Invite, 9 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25 games
Tuesday
Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72
No. 6 Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52
No. 7 San Diego State at Fresno State, late
No. 11 Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68 (OT)
No. 12 West Virginia 81, TCU 49
No. 13 Dayton 79, VCU 65
No. 14 Villanova 79, DePaul 75 (OT)
Wisconsin 56, No. 17 Maryland 54
No. 21 Ohio State 80, Nebraska 68
No. 23 Texas Tech 77, Kansas State 63
Big Ten
Iowa 75, Northwestern 62
AP Top 25 games
Wednesday
No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m.
No. 5 Butler vs. No. 18 Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.
No. 9 Florida State vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Kentucky at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
No. 16 Wichita State at Temple, 8 p.m.
No. 25 Creighton at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
AP Top 25 games
Thursday
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon at Washington State, 8 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado at Arizona State, 8 p.m.
No. 22 Memphis vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
MVC
Illinois State at Drake, 7 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women
AP Top 25
Tuesday’s Game
No. 4 UConn at Memphis, late
AP Top 25
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor at Kansas, 7 p.m.
No. 17 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
AP Top 25
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, 8 p.m.
No. 4 UConn at UCF, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Boston College, 6 p.m.
No. 9 N.C. State vs. No. 13 Florida State, 5 p.m.
No. 10 Mississippi State vs. LSU, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m.
No. 15 Indiana vs. Northwestern, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
No. 20 Maryland vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.
No. 22 Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
No. 24 Tennessee at Florida, 5 p.m.
No. 25 South Dakota at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
AP Top 25
Friday’s Games
No. 7 UCLA at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon State vs. California, 9 p.m.
No. 14 DePaul at Xavier, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Arizona State at Washington, 9 p.m.
No. 19 Missouri State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona at Washington State, 9 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 4, Vegas 2
Columbus 3, Boston 0
N.Y. Islanders 8, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3 (SO)
Toronto 7, New Jersey 4
Chicago 3, Ottawa 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 0
San Jose at Arizona, late
Dallas at Colorado, late
Nashville at Edmonton, late
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
NCAA Football
CFP National Championship
LSU 42, Clemson 25
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110
Utah 118, Brooklyn 107
Memphis 121, Houston 110
Milwaukee 128, New York 102
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, late
Dallas at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Sunday
CHIEFS 7.5 (51.0) Titans
49ERS 7 (45.0) Packers
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Eric Hanhold outright to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Matt Hall for assignment. Assigned RHP Dario Agrazal outright to Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHPs Trevor Rosenthal and Braden Shipley to minor league contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Miguel Sanó on a three-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Eric Cressey director of player health and performance, Donovan Santas assistant director of player health and performance and Brett McCabe major league strength and conditioning coach. Promoted physical therapist and assistant trainer Michael Schuk to director of sports medicine and rehabilitation, assistant trainer Tim Lentych to head trainer and head trainer Steve Donohue to director of medical services.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Casey Jacobson coordinator of minor league development, James Ogden coordinator of minor league pitching performance, Steven Pollakov Dominican hitting analytics coordinator/piching performance, Mike Mason assistant minor league coordinator/pitching performance, Carlos Chantres assistant minor league coordinator/pitching development, Javier Guerrero minor league coordinator/mental skills, Cory Kennedy head of minor league strength and conditioning and performance science, Doug Jarrow minor league rehabilitation strength and conditioning coordinator and Mike McNulty minor league training coordinator.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Austin Dean to St.Louis for OF Diowill Burgos.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated OF Odúbel Herrera for assignment. Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Cincinnati.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a two-year contract.
International League
SYRACUSE METS — Named D.J. Carrasco pitching coach and Rich Donnelly bench coach.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP David Roseboom.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed C/INF Albert Cordero.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Detroit G Derrick Rose $25,000 for throwing a pen across the court and into the spectator stands.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Kenny Wooten to a two-way contract.
Women’s NBA
WNBA/WNBAPA — Reached agreement on a new eight-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), pending ratification by the players and the league’s Board of Governors, effective from the 2020-27 seasons.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Katie Smith assistant coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived/injured TE Alex Gray and DT RaShede Hageman.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — TE Antonio Gates announced his retirement.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Dillon Mitchell to reserve/future contracts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted assistant director of college scouting Tim Gribble to director of college scouting.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Libor Hajek to Hartford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year contract.
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned D Jeff Taylor to Maine (ECHL).
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Felix Chamberland.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Edison Flores on permanent transfer from Atlético Monarcas Morelia (Liga MX-Mexico).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D John Tolkin.
United Soccer League
LEAGUE TWO — Announced the addition of a franchise in West Chester, Pa. to begin play for the 2020 season.
TENNIS
TENNIS ANTI-DOPING PROGRAMME — Suspended Nicolas Jarry provisionally, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing.
COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Named Robb Smith defensive coordinator.
UMKC — Named Ryan Pore men’s soccer coach.
