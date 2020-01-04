Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Jan. 4

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at North Iowa Area, 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Iowa Central at IWCC, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Friday, Jan. 3

Lewis Central 62, Glenwood 57

St. Albert 55, Carroll Kuemper 52

Abraham Lincoln 53, Harlan 38

Tri-Center 36, Underwood 23

Saturday, Jan. 4

Lewis Central vs. Indianola at Iowa Western Community College, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 4 p.m.

Whiting at Heartland Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Treynor at Blue Valley Northwest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Friday, Jan. 3

Abraham Lincoln 64, Harlan 39

Glenwood 61, Lewis Central 56

St. Albert 67, Carroll Kuemper 39

Underwood 51, Tri-Center 17

Saturday, Jan. 4

Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 2:30 p.m.

Indianola at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.

Whiting at Heartland Christian, 2 p.m.

IGHSAU Girls Rankings

Class 1-A

School Record LW

1 Montezuma 8-0 1

2 Newell-Fonda 7-0 2

3 Marquette Catholic 8-1 3

4 North Mahaska 6-2 4

5 Algona Garrigan 8-0 7

6 MMCRU 7-0 9

7 Saint Ansgar 6-1 10

8 East Buchanan 6-2 8

9 Clarksville 6-1 5

10 Sigourney 6-2 7

11 Kingsley-Pierson 8-1 11

12 Springville 7-0 12

13 Notre Dame 6-0 13

14 Exira-EHK 7-1 14

15 Central Decatur 5-1 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 2-A

School Record LW

1 Cascade 8-0 1

2 West Hancock 8-0 2

3 North Linn 6-1 3

4 Van Buren County 9-1 4

5 Osage 4-1 5

6 MFL-Mar-Mac 8-2 6

7 West Branch 7-2 7

8 Maquoketa Valley 8-0 8

9 Mount Ayr 5-1 9

10 Western Christian 5-2 14

11 Hudson 8-1 11

12 AHSTW 8-1 12

13 Mediapolis 7-1 13

14 Logan-Magnolia 7-1 10

15 Emmetsburg 5-2 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3-A

School Record LW

1 North Polk 6-2 1

2 Clear Lake 7-0 2

3 Red Oak 8-0 3

4 Sioux City Heelan 4-2 4

5 Crestwood 9-1 5

6 Dike-New Hartford 6-1 6

7 Roland-Story 7-1 7

8 Okoboji 9-0 8

9 Davenport Assumption 6-1 9

10 DM Christian 8-1 11

11 West Liberty 7-0 12

12 West Burlington 6-1 14

13 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7-0 15

14 Waukon 6-3 NR

15 Cherokee 6-3 10

Dropped Out: West Marshall (13)

Class 4-A

School Record LW

1 North Scott 8-0 1

2 Marion 6-0 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 6-0 3

4 Glenwood 9-0 4

5 Gilbert 8-2 5

6 Ballard 6-1 6

7 Lewis Central 4-2 9

8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3 7

9 Mason City 5-3 8

10 Central DeWitt 8-0 10

11 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-2 11

12 Maquoketa 6-2 12

13 Knoxville 7-0 14

14 Carroll 6-2 NR

15 Grinnell 5-2 NR

Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (13), Clear Creek-Amana (15)

Class 5-A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 6-0 1

2 Southeast Polk 8-0 2

3 Johnston 7-1 4

4 WDM Dowling 6-2 3

5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0 5

6 Waukee 6-1 6

7 Cedar Falls 6-2 7

8 Urbandale 7-1 9

9 Waterloo West 7-1 10

10 Ankeny Centennial 4-3 13

11 Ames 5-3 8

12 Davenport North 5-2 14

13 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-3 NR

14 Bettendorf 5-3 NR

15 Abraham Lincoln 6-2 NR

Dropped Out: Sioux City East (11), West Des Moines Valley (12), Dubuque Senior (15)

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 4

Lewis Central at West Des Moines Valley tourney, 10 a.m.

Riverside at North Kansas City tourney, TBC

Underwood at Omaha Creighton Prep, 9 a.m.

NCAA Football

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

New Orleans

Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25 games

Friday’s Game

Wisconsin 61, No. 5 Ohio State 57

Big Ten

Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62

Big East

Georgetown at Seton Hall, late

AP Top 25 games

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

No. 2 Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 16 West Virginia, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Oregon at Utah, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Baylor vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 18 Florida State, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Memphis vs. Georgia, 12 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova at Marquette, 1 p.m.

No. 11 Butler vs. Creighton, 11 a.m.

No. 13 San Diego State at Utah State, 9 p.m.

No. 15 Maryland vs. Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Kentucky vs. Missouri, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

No. 21 Penn State vs. No. 23 Iowa at The Palestra, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.

No. 24 Wichita State vs. Mississippi, 3 p.m.

No. 25 Arizona vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m.

Big 12

Kansas State at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Iowa State at TCU, 5 p.m.

Big East

Providence at DePaul, 1 p.m.

MVC

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Drake, 5 p.m.

Valpo at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Detroit at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at Boston, 12 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 12 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Orlando 105, Miami 85

Portland 122, Washington 103

Boston 109, Atlanta 106

Houston 118, Philadelphia 108

New York at Phoenix, late

New Orleans at Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

NFL Football

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 4

Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

NFL Calendar

Jan. 26 — Pro Bowl.

Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT

March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT

March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Armed Forces Bowl

Tulane 7 (56.5) So Miss

NFL

Saturday

PATRIOTS 5 (43.5) Titans

TEXANS 2.5 (42.5) Bills

Sunday

SAINTS 7.5 (48.5) Vikings

Seahawks 2 (46.0) EAGLES

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.

International League

SYRACUSE METS — Named Brian Schneider manager.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed SS Austin Wobrock.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed 1B Christopher Salvey.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Rashard Causey to a futures contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Fired president and chief executive officer Patrick Boivin. Named CFL COO David Goldstein the interim president and chief executive officer.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick, RW Daniel Sprong and D Chris Wideman to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson the Rochester (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL), D Adam Smith from Florida (ECHL) and D Scott Savage from Maine (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Aron Hyde to become goalkeeper coach with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

THOROUGHBRED RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP — Named John Keitt chief operating officer and Rogers Beasley chief strategy officer.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.

MINNESOTA — Announced wide receivers coach Matt Simon will also assume the duties as co-offensive coordinator. Named Mike Sanford Jr. co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

NEBRSKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Promoted Danielle Beam to associate director of athletics for student development/SWA.

OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.

WAKE FOREST — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.”

WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.

Tags

Recommended for you

