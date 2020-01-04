Iowa Western
Saturday, Jan. 4
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at North Iowa Area, 6 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Iowa Central at IWCC, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Friday, Jan. 3
Lewis Central 62, Glenwood 57
St. Albert 55, Carroll Kuemper 52
Abraham Lincoln 53, Harlan 38
Tri-Center 36, Underwood 23
Saturday, Jan. 4
Lewis Central vs. Indianola at Iowa Western Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 4 p.m.
Whiting at Heartland Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Treynor at Blue Valley Northwest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Friday, Jan. 3
Abraham Lincoln 64, Harlan 39
Glenwood 61, Lewis Central 56
St. Albert 67, Carroll Kuemper 39
Underwood 51, Tri-Center 17
Saturday, Jan. 4
Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale, 2:30 p.m.
Indianola at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.
Whiting at Heartland Christian, 2 p.m.
IGHSAU Girls Rankings
Class 1-A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 8-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 7-0 2
3 Marquette Catholic 8-1 3
4 North Mahaska 6-2 4
5 Algona Garrigan 8-0 7
6 MMCRU 7-0 9
7 Saint Ansgar 6-1 10
8 East Buchanan 6-2 8
9 Clarksville 6-1 5
10 Sigourney 6-2 7
11 Kingsley-Pierson 8-1 11
12 Springville 7-0 12
13 Notre Dame 6-0 13
14 Exira-EHK 7-1 14
15 Central Decatur 5-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2-A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 8-0 1
2 West Hancock 8-0 2
3 North Linn 6-1 3
4 Van Buren County 9-1 4
5 Osage 4-1 5
6 MFL-Mar-Mac 8-2 6
7 West Branch 7-2 7
8 Maquoketa Valley 8-0 8
9 Mount Ayr 5-1 9
10 Western Christian 5-2 14
11 Hudson 8-1 11
12 AHSTW 8-1 12
13 Mediapolis 7-1 13
14 Logan-Magnolia 7-1 10
15 Emmetsburg 5-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3-A
School Record LW
1 North Polk 6-2 1
2 Clear Lake 7-0 2
3 Red Oak 8-0 3
4 Sioux City Heelan 4-2 4
5 Crestwood 9-1 5
6 Dike-New Hartford 6-1 6
7 Roland-Story 7-1 7
8 Okoboji 9-0 8
9 Davenport Assumption 6-1 9
10 DM Christian 8-1 11
11 West Liberty 7-0 12
12 West Burlington 6-1 14
13 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7-0 15
14 Waukon 6-3 NR
15 Cherokee 6-3 10
Dropped Out: West Marshall (13)
Class 4-A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 8-0 1
2 Marion 6-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 6-0 3
4 Glenwood 9-0 4
5 Gilbert 8-2 5
6 Ballard 6-1 6
7 Lewis Central 4-2 9
8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3 7
9 Mason City 5-3 8
10 Central DeWitt 8-0 10
11 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-2 11
12 Maquoketa 6-2 12
13 Knoxville 7-0 14
14 Carroll 6-2 NR
15 Grinnell 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (13), Clear Creek-Amana (15)
Class 5-A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 6-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 8-0 2
3 Johnston 7-1 4
4 WDM Dowling 6-2 3
5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0 5
6 Waukee 6-1 6
7 Cedar Falls 6-2 7
8 Urbandale 7-1 9
9 Waterloo West 7-1 10
10 Ankeny Centennial 4-3 13
11 Ames 5-3 8
12 Davenport North 5-2 14
13 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-3 NR
14 Bettendorf 5-3 NR
15 Abraham Lincoln 6-2 NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (11), West Des Moines Valley (12), Dubuque Senior (15)
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Jan. 4
Lewis Central at West Des Moines Valley tourney, 10 a.m.
Riverside at North Kansas City tourney, TBC
Underwood at Omaha Creighton Prep, 9 a.m.
NCAA Football
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Ohio 30, Nevada 21
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans
Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25 games
Friday’s Game
Wisconsin 61, No. 5 Ohio State 57
Big Ten
Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62
Big East
Georgetown at Seton Hall, late
AP Top 25 games
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
No. 2 Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 16 West Virginia, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Oregon at Utah, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Baylor vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 18 Florida State, 1 p.m.
No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.
No. 9 Memphis vs. Georgia, 12 p.m.
No. 10 Villanova at Marquette, 1 p.m.
No. 11 Butler vs. Creighton, 11 a.m.
No. 13 San Diego State at Utah State, 9 p.m.
No. 15 Maryland vs. Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 17 Kentucky vs. Missouri, 1 p.m.
No. 19 Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
No. 21 Penn State vs. No. 23 Iowa at The Palestra, 1 p.m.
No. 22 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.
No. 24 Wichita State vs. Mississippi, 3 p.m.
No. 25 Arizona vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m.
Big 12
Kansas State at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
Iowa State at TCU, 5 p.m.
Big East
Providence at DePaul, 1 p.m.
MVC
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m.
Indiana State at Drake, 5 p.m.
Valpo at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
Missouri State at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Carolina 3
Detroit at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at Boston, 12 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 12 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Orlando 105, Miami 85
Portland 122, Washington 103
Boston 109, Atlanta 106
Houston 118, Philadelphia 108
New York at Phoenix, late
New Orleans at Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
NFL Football
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4
Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
NFL Calendar
Jan. 26 — Pro Bowl.
Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.
Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT
March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT
March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Armed Forces Bowl
Tulane 7 (56.5) So Miss
NFL
Saturday
PATRIOTS 5 (43.5) Titans
TEXANS 2.5 (42.5) Bills
Sunday
SAINTS 7.5 (48.5) Vikings
Seahawks 2 (46.0) EAGLES
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.
International League
SYRACUSE METS — Named Brian Schneider manager.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed SS Austin Wobrock.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed 1B Christopher Salvey.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Rashard Causey to a futures contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.
Canadian Football League
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Fired president and chief executive officer Patrick Boivin. Named CFL COO David Goldstein the interim president and chief executive officer.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick, RW Daniel Sprong and D Chris Wideman to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson the Rochester (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL), D Adam Smith from Florida (ECHL) and D Scott Savage from Maine (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Aron Hyde to become goalkeeper coach with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
THOROUGHBRED RACING
BREEDERS’ CUP — Named John Keitt chief operating officer and Rogers Beasley chief strategy officer.
COLLEGE
CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.
MINNESOTA — Announced wide receivers coach Matt Simon will also assume the duties as co-offensive coordinator. Named Mike Sanford Jr. co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
NEBRSKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Promoted Danielle Beam to associate director of athletics for student development/SWA.
OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.
WAKE FOREST — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.”
WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.
