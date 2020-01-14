Iowa Western
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Men’s Basketball
Marshalltown at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Marshalltown at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Wrestling
Iowa Central at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Indian Hills, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Western Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Jan. 13
Lewis Central 59, Thomas Jefferson 32
Heartland Christian at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside 45, Logan-Magnolia 42
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.
Omaha Mount Michael at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan, 7 p.m.
Creston at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
AP Prep boys basketball rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (9) 7-0 106 1
2. Waterloo West 7-1 73 4
3. Iowa City West 6-1 69 8
4. Cedar Falls (1) 6-1 68 6
5. Ankeny Centennial 8-1 56 5
6. Dubuque Hempstead 7-1 53 2
7. Sioux City East 7-1 47 3
8. WDM Dowling (1) 8-1 42 7
9. North Scott 9-1 37 NR
10. Dubuque Senior 5-1 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Abraham Lincoln 20. Ankeny 9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2. Indianola 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Carroll (10) 6-0 109 2
2. Mount Vernon (1) 8-0 94 4
3. Algona 8-0 82 5
4. Winterset 6-1 63 6
5. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1 52 3
6. Davenport Assumption 7-2 46 1
7. MOC-Floyd Valley 10-1 44 9
8. Norwalk 5-2 41 7
9. Harlan 7-1 33 8
10. Marion 7-1 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Pella 6. Knoxville 5. Central Clinton, De Witt 5. Glenwood 5. Keokuk 2. Clear Lake 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux (4) 11-0 100 1
2. Camanche (4) 7-0 90 4
3. Treynor (1) 9-1 82 2
4. North Linn (1) 8-0 81 3
5. Dyersville Beckman 8-1 54 5
6. Dike-New Hartford (1) 9-0 53 6
7. Iowa City Regina 7-1 37 7
8. Boyden-Hull 8-1 30 10
9. Van Meter 7-0 23 8
10. Mount Ayr 7-1 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Monticello 14. Osage 7. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Van Buren, Keosauqua 4. Woodward-Granger 3. West Burlington 2. Pella Christian 1. Albia 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Montezuma (6) 7-0 103 2
2. St. Mary’s 9-1 85 1
3. Easton Valley (1) 9-0 84 3
4. Algona Garrigan (2) 10-1 71 5
5. WACO (2) 10-0 70 6
6. West Fork 10-1 56 4
7. Lake Mills 9-1 36 8
8. Siouxland Chris. 10-0 29 7
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8-0 20 10
10. South O’Brien 8-2 14 NR
Others receiving votes: West Bend-Mallard 7. Martensdale-St. Marys 6. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6. Keota 6. New London 5. Moulton-Udell 3. Glidden-Ralston 2. CAM, Anita 2.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 13
Lewis Central 70, Thomas Jefferson 34
Griswold 56, Heartland Christian 40
AHSTW 68, Tri-Center 21
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Boystown, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Harlan, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Creston, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.
Riverside at MVAO, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Creston at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 6 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Cedar Bluffs at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Abraham Lincoln, Underwood at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Omaha Westside triangular, 5 p.m.
AHSTW quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at Missouri Valley triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center quad, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 11:30 a.m.
Riverside at Mount Ayr, 5 p.m.
Underwood at Basehor Linwood Invite, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Abraham Lincoln at Rock Valley tourney, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Ankeny tourney, 10 a.m.
St. Albert, Tri-Center at Griswold, 9 a.m.
Glenwood at Basehor-Linwood tourney, 10 a.m.
AHSTW at Le Mars tournament, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Mount Ayr, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Jan. 16
Council Bluffs at Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Omaha Skutt Invite, 9 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (30) 18-1 1574 1
2. Baylor (31) 13-1 1567 4
3. Duke (4) 15-1 1529 2
4. Auburn 15-0 1359 5
5. Butler 15-1 1299 6
6. Kansas 12-3 1286 3
7. San Diego St. 17-0 1266 7
8. Oregon 14-3 1163 9
9. Florida St. 14-2 1093 10
10. Kentucky 12-3 960 14
11. Louisville 13-3 943 13
12. West Virginia 13-2 911 17
13. Dayton 14-2 842 15
14. Villanova 12-3 822 16
15. Michigan St. 13-4 735 8
16. Wichita St. 15-1 629 23
17. Maryland 13-3 616 12
18. Seton Hall 12-4 496 -
19. Michigan 11-5 358 19
20. Colorado 13-3 345 25
21. Ohio St. 11-5 270 11
22. Memphis 13-3 232 21
23. Texas Tech 10-5 111 22
24. Illinois 12-5 109 -
25. Creighton 13-4 97 -
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn St. 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, N Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon St. 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, ETSU 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, Southern Cal 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (16) 18-1 775 1
2. Baylor (10) 13-1 764 4
3. Duke (6) 15-1 757 2
4. Auburn 15-0 685 5
5. Butler 15-1 660 6
6. San Diego State 17-0 622 7
7. Kansas 12-3 586 3
8. Oregon 14-3 543 9
9. Florida State 14-2 508 10
10. Louisville 13-3 469 11
11. Dayton 14-2 452 15
12. Kentucky 12-3 449 13
13. West Virginia 13-2 432 17
14. Michigan State 13-4 391 8
15. Villanova 12-3 356 16
16. Wichita State 15-1 309 23
17. Maryland 13-3 301 14
18. Seton Hall 12-4 279 25
19. Ohio State 11-5 137 12
20. Michigan 11-5 131 19
21. Colorado 13-3 120 —
22. Memphis 13-3 73 22
23. Texas Tech 10-5 72 21
24. Iowa 11-5 60 —
25. Stanford 14-2 59 —
Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Virginia 51, Arkansas 44, Indiana 38, Arizona 37, Illinois 33, Penn State 23, LSU 22, Rutgers 19, Houston 18, Wisconsin 17, Purdue 15, Northern Iowa 10, TCU 7, Marquette 6, Saint Mary’s 6, Xavier 4, New Mexico 3, Liberty 2, Providence 1, Yale 1.
AP Top 25 games
Monday
No games scheduled
AP Top 25 games
Tuesday
No. 3 Duke at Clemson, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Kansas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
No. 7 San Diego State at Fresno State, 10 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
No. 12 West Virginia vs. TCU, 8 p.m.
No. 13 Dayton vs. VCU, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Villanova vs. DePaul, 7:30 p.m.
No. 17 Maryland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
No. 21 Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.
No. 23 Texas Tech at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
AP Top 25 games
Wednesday
No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m.
No. 5 Butler vs. No. 18 Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m.
No. 9 Florida State vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Kentucky at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
No. 16 Wichita State at Temple, 8 p.m.
No. 25 Creighton at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (20) 16-1 737 4
2. Baylor (7) 13-1 724 6
3. Stanford (1) 15-1 663 5
4. UConn 13-1 651 1
5. Louisville (2) 16-1 605 7
6. Oregon 13-2 601 2
7. UCLA 16-0 588 8
8. Oregon St. 15-1 585 3
9. NC State 15-1 459 9
10. Mississippi St. 15-2 448 13
11. Kentucky 14-2 429 14
12. Texas A&M 14-2 394 10
13. Florida St. 15-2 369 11
14. DePaul 15-2 366 15
15. Indiana 14-3 333 12
16. Gonzaga 16-1 327 16
17. West Virginia 13-1 289 19
18. Arizona St. 13-4 200 —
19. Missouri St. 14-2 186 20
20. Maryland 12-4 159 17
21. Arizona 13-3 157 18
22. Iowa 13-3 109 —
23. Arkansas 14-3 108 21
24. Tennessee 13-3 102 23
25. South Dakota 16-2 86 22
Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.
AP Top 25
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
AP Top 25
Tuesday’s Game
No. 4 UConn at Memphis, 7 p.m.
AP Top 25
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor at Kansas, 7 p.m.
No. 17 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
AP Top 25
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Stanford at No. 6 Oregon, 8 p.m.
No. 4 UConn at UCF, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Boston College, 6 p.m.
No. 9 N.C. State vs. No. 13 Florida State, 5 p.m.
No. 10 Mississippi State vs. LSU, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m.
No. 15 Indiana vs. Northwestern, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
No. 20 Maryland vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.
No. 22 Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
No. 24 Tennessee at Florida, 5 p.m.
No. 25 South Dakota at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Montreal 2, Calgary 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5 (SO)
Washington 2, Carolina 0
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
NCAA Football
CFP National Championship
Clemson vs. LSU, late
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
New Orleans 117, Detroit 110 (OT)
Indiana 101, Philadelphia 95
Boston 113, Chicago 101
Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104
Charlotte at Portland, late
Orlando at Sacramento, late
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Sunday
CHIEFS 7.5 (51.0) Titans
49ERS 7 (45.0) Packers
Transactions
BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, fined the Astros $5 million and forfeited the Astros’ next two first- and second-round draft picks for sign stealing. Suspended former Houston assistant general manager Brandon Taubman through the 2020 World Series for inappropriate conduct in the clubhouse.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Wes Helms manager, Matt Zaleski pitching coach, Howie Clark hitting coach, Mike Daniel coach, Cory Barton trainer and Shawn Powell performance coach of Charlotte (IL); Justin Jirschele manager, Richard Dotson pitching coach, Charlie Romero hitting coach, Devin DeYoung coach, Hyeon Kim trainer and Tim Rodmaker performance coach of Birmingham (SL); Ryan Newman manager, Danny Farquhar pitching coach, Charlie Poe hitting coach, Carson Wooten trainer and George Timke performance coach of Winston-Salem (Carolina); Guillermo Quiroz manager, José Bautista pitching coach, Cole Armstrong hitting coach, Patrick Leyland coach, Joe Geck trainer and Kevin Childs performance coach of Kannapolis (SAL); Mike Gellinger manager, John Ely pitching coach, Cam Seitzer hitting coach, Jeremy Kneebusch trainer and Tyler Gniadek performance coach of Great Falls (Pioneer); Ever Magallanes manager, Felipe Lira pitching coach, Drew Hasler pitching coach, Gary Ward hitting coach, Scott Johnson trainer and Daniel Cobian performance coach/rehab of the AZL White Sox; Chris Getz director of player development; Grace Guerro Zwit senior director of minor league operations; Doug Sisson minor league field coordinator/outfield and baserunning; Everett Teaford minor league pitching coordinator; J.R. Perdew assistant minor league pitching coordinator; Ben Broussard minor league hitting coordinator; Ryan Johansen assistant minor league hitting coordinator; John Orton minor league catching coordinator; Goldy Simmons minor league performance coordinator; Ben Hansen senior biomechanical engineer; Rod Larson and Graham Harboe player development managers; Rafael Santana, Tommy Thompson and Diego Francisco player development assistants; Steve McCatty rehab pitching coach; Erin Santana education coordinator; Anthony Santiago Latin/cultural development coordinator; Zach Jones, Nate Pearson and Devin Pickett quality control assistants; Scott Takao medical coordinator; Derek Garris physical therapist/rehab coordinator; Brooks Klein physical therapist; Dale Torborg strength and conditioning adviser; Joe Lachik Arizona facility coordinator; Dan Flood Arizona clubhouse and equipment manager; Bryant Biasotti assistant Arizona minor league clubhouse manager; Grant Flick assistant Arizona player development/Latin education assistant; Louis Silverio Dominican Republic Academy supervisor; Guillermo Reyes DRA field coordinator; Carolina Santos DRA office manager; Manuel Santana DRA complex operations coordinator; Ángel Rosario DRA catching coordinator; Leo Hernández DRA pitching coach; Gerardo Olivares DRA hitting coach; José Brito DRA assistant pitching coach; Angel González DRA assistant hitting coach; Julio Ramirez DRA outfield coach; Sergio Marte DRA trainer; and Jonathan Hasbun DRA performance coach.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded INF Alfonso Rivas to the Chicago Cubs for INF/OF Tony Kemp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Jeff Mathers assistant High Performance coordinator/performance specialist; Kyle Torgerson trainer; Aric Quinney trainer and James Buckley performance specialist of Modesto (Cal); Dan LaBerry trainer and Joe Murray performance specialist of West Virginia (SAL); Brennan Mickelson performance specialist of Everett (NWL); and Ryan Mullins performance specialist of the AZL Mariners.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with Cs Chris Herrmann and Kevan Smith, OF Ryan LaMarre, RHPs Aaron Slegers and Angel German, INF Conrad Gregor and LHP D.J. Snelten on minor league contracts.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF David Peralta on a three-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Zack Cozart for assignment. Claimed RHP Jake Jewell off waivers from the L.A. Angels.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Named Cory Undlin defensive coordinator.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel.
Canadian Football League
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Named Danny Maciocia general manager and Mario Cecchini president.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Rockford F Nathan Noel two games.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Named Joe Fletcher PRO manager of senior assistant referres.
CINCINNATI — Transferred M Leonardo Bertone to Thun (Super League-Switzerland).
DALLAS — Signed D Eddie Munjoma to a three-year contract.
INTER MIAMI — Named Gustavo Metral sports scientist, Sebastián Saja goalkeeper coach, Mauricio Marchetti assistant coach and fitness coach, Brett Uttley assistant coach and video analyst and Claudio Arzeno, Anthony Pulis and Albert Rudé assistant coaches.
ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Júnior Urso by transfer from Corinthians (Serie A-Brazil). Sent the rights to M José Cifuentes to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M José Cifuentes.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms with M Sarah Killion.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed D Jake Dengler and F Michael Gamble.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Ms Raul Mendiola, Tumi Moshobane and Yair Reina.
COLLEGE
CALIFORNIA — Agreed to terms with women’s swimming and diving coach Teri McKeever on a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
GEORGE MASON — Named Elmar Bolowich men’s soccer coach.
OKLAHOMA — Announced graduate WR Theo Howard is transferring from UCLA.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Promoted receivers coach Kasey Dunn to offensive coordinator.
