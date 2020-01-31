Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 1
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at Sioux City Open, 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 30
St. Albert 65, Logan Magnolia 62
Tri-Center 58, Griswold 4
Frontier Conference tourney
Heartland Christian 73, Whiting 32
Friday, Jan. 31
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Exira-EHK at AHSTW, 5 p.m.
Frontier Conference tourney
Heartland Christian vs College View, 1 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 30
Glenwood 80, Atlantic 50
Griswold 48, Tri-Center 35
Friday, Jan. 31
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at East Mills, 6 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 5:30 p.m.
IGHSAU Basketball Rankings
Class 1-A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 16-0 2
2 Marquette Catholic 16-1 3
3 North Mahaska 12-2 4
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 16-1 5
5 Montezuma 14-1 1
6 MMCRU 16-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 14-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 15-1 10
9 Burlington Notre Dame 15-1 11
10 Woodbury Central 13-3 12
11 East Buchanan 12-4 13
12 St. Albert 8-6 8
13 Kingsley-Pierson 14-3 9
14 Central Elkader 16-2 15
15 Springville 14-3 NR
Dropped Out: Central Decatur (14)
Class 2-A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 16-0 1
2 West Hancock 18-0 2
3 North Linn 15-1 3
4 Osage 13-1 4
5 MFL-Mar-Mac 16-2 5
6 Van Buren County 15-2 7
7 Western Christian 12-4 8
8 AHSTW 15-1 10
9 West Branch 14-3 6
10 Mediapolis 16-1 11
11 Mount Ayr 13-2 12
12 Maquoketa Valley 14-3 9
13 Panorama 13-2 14
14 Logan-Magnolia 14-2 NR
15 Emmetsburg 11-4 15
Dropped Out: Hudson (13)
Class 3-A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 14-1 1
2 Crestwood 14-2 2
3 Bishop Heelan 11-3 3
4 Clear Lake 14-1 4
5 Roland-Story 12-2 5
6 North Polk 10-4 7
7 Des Moines Christian 15-1 8
8 Red Oak 13-3 6
9 Okoboji 15-1 9
10 West Burlington 12-3 10
11 West Liberty 15-2 12
12 Davenport Assumption 10-5 11
13 West Marshall 11-1 14
14 Jesup 12-3 NR
15 Monticello 12-4 NR
Dropped Out: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (13), Cherokee (15)
Class 4-A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 15-0 1
2 Marion 14-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 15-0 3
4 Glenwood 15-0 4
5 Ballard 14-1 5
6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-4 6
7 Lewis Central 10-4 7
8 Gilbert 11-3 8
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-2 9
10 Central DeWitt 13-1 10
11 Grinnell 11-3 11
12 Mason City 9-7 12
13 Clear Creek-Amana 13-3 15
14 Bondurant-Farrar 10-4 NR
15 Keokuk 12-3 NR
Dropped Out: Carroll (13), ADM (14)
Class 5-A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 13-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 14-2 3
3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-0 4
4 Johnston 14-2 2
5 Waukee 12-2 5
6 Southeast Polk 15-1 6
7 Cedar Falls 10-4 7
8 Waterloo West 13-3 8
9 Urbandale 13-3 9
10 Davenport North 11-2 11
11 WDM Valley 9-7 13
12 Ames 8-8 12
13 Ankeny Centennial 8-8 10
14 Abraham Lincoln 12-3 15
15 Sioux City East 11-4 NR
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (14)
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 1
Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.
Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.
AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.
Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Jan. 30
Missouri River Conference meet, 5 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 2 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, late
No. 11 Oregon 77, California 72
No. 15 Maryland 82, No. 18 Iowa 72
No. 19 Illinois 59, Minnesota 51
No. 20 Colorado at UCLA, late
Friday’s Games
AP top 25
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga at San Francisco, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 4 San Diego State vs. Utah State, 9 p.m.
No. 5 Florida State at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Louisville at N.C. State, 1 p.m.
No. 7 Dayton vs. Fordham, 3:30 p.m.
No. 8 Villanova vs. Creighton at the Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.
No. 9 Duke at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Xavier, 10 a.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Stanford, 5 p.m.
No. 12 West Virginia vs. Kansas State, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Kentucky at No. 17 Auburn, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Michigan State at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
No. 16 Butler vs. Providence, 1 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
No. 21 Houston at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
No. 22 LSU vs. Mississippi, 11 a.m.
No. 23 Wichita State at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
No. 24 Penn State at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
No. 25 Rutgers vs. Michigan at Madison Square Garden, 3:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Texas, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Big East
DePaul at Marquette, 1 p.m.
MVC
Northern Iowa at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Drake, 5 p.m.
Bradley at Loyola-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
AP top 25
Sunday’s Game
No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 19 Illinois, 12 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Women
Thursday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 1 South Carolina 87, Mississippi, 32
No. 3 Oregon at Utah, late
No. 4 UConn 80, Cincinnati 50
No. 5 Louisville 86, Notre Dame 54
No. 7 N.C. State 79, Clemson 60
No. 9 Mississippi State 78, Auburn 73
No. 10 Oregon State 79, Colorado 52
No. 12 Gonzaga 57, San Diego 46
No. 13 Kentucky 62, Missouri 47
Boston College 65, No. 14 Florida State 56
No. 15 Texas A&M 64, Georgia 63
No. 17 Maryland 85, Ohio State 65
No. 18 Iowa 77, Penn State 66
No. 20 Indiana 75, Wisconsin 65
No. 22 Tennessee 78, Vanderbilt 69
No. 23 Northwestern 81 Michigan 73
No. 25 Arkansas 66, Alabama 48
Big Ten
Purdue 76, Michigan State 66
Rutgers 72, Illinois 41
Minnesota 67, Nebraska 61
Friday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 2 Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 9 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at No. 16 Arizona, 7 p.m.
No. 11 DePaul vs. Creighton, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Arizona State vs. Southern Cal, 12 p.m.
No. 24 Missouri State vs. Bradley, 7 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
St. John’s at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Providence at Marquette, 7 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 6 p.m.
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 3 Oregon at Colorado, 3 p.m.
No. 10 Oregon State at Utah, 1 p.m.
No. 12 Gonzaga vs. BYU, 4 p.m.
No. 14 Florida State at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Big 12
Kansas State at TCU, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 22 Tennessee, 12 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford at Washington State, 2 p.m.
No. 7 N.C. State at Duke, 1 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at No. 19 Arizona State, 1 p.m.
No. 11 DePaul vs. Providence, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Kentucky vs. Florida, 12 p.m.
No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU, 2 p.m.
No. 16 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 1 p.m.
No. 18 Iowa at Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 21 South Dakota at Denver, 2 p.m.
No. 23 Northwestern at Penn State, 11 a.m.
No. 24 Missouri State vs. Illinois State, 2 p.m.
No. 25 Arkansas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahahoma at Kansas, 12 p.m.
Iowa State at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Big East
Seton Hall at Villanova,12 p.m.
St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette, 2 p.m.
MVC
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.
Bradley at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Thursday’s Games
Montreal 3, Buffalo 1
Nashville 5, New Jersey 5
Los Angeles at Arizona, late
NBA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
Washington 121, Charlotte 107
Toronto 115, Cleveland 109
Atlanta 127, Philadelphia 117
Boston 119, Golden State 104
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late
Utah at Denver, late
NFL Football
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Super Bowl
Chiefs 1 (54.5) 49ers
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Arizona. Designated RHP Branden Kline for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jordy Mercer on a minor league contact.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Yoshihisa Hirano to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Ricardo Sánchez for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Matt Duffy and RHP Derek Law on minor league contracts.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with 3B Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contact.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced TE Greg Olsen and the team have agreed to mutually part ways.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promotion Dan Pitcher to quarterbacks coach.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Midget secondary coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Malik Dorton, Justin Horton and Quincy Redmon. Signed S Jordan Hoover to a contract extension through the 2021 season.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released CB Dexter Janke.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Acquired LW Dylan Sadowy from Utica Comets to complete a previous trade and lent him to Worcester (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Eric Knodel to Reading (ECHL). Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to the team from Reading.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Peter Tischke one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Jan. 29 game at Atlanta.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI — Signed D Nicolas Figal using Targeted Allocation Money.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Mandela Egbo.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Jaroslaw Niezgoda as a Designated Player via transfer from Ekstraklasa (Poland).
COLLEGE
CHATTANOOGA — Signed football coach Rusty Wright to a one-year contract extension.
