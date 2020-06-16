Monday, June 15
Baseball
Thomas Jefferson 8-3, Sioux City North 5-6
Lewis Central 13, Atlantic 2
St. Albert 8, Harlan 3
Tri-Center 9, AHSTW 3
Audubon 25, Riverside 2
Logan-Magnolia 8, Treynor 2
Underwood 10, Missouri Valley 0
Softball
Atlantic 10, Lewis Central 2
Harlan 4, St. Albert 0
AHSTW at Tri-Center, late
Riverside 5, Audubon 0
Logan-Magnolia 12, Treynor 5
Underwood 6, Missouri Valley 0
Tuesday, June 16
Baseball
Lewis Central at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Westwood, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Lewis Central at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Westwood, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
Baseball
Fremont Mills at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia, 7:45 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Woodbury Central, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Abraham Lincoln at Red Oak, 7 p.m.
Griswold at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Fremont-Mills at Missouri Valley, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.