Tuesday, June 16
Baseball
St. Albert 4, Lewis Central 1
Glenwood 5, Creston 2
AHSTW 14, Riverside 6
Treynor 7, Audubon 3
Tri-Center 11, IKM-Manning 3
Underwood 11, Logan-Magnolia 1
Harlan 5, Kuemper Catholic 2
Westwood 11, Missouri Valley10
Softball
Lewis Central 10, St. Albert 5
Glenwood 8, Creston 4
Riverside 16, AHSTW 4
Audubon 12, Treynor 8
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, late
Underwood 7, Logan-Magnolia 1
Harlan 10, Kuemper Catholic 0
Missouri Valley at Westwood, late
Wednesday, June 17
Baseball
Fremont Mills at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia, 7:45 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Woodbury Central, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Abraham Lincoln at Red Oak, 7 p.m.
Griswold at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Fremont-Mills at Missouri Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
Baseball
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (DH) at Jon Lieber Field, 4 p.m.
Shenandoah at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:30
Harlan at Glenwood at Glenwood Middle School, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Riverside at RHS Baseball Field in Oakland, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Glenwood at Glenwood Middle School, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln at Gail Wickersham Athletic Complex (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:30
Harlan at Glenwood at Glenwood Middle School, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Riverside at RHS Baseball Field in Oakland, 7 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Glenwood at Glenwood High School, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 19
Baseball
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Softball
Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia, 7:15 p.m. p.m.
