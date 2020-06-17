Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Tuesday, June 16

Baseball

St. Albert 4, Lewis Central 1

Glenwood 5, Creston 2

AHSTW 14, Riverside 6

Treynor 7, Audubon 3

Tri-Center 11, IKM-Manning 3

Underwood 11, Logan-Magnolia 1

Harlan 5, Kuemper Catholic 2

Westwood 11, Missouri Valley10

Softball

Lewis Central 10, St. Albert 5

Glenwood 8, Creston 4

Riverside 16, AHSTW 4

Audubon 12, Treynor 8

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, late

Underwood 7, Logan-Magnolia 1

Harlan 10, Kuemper Catholic 0

Missouri Valley at Westwood, late

Wednesday, June 17

Baseball

Fremont Mills at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia, 7:45 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Woodbury Central, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Abraham Lincoln at Red Oak, 7 p.m.

Griswold at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Fremont-Mills at Missouri Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Baseball

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (DH) at Jon Lieber Field, 4 p.m.

Shenandoah at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:30

Harlan at Glenwood at Glenwood Middle School, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Riverside at RHS Baseball Field in Oakland, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Glenwood at Glenwood Middle School, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln at Gail Wickersham Athletic Complex (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak, 7:30

Harlan at Glenwood at Glenwood Middle School, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Riverside at RHS Baseball Field in Oakland, 7 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Glenwood at Glenwood High School, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19

Baseball

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Softball

Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia, 7:15 p.m. p.m.

