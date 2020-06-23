Monday, June 22
Baseball
Thomas Jefferson 5, Abraham Lincoln 1
Glenwood 13, Red Oak 12
Harlan 2, Denison-Schleswig 0
Lewis Central 8, Carroll Kuemper 4
St. Albert 10, Atlantic 6
Treynor 12, Riverside 5
Tri-Center 3, Underwood 2
Logan-Magnolia 16, IKM-Manning 15
Softball
Carroll Kuemper 10, Lewis Central 9
Atlantic 9, St. Albert 1
Glenwood 10, Red Oak 0
Riverside 4, Treynor 3
Underwood 7, Tri-Center 3
Logan-Magnolia 9, IKM-Manning 8
Missouri Valley 11, Audubon 1
Tuesday, June 23
Baseball
LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (DH), 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Fremont Mills at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Audubon, 7:45 p.m.
Softball
Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24
Baseball
Tri Center at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Harlan at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.
St. Albert at Underwood, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.