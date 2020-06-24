Tuesday, June 23
Baseball
Abraham Lincoln 13-7, LeMars 3-3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12-17, Thomas Jefferson 6-0
Glenwood 13, Clarinda 0
Lewis Central 10, Harlan 0
St. Albert 6, Denison-Schleswig 3
AHSTW 5, Missouri Valley 2
Underwood 12, Riverside 0
Treynor 14, IKM-Manning 1
Tri-Center 14, Fremont Mills 3
Logan-Magnolia at Audubon, late
Softball
Le Mars 2-11, Abraham Lincoln 0-2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-12, Thomas Jefferson 0-0
Harlan 8, Lewis Central 3
Denison-Schleswig 9, St. Albert 5
Riverside 4, Underwood 3
Glenwood 9, Clarinda 8
Treynor 12, IKM-Manning 2
Tri-Center 3, Fremont-Mills 2
Wednesday, June 24
Baseball
Tri-Center at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Harlan at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Thomas Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.
St. Albert at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
Baseball
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Atlantic CSD at Glenwood (at Glenwood Middle School), 7:30 p.m.
Harlan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Clarinda (at Clarinda City Park), 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Lenox, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Creston (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 26
Baseball
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic CSD at Glenwood (at Glenwood Middle School), 7:30 p.m.
Harlan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Clarinda (at Clarinda City Park), 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Lenox, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah
Treynor at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Baseball
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 2:15 p.m.
Underwood at Carlisle Community Schools (DH), 12 p.m.
Softball
Thomas Jefferson at Missouri Valley Invite
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 2:15 p.m.
Riverside at Nodaway Valley tourney
Tri-Center at Fremont-Mills
