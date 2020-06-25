Tri-Center improved its record to a perfect 6-0 on the season with a 13-1 victory over Riverside in five innings on Wednesday.
Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson went 1-for-2 with a game-high five RBI, Mason Rohatsch was 2-for3 with two RBI and two runs scores and Brett McGee was 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Gaven Heim, Spencer Heine and Zach Elliot combined for a no-hitter, pitching all five innings, allowing one earned run, walked three and struck out eight for the Trojans.
Riverside’s Rhett Bentley started on the mound and pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs, while walking four and striking out three.
Riverside is back at it tonight when they’ll host Lenox at 7:30 p.m., while Tri-Center visits Missouri Valley.
Tri-Center (6-0) 535 00— 13 10 0
Riverside (0-5) 000 10— 1 0 4
2B: TC, Leyton Nelson. 3B: TC, Gaven Heim.
Scores/schedule
Wednesday, June 24
Baseball
Tri-Center 13 at Riverside 1
Softball
Harlan 7 at Abraham Lincoln 0
Shenandoah 14, Thomas Jefferson, 6
Underwood 8, St. Albert 2
Thursday, June 25
Baseball
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Atlantic CSD at Glenwood (at Glenwood Middle School), 7:30 p.m.
Harlan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Clarinda (at Clarinda City Park), 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Lenox, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Creston (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Late Thursday
HSTW 5,
Missouri Valley 2
AVOCA — Sam Porter, Blake Holst and Joey Cunningham each had two hits to lead AHSTW to a 5-2 Western Iowa Conference victory Tuesday over Missouri Valley.
Cunningham picked up the win on the mound, and Porter earned a two-inning save. They combined for eight strikeouts in the game.
“It was a great team win as every person in the line up contributed to the offense, defense or both,” AHSTW coach Jason Holst said. “We were able to get the bats going right away in the first inning to provide starting pitcher Joey Cunningham some support.”
Missouri Valley (0-5) 020 000 0 — 2 7 2
AHSTW (3-1) 300 110 x — 5 10 2
W: Joey Cunningham. L: Lane Harper. S: Sam Porter
2B: A, Porter, Joey Goins. 3B: A, Blake Holst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.