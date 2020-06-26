Thursday, June 25
Baseball
Sioux City East 6-9, Abraham Lincoln 1-6
Le Mars 1-3, Thomas Jefferson 0-1
Atlantic 18, Glenwood 6
Harlan 5, Shenandoah 4 (8 inn.)
Lewis Central 16, Clarinda 0
St. Albert 7, Creston 2
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, late
Lenox 15, Riverside 0
Underwood 7, Treynor 2
Tri-Center 11, Missouri Valley 1
Softball
Sioux City East 2-9, Abraham Lincoln 1-5
Le Mars 12-11, Thomas Jefferson 0-1
Lewis Central 5, Clarinda 2
Creston 4-8, St. Albert 3-2
Atlantic 12, Glenwood 1 (6 inn.)
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, late
Underwood 7, Treynor 3
Harlan 11, Shenandoah 1
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, late
Friday, June 26
Baseball
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic CSD at Glenwood (at Glenwood Middle School), 7:30 p.m.
Harlan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Clarinda (at Clarinda City Park), 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Lenox, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah
Treynor at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Baseball
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 2:15 p.m.
Underwood at Carlisle Community Schools (DH), 12 p.m.
Softball
Thomas Jefferson at Missouri Valley Invite
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 2:15 p.m.
Riverside at Nodaway Valley tourney
Tri-Center at Fremont-Mills
IGHSAU Softball Rankings
Class 1-A
Record LW
1 Collins-Maxwell 7-1 1
2 Newell-Fonda 5-1 2
3 Clarksville 5-0 3
4 Algona Garrigan 6-1 5
5 Wayne 6-2 4
6 Lynnville-Sully 7-0 6
7 LeMars Gehlen 4-0 8
8 Akron-Westfield 8-0 10
9 AGWSR 5-1 9
10 Lisbon 6-1 12
11 Mason City Newman 8-1 7
12 Winfield-Mount Union 3-1 13
13 Exira-EHK 8-0 NR
14 Twin Cedars 7-3 NR
15 Central City 3-3 11
Dropped Out: North Mahaska (14), Martensdale-St. Mary’s (15)
Class 2-A
Record LW
1 North Linn 9-0 1
2 Louisa-Muscatine 8-1 2
3 Ogden 6-0 3
4 Jesup 5-0 5
5 Mount Ayr 4-1 4
6 Central Springs 7-2 6
7 Northeast 6-0 10
8 West Lyon 5-0 11
9 West Monona 5-1 7
10 Earlham 6-2 9
11 West Sioux 3-2 8
12 Wilton 5-0 NR
13 Interstate 35 3-2 12
14 Underwood 7-1 NR
15 Columbus Catholic 3-1 14
Dropped Out: Beckman Catholic (13), Durant (15).
Class 3-A
Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 5-0 1
2 Humboldt 5-0 2
3 Albia 7-0 5
4 Williamsburg 7-2 3
5 Mount Vernon 7-2 6
6 Algona 7-0 10
7 West Liberty 5-1 8
8 North Polk 3-1 11
9 Anamosa 3-1 4
10 Spirit Lake 6-1 7
11 Atlantic 7-1 10
12 Crestwood 3-0 13
13 West Burlington/ND 2-1 14
14 Solon 7-3 NR
15 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (12), Nevada (15).
Class 4-A
Record LW
1 Carlisle 8-1 1
2 North Scott 4-2 2
3 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-2 5
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-0 6
5 ADM 3-2 4
6 West Delaware 8-4 7
7 Charles City 4-1 9
8 Oskaloosa 3-3 3
9 Winterset 8-0 10
10 Fairfield 6-1 11
11 Harlan 8-1 13
12 Western Dubuque 5-1 NR
13 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 NR
14 Norwalk 4-3 NR
15 Clear Creek-Amana 6-4 14
Dropped Out: Ballard (8), Decorah (12), Webster City (15).
Class 5-A
Record LW
1 Fort Dodge 11-2 1
2 Waukee 10-0 5
3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-1 4
4 Iowa City High 6-2 2
5 Johnston 6-4 3
6 West Des Moines Valley 9-1 6
7 Indianola 7-0 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 6-0 9
9 Pleasant Valley 5-3 8
10 Ottumwa 3-4 11
11 Ankeny Centennial 9-2 10
12 Muscatine 5-1 12
13 Bettendorf 7-1 15
14 Southeast Polk 6-2 14
15 Ankeny 9-3 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13)
