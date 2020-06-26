Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Friday, June 26

Baseball

Abraham Lincoln 11, Atlantic 1

Treynor 11, Thomas Jefferson 1

St. Albert 8, Shenandoah 0

Softball

Lewis Central 15, Abraham Lincoln 10

St. Albert 9, Shenandoah 5

Atlantic 10, Treynor 0 (sspd, 3 inn.)

Saturday, June 27

Baseball

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 2:15 p.m.

Underwood at Carlisle Community Schools (DH), 12 p.m.

Softball

Thomas Jefferson at Missouri Valley Invite

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 2:15 p.m.

Riverside at Nodaway Valley tourney

Tri-Center at Fremont-Mills tourney

Monday, June 29

Softball

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Underwood at IKM-Manning, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

A.L. at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic CSD at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Audubon at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, 7:45 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at IKM-Manning, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

Softball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan (DH), 4 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Fremont-Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at A.L. (DH), 4 p.m.

T.J. at Bishop Heelan (DH), 4 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia, 7:45 p.m.

Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Softball

Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Fremont-Mills at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

St. Albert at A.L., 6 p.m.

Sioux City East at Harlan, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont Mills at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Kuemper Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Softball

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH), 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Baseball

A.L. at Sioux City West (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at T.J. (DH), 4 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:45 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 3

Softball

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Atlantic (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

T.J. at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

