Friday, June 26
Baseball
Abraham Lincoln 11, Atlantic 1
Treynor 11, Thomas Jefferson 1
St. Albert 8, Shenandoah 0
Softball
Lewis Central 15, Abraham Lincoln 10
St. Albert 9, Shenandoah 5
Atlantic 10, Treynor 0 (sspd, 3 inn.)
Saturday, June 27
Baseball
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 2:15 p.m.
Underwood at Carlisle Community Schools (DH), 12 p.m.
Softball
Thomas Jefferson at Missouri Valley Invite
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 2:15 p.m.
Riverside at Nodaway Valley tourney
Tri-Center at Fremont-Mills tourney
Monday, June 29
Softball
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Underwood at IKM-Manning, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
A.L. at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic CSD at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Audubon at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, 7:45 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at IKM-Manning, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
Softball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan (DH), 4 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Fremont-Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at A.L. (DH), 4 p.m.
T.J. at Bishop Heelan (DH), 4 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia, 7:45 p.m.
Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Softball
Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Fremont-Mills at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
St. Albert at A.L., 6 p.m.
Sioux City East at Harlan, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont Mills at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Kuemper Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Softball
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH), 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Baseball
A.L. at Sioux City West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at T.J. (DH), 4 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:45 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Softball
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Atlantic (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
T.J. at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.