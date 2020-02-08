Lewis Central expanded a two-point halftime lead by opening the third quarter on a 13-4 run on its way to a 73-62 Hawkeye Ten Conference victory.
The victory clinches at least a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference title for the Titans with a perfect 9-0 league mark. They have one league game remaining next Thursday at Clarinda.
Noah Rigatuso led the Titans with 23 points, and Logan Jones added 21.
“It was a huge game in the conference race,” L.C. coach Dan Miller said. “It’s always tough against them. We have a lot of respect for their program. It was hard-fought. We were able to create a little separation there in the third quarter and did just enough in the fourth to hang on and win the game. I’m proud of our guys that they got it done.”
Harlan (12-5, 8-1) 11 17 13 21 — 62
Lewis Central (11-6, 9-0) 15 15 22 21 — 73
H: Brad Curren 6, Connor Bruck 17, Michael Erlmeier 10, Will McLaughlin 4, Johnathan Monson 10, Michael Heithoff 15.
LC: Cole Drummond 7, Easton Dermody 11, Nick Miller 2, Logan Jones 21, Noah Rigatuso 23, Thomas Fidone 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.