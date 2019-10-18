CRESTON — Make that two straight Hawkeye Ten Conference championships for the Lewis Central boys cross country team.
The Titans tied in the team standings with Harlan with 83 points. The tiebreaker came down to whichever team had the better finish with its sixth runner. The edge went to L.C. as Tanner Higgings finished 31st overall and Harlan’s Kaiden Milliken placed 47th.
“The boys have battled through adversity this year,” L.C. coach Taylor May said. “We’ve had a few injuries, we’ve had some illnesses and today was the first meet where we had all seven of our guys running together. I’ve got to give them credit.
“They never lost faith throughout the whole season. They kept their eye on their goals and continued to work even when things weren’t going their way. I’m just proud of the way they put it together today.”
Connor Lancial led the L.C. charge with a fourth-place showing (17 minutes, 13 seconds). Other all-conference runners in the top 20 included Nathan Sell (ninth, 17:45) and Tyler Ruiz (19th, 18:17).
St. Albert’s Bennett Heisterkamp, the fourth-ranked runner in Class 1-A, won the individual title in the boys race, crossing first with a time of 16:38. It was Heisterkamp’s first H-10 title
“He’s put in the time, and it’s paying dividends for him now,” St. Albert coach Russ Sindelar said. “He’s a very dedicated kid, and he’s very focused. He knows when to separate. Today, I just told him halfway through the race to keep his foot on the gas.
“It means a lot to him. It’s one step closer to our goal of possibly being a district champ and getting to state for the whole team.”
In the girls race, Harlan claimed the team title with 40 points, and Creston’s Braelyn Baker won with a time of 19:29.
Among Council Bluffs competitors, Lewis Central’s Haley Bach had the best finish, crossing in seventh place (20:30).
St. Albert’s Carly McKeever paced the Saintes, finishing 30th (22:41).
Boys team results: 1, Lewis Central 83; 2, Harlan 83; 3, Atlantic 87; 4, St. Albert 110; 5, Red Oak 133; 6, Glenwood 137; 7, Carroll Kuemper 157; 8, Clarinda 182; 9, Denison-Schleswig 206; 10, Creston 264; 11, Shenandoah 269.
All-conference runners: 1, Bennett Heisterkamp, SA, 16:38; 2, Trey Gross, Harlan, 16:49; 3, Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic, 17:09; 4, Connor Lancial, LC, 17:13; 5, Baylor Bergren, RO, 17:32; 6, Sam McIntyre, Glenwood, 17:38; 7, Evan Brummer, Atlantic, 17:39; 8, Tyler Putney, CK, 17:40; 9, Nathan Sell, LC, 17:45; 10, Isaac Jones, Harlan, 17:52; 11, Clayton Stafford, Creston, 17:58; 12, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood, 17:59; 13, Michael Pottebaum, CK, 18:03; 14, Justin McCunn, RO, 18:04; 15, Brad Dennis, Atlantic, 18:06; 16, Leo Flores, DS, 18:08; 17, Ryan Hughes, SA, 18:10; 18, Jon McCall, Clarinda, 18:13; 19, Tyler Ruiz, LC, 18:17; 20, Brennon Munch, Harlan, 18:19.
Girls team results: 1, Harlan 40; 2, Glenwood 70; 3, Creston 90; 4, Atlantic 111; 5, Lewis Central 121; 6, Clarinda 179; 7, Shenandoah 180; 8, Red Oak 196; 9, Denison-Schleswig 201; 10, Carroll Kuemper 312.
All-conference runners: 1, Braelyn Baker, Creston, 19:29; 2, Lucy Borkowski, Harlan, 20:02; 3, Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 20:15; 4, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood, 20:20; 5, Paige Davis, Creston, 20:21; 6, Mayson Hartley, Calrinda, 20:27; 7, Haley Bach, LC, 20:30; 8, Claire Miller, DS, 20:37; 9, Ava Rush, Atlantic, 20:46; 10, Liv Freund, Harlan, 20:48; 11, Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 20:56; 12, Abby Alberti, Harlan, 21:00; 13, Brecken VanBaale, Harlan, 21:04; 14, Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic, 21:12; 15, Erin Schultz, Glenwood, 21:13; 16, Brenna Godfread, Shenandoah, 21:15; 17, Abi Albertson, Harlan, 21:21; 18, Ryley Nebel, Glenwood, 21:26; 19, Riley DeGonia, Creston, 21:35; 20, Olivia Anderson, Harlan, 21:42.
