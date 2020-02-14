CLARINDA - Lewis Central secured the Hawkeye Ten title outright Thursday night with a 66-53 win over Clarinda Academy.
"Closing out a conference title is not always easy," Lewis Central head coach Dan Miller said. "I thought Clarinda played very well in the first half. We able to create a little separation in the third quarter; played a little better defensively in the second half. We're just happy for our kids to win the league and to go undefeated (in conference play) says a lot about our kids and our program."
The Titans had four players in double-figures including Logan Jones and his 19 points. Cole Drummond finished with 14, Thomas Fidone chipped in 12 and Easton Dermody added 11.
L.C. is back at it tonight in an city tilt against Abraham Lincoln.
Lewis Central (12-6, 9-0) 21 13 17 17 - 66
Clarinda (8-13, 3-6) 19 12 7 15 - 53
LC: Cole Drummond 14, Jonah Pomrenke 2, Easton Dermody 11, Logan Jones 19, Noah Rigatuso 8, Thomas Fidone 12.
C: Kory Rogers 12, Connor Brown 18, Wyatt Schmitt 3, Drew Brown 2, Michael Shull 4, Cooper Neal 3, Nathan Lindsay 8, Logan Green 3.
