Thanks to a strong leg from Kylie Collins in the 400-meter freestyle relay, Lewis Central edged out Des Moines Roosevelt 88-82 in the Council Bluffs swim/Lewis Central/DMR double dual.
Roosevelt defeated Council Bluffs 130-36.
Lewis Central and DMR went into the last event tied 78-78. Trailing after the first leg of the race, Collins grabbed the lead after her first 50 meters. By the time Collins gave way to Kylee Brown, the lead was a full body length. Aubrey Bach anchored the relay as Lewis Central finished with a time of 4:22.82.
“We did well on the relays,” Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg said. “It was a competitive meet against Roosevelt. Our girls swam well and competed today.”
The race for third in the 400-meter relay was even closer. Behind the cheers of coaches, swimmers and the crowd, C.B. swim finished .01 seconds ahead of the fourth place-team. At one point during the race, C.B. swim was sixth, out of seven teams.
“Overall, tonight went real well for us,” C.B. swim coach Logan Maxwell said. “In almost every entry, we either matched our personal best time, or we dropped time, which is outstanding for us.”
Lewis Central freshman Hannah Steinmetz was a workhorse in the meet. Steinmetz swam four of the last five events to help L.C. edge out DMR.
“She came up big for us,” Schomburg said.
Although Schomburg said some of the times for his swimmers were maybe not what they wanted, he was pleased with the way they competed.
“We’re racing and doing what we need to be doing,” Schomburg said. “So let’s go home with a victory and be happy with that. It was about racing, and we raced well.”
Out of 11 events, Lewis Central won seven. Along with the 400-meter relay, L.C. also won the 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter medley relays. Individually, Bach won the 100 and 200-meter freestyle.
Collins won the 100-meter butterfly in a time of 1:15.02, and Waren Graeve finished first in the 100-meter breaststroke. Kylee Brown placed second in the 200-meter individual medley, and the 400-meter freestyle. Collins added a second place finish in the 100-meter backstroke while Graeve was second in the 50-meter freestyle.
Jocelyn Miller of C.B. finished second in the 100-meter breaststroke in a time of 1:27.44. C.B. added a couple of third-place finishes in the 200- and 400-meter relays. J. Miller, Aubri Smith, Kaylee Rothmeyer and Aurora Miller comprised the 200-meter freestyle relay while Claire Crilly, A. Smith, Merideth Struebing and A. Miller swam the 400-meter freestyle.
Despite missing one of his top swimmers in Elaina Vrchoticky (shoulder injury), Maxwell had high praise for his girls and their times.
“For us to stay consistent in those times is great,” Maxwell said. “To be able to have people step in and still cut time, is an outstanding place for us.
“We saw times go up a couple of weeks ago. I made some changes in training recently that have helped times come back down.”
Schomburg said there might be a few individuals who could qualify for a state event. Both coaches felt relays might be their best chance.
“Relays, there’s a chance for us to be able to cut times, especially if we get Elaina (Vrchoticky) back,” Maxwell said. “If we get Elaina back and healthy, we have a chance to cut the time at the regional meet for possibly the medley and 200-meter freestyle. You’re one good day, or one bad day away from it.”
“I would say our relays all have a chance,” Schomburg said. “Hopefully we can spread out our relays to get three of them in the top 32.”
Individually, Schomburg mentioned Bach, Collins and Graeve with chances at qualifying for state. Graeve in the 50-meter freestyle, Collins in the backstroke and Bach in a freestyle event will be the ones’ to keep an eye on.
Dual results
Lewis Central 88, Des Moines Roosevelt, 82
DMR 130, Council Bluffs 36
Event results
LC, 200-meter medley relay: 1, Isabella Milone, Kylee Brown, Elaine Morgan, Waren Graeve, 2”19.01, 200-meter freestyle, 1, Aubrey Bach, 2:19.87, 100-meter butterfly, 1, Kylie Collins, 1:15.02, 100-meter freestyle, 1, Bach, 1:05.10, 200-meter freestyle relay, 1, Bach, Collins, Hannah Steinmetz, Graeve, 100-meter breaststroke, 1, Graeve, 1:25.64, 400-meter freestyle relay, 1, Morgan, Collins, Kylee Brown, Bach, 200-meter individual medley, 2, Brown, 2:46.69, 50-meter freestyle, 2, Graeve, 31.38, 400-meter freestyle, 2, Brown, 5:08.67, 100-meter backstroke, 2, Collins, 1:11.75, 100-meter butterfly, 3, Morgan, 1:18.33, 100-meter backstroke, 3, Milone, 1:16.87
CB, 100-meter breastroke, 2, Jocelyn Miller, 1:27.44, 200-meter freestyle relay, 3, J. Miller, Aubri Smith, Kaylee Rothmeyer, Aurora Miller, 2:08.89, 400-meter freestyle relay, 3, Claire Crilly, A. Smith, Merideth Struebing, A. Miller, 4:52.28
