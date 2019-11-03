JOHNSTON — The Lewis Central swim team accomplished the goal coach Bruce Schomburg set: qualify for state in eight of 11 events at Saturday’s regional meet. The Titans qualified in three relays and five individual events.
“I was hopeful we could qualify in eight of 11 events, and that’s exactly what we did,” Schomburg said. “Outstanding day by all the girls. Everybody had their best times of the season, so it ended on a very good note.”
The Titans qualified for next weekend’s state meet in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard individual freestyle, 50-yard individual freestyle, 100-yard individual freestyle, 100-yard individual backstroke and 100-yard individual breaststroke.
Lewis Central’s state-qualifying relay teams include a combination of Kylie Collins, Kylee Brown, Elaine Morgan, Waren Graeve and Aubrey Bach.
L.C. freshman, Kylee Brown set a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.03, good enough to qualify for state in the event.
The Council Bluffs team was not able to qualify for state but a combination of Aubrey Smith, Jocelyn Miller, Claire Crilly, Aurora Miller and Merideth Struebing finished eighth in each of the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
Marshalltown will host the state meet starting Friday. Friday will include preliminary races for the individual events. The top 16 will advance to Saturday. There is no preliminary races for the relay events, all 32 qualifying teams will compete on Saturday.
Lewis Central regional, state-qualifying stats
200-yard medley relay: 4. Kylie Collins, Kylee Brown, Elaine Morgan, Waren Graeve, 1:53.53.
200-yard individual freestyle: 5. Aubrey Bach, 1:58.52.
50-yard individual freestyle: 5. Gareve, 24.84.
100-yard individual freestyle: 7. Bach, 54.45.
200-yard freestyle relay: 4. Collins, Brown, Bach, Graeve, 1:42.05.
100-yard individual backstroke: 7. Collins, 1:00.88.
100-yard individual breaststroke: 5. Brown, 1:09.03.
400-yard freestyle relay: 5. Collins, Brown, Bach, Graeve, 3:43.89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.