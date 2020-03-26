The Power Five conference interest in Lewis Central’s football program continues.
The latest example came with sophomore defensive tackle Hunter Deyo announcing on social media Tuesday night that he has received a scholarship offer from Iowa. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder also holds an offer from Iowa State, and that list will likely grow throughout his prep career.
Deyo joins a growing list of high-profile recruits to come from the Titans’ program. Senior defensive lineman Logan Jones signed with Iowa in December, and quarterback Max Duggan started last fall as a true freshman at TCU following a decorated prep career. Junior tight end Thomas Fidone, who will participate in the 2021 All-American Bowl, recently narrowed his list of potential schools to six after being pursued by a number of tradition-rich programs across the country.
Deyo is currently a four-star recruit in the class 0f 2022 according to 247 Sports, ranked 196th nationally and No. 3 in Iowa. He’s listed on 247 Sports as a defensive tackle, but he played defensive end in some schemes. He also lined up at tight end and fullback at times on offense and is expected to play some offensive line in his junior year.
“His strength to play on the interior and his ability to play with leverage as a defensive lineman really sticks out,” Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad said. “One thing that you can never teach a kid in football is to be aggressive, and he has that. He plays with an edge. He’s a different type of kid than the one you see walking through the hallway or in the classroom. On the football field, you just have to have a little different type of mentality when you’re playing the game, which he does.”
Deyo’s Iowa offer wasn’t the only good news for the football program. On Wednesday, Kammrad said that Donnie Woods, who spent eight years at Iowa Western as an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, would be joining the Lewis Central staff.
Woods announced in February that he would be stepping away from football to pursue opportunities away from the game.
Kammrad spoke to Woods in February and again last week.
“He’s transitioning into the business world a little bit,” Kammrad said. “Right now, we’re just going to be playing it by ear. I just thought it was important to get a guy with his knowledge and expertise and a guy that’s in our community on our coaching staff. We’ll see how things work transition-wise as far as his job and his status and stuff like that before we make any decisions on what we do.”
Regardless of Woods’ role at L.C., Kammrad is eager to add another football-rich mind to his staff.
“He was excited about the opportunity to stay in the game somehow, some way as opposed to completely getting out,” Kammrad said. “Any time you’ve got a guy that puts family first, that’s exactly what we want in our football program. It’s a great fit for Lewis Central to have Coach Woods on the staff.”
